SFGate

Florence Pugh Challenges Belief Systems in First Trailer for Psychological Period Drama ‘The Wonder’

Psychological thriller savant Florence Pugh has geared up for another twisted story, this time starring in Sebastian Lelio’s The Wonder, the forthcoming psychological period drama adapted from Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name. In the first trailer for the film arriving to Netflix on Nov. 16, the Midsommar and Don’t Worry Darling actress travels back to 1862.
Variety

Joan Hotchkis, ‘The Odd Couple’ and ‘Legacy’ Star, Dies at 95

Joan Hotchkis, veteran stage and screen actor known for ABC’s “The Odd Couple” and “Legacy,” died Sept. 27 of congestive heart failure in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Paula Chambers. She was 95. Hotchkis starred opposite William Windom in the NBC sitcom “My World and Welcome to It,” and played the on-again/off-again girlfriend of Jack Klugman’s Oscar Madison in “The Odd Couple.” As a playwright, she wrote 1974’s “Legacy,” a one-woman play about an upper-class housewife who deteriorates mentally. The following year, she wrote and starred in the film adaptation of “Legacy,” which won the best newcomer award at...
SFGate

Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
