WDW News Today
Universal Studios Florida Adds Additional Dates for Halloween Horror Nights
Due to closures related to Hurricane Ian, Universal announced today that they will be adding two additional dates for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. The additional dates will be Tuesday, October 11th and Monday, October 24th. The announcement also states that Premier Passholders can take advantage of...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Haunted Forest at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Universal Studios Hollywood
Walk through the Haunted Forest with us at Halloween Horror Nights 2022 in Universal Studios Hollywood. This is not on the map, it’s not a scare zone, it’s not a house, it’s an enigma. It exists as a little walkthrough display in the forecourt of the Animal...
disneydining.com
Vehicle Used in Orlando Crime Recovered from Lake Near Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A vehicle was pulled from a lake near Disney’s Hollywood Studios at the Walt Disney World Resort on Friday by Orange County Sheriff’s deputies, who revealed that the vehicle was used in a crime earlier that morning. Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4...
WDW News Today
Prices Increase on Interactive Wands from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. For the first time in over a year, prices have been raised on interactive wands from The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort. Interactive wands are now $63.00, up four dollars from its previous...
10NEWS
Despite wishes for Hurricane Ian to take out Orlando's 'I-4 Eyesore,' the construction site still stands
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — In Central Florida, there are a few certainties during hurricane season. Long checkout lines at Publix, sweating away half your body weight while boarding up your house, and being constantly reminded to not turn on a generator indoors come to mind, but longtime residents of the Orlando area know they get to look forward to another: poor wishes to Orlando's most unsightly attraction, the "I-4 Eyesore."
Ride damage, flooding at Universal Orlando reported during Tropical Storm Ian
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports of flooding near Universal Orlando and damage to rides are coming in amid heavy rainfall and wind from Tropical Storm Ian. Jeff Allen of News13 reports that the entrance to the Double Tree by Hilton hotel at Universal Studios is completely submerged. "Those cars across...
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Coaster Flooded, Second Ride Building Damaged Due to Hurricane Ian
After days of heavy winds and rain, Hurricane Ian is finally making its way out of Florida. Both Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort have announced that they will begin phased reopenings of their theme parks — although Universal’s will be only for Resort hotel Guests — on September 30. Now, during these phased reopenings, not all experiences will be available and, at Universal, that is because some of its attractions sustained some serious damage thanks to Hurricane Ian.
What It’s Like To be Stuck Inside A Disney World Hotel During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian was somewhere between a Category 2 and 3 storm lumbering toward Orlando on Wednesday night when guests at Walt Disney World hotels got some version of the following message: “For your safety, we ask that you shelter indoors and do not leave your resort building until further notice.” Deadline understands that the resort’s hotels are at capacity after Disney closed down its Orlando parks for two days and told all hotel guests yesterday that they must be checked in by 3 p.m. today, no exceptions. They were also asked “to shelter in place at their resort for the duration...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian floods Disney World hotel in Florida
A Disney World hotel guest took video of the flooding outside the Swan and Dolphin Resort as Hurricane Ian lashed Orlando, Florida. Ian has since downgraded to a tropical storm. (Credit: JaiHawkFly)
disneydining.com
More Evacuation Orders Issued Near Disney World Days After Hurricane Ian’s Departure
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with near-Category 5 wind speeds, bringing with it a deluge of rain, spawning tornadoes, and wreaking havoc on every area in its path with catastrophic flooding. But the danger isn’t over yet. Officials in Osceola County...
Here are the adjusted trash and yard waste pickup schedules for Orlando and Orange County following Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian may be gone from Central Florida, but it left incredible amounts of damage and debris in its wake. Regular trash and solid waste pickups were placed on hold earlier this week as the hurricane approached, but now there are tentative makeup schedules (water levels allowing) for Orlando and greater Orange County residents. The City of Orlando begins debris pickup on Friday, Sept.. 30. Residents can assist in those efforts by placing debris on the curb, bagging and/or bundling yard waste and separating debris from building materials. Residential and commercial trash pickup covering missed pickups from Wednesday happens on Saturday, Oct. 1.
villages-news.com
The Villages to present plan for 3,000 more homes southwest of Florida Turnpike
The Villages will present a plan to a special magistrate this week for 3,000 more homes in the Villages of Southern Oaks. The plan will be among the proposals put forth Tuesday afternoon before Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt at Wildwood City Hall. The meeting will take place at 2:15 p.m.
click orlando
WATCH: Hurricane Ian’s outer bands lash Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida counties felt the effects of the feeder bands as Hurricane Ian neared landfall along the southwest coast of Florida Wednesday. Brevard County residents were being impacted by those bands in the afternoon. [TRENDING: SATELLITE, TRACK, MODELS: Hurricane Ian brings severe weather to Florida...
fox35orlando.com
VIDEO: Florida man kayaks across flooded Orlando neighborhood
ORLANDO, Fla. - Flooding from Hurricane Ian didn't stop one Florida man from getting where he needed to be. Ian -- which is now a tropical storm -- caused massive flooding across Central Florida. Video taken by Twitter user @1RubenJunior shows a man living in Ventura Country Club in Orlando kayaking across the flooded neighborhood.
WESH
NASA reports damage to Kennedy Space Center following Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Late Thursday night, NASA reported that Kennedy Space Center had sustained a small about of damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials say the space center sustained a peak wind gust of 108 mph, which was measured at the 457-foot level of a lightning tower at Launch Complex 39B, where the Artemis 1 moon rocket was standing before being rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for shelter from the storm.
WATCH: Hurricane Ian blows Channel 9′s Daytona Beach cam upside down
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — We now have a new point of view of an iconic Central Florida landmark. Hurricane Ian has blown Channel 9′s Daytona Beach cam upside down. The camera has been a staple to Channel 9′s morning news coverage, often providing sunrises near the Main Street Pier for viewers before heading out to start their day.
Arkansas family stuck at Disney World as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida
Hurricane Ian continues to strengthen as it tracks north in the Gulf of Mexico toward Florida.
2 Orlando lakes flood into each other due to heavy rain from Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The heavy rains from Hurricane Ian have turned Lake Davis and Lake Cherokee into one large body of water. The two lakes have merged as water from both joined, making it impossible to tell where one ends and another begins. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
fox35orlando.com
Several businesses in Daytona Beach slammed by Hurricane Ian
Volusia County was still experiencing heavy rain and wind gusts from Hurricane Ian late Thursday. Daytona Beach is beginning clean-up efforts after several shopping centers were damaged by the storm.
