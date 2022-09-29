Hurricane Ian was somewhere between a Category 2 and 3 storm lumbering toward Orlando on Wednesday night when guests at Walt Disney World hotels got some version of the following message: “For your safety, we ask that you shelter indoors and do not leave your resort building until further notice.” Deadline understands that the resort’s hotels are at capacity after Disney closed down its Orlando parks for two days and told all hotel guests yesterday that they must be checked in by 3 p.m. today, no exceptions. They were also asked “to shelter in place at their resort for the duration...

