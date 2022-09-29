Read full article on original website
SFGate
Cate Blanchett on Learning How to Play Piano and Conduct for ‘Tár,’ How Movie Depicts the ‘Corrupting Nature of Power’
Cate Blanchett stunned audiences on Monday night at the New York Film Festival with her commanding performance as Lydia Tár — a fictional celebrity composer who experiences a grand fall from grace after her past comes back to haunt her. When writer-director Todd Fields premiered “Tár” last month...
SFGate
Florence Pugh Challenges Belief Systems in First Trailer for Psychological Period Drama ‘The Wonder’
Psychological thriller savant Florence Pugh has geared up for another twisted story, this time starring in Sebastian Lelio’s The Wonder, the forthcoming psychological period drama adapted from Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name. In the first trailer for the film arriving to Netflix on Nov. 16, the Midsommar and Don’t Worry Darling actress travels back to 1862.
Here Are 19 Cozy Fantasy Books For You To Curl Up With This Fall
Grab a cup of hot chocolate, a cozy blanket, and one of these books.
Red Velvet's Seulgi releases '28 Reasons' solo EP, music video
K-pop star Seulgi released her debut solo EP, "28 Reasons," and a music video for her song of the same name.
Joan Hotchkis, ‘The Odd Couple’ and ‘Legacy’ Star, Dies at 95
Joan Hotchkis, veteran stage and screen actor known for ABC’s “The Odd Couple” and “Legacy,” died Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Paula Chambers. She was 95. Hotchkis starred opposite William Windom in the NBC sitcom “My World and Welcome to It,” and played the on-again/off-again girlfriend of Jack Klugman’s Oscar Madison in “The Odd Couple.” As a playwright, she wrote 1974’s “Legacy,” a one-woman play about an upper-class housewife who deteriorates mentally. The following year, she wrote and starred in the film adaptation of “Legacy,” which won the best newcomer award at...
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
What you need to know about the new ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
The long-awaited sequel to “Black Panther” has a new trailer.
SFGate
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
