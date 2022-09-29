ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

Russia and China are promoting US voting misinformation ahead of midterms, FBI warns

Russian and Chinese government-affiliated operatives and organizations are promoting misinformation about the integrity of American elections that originated in the US ahead of November’s midterms, senior FBI officials said Monday. The FBI assessment underscores how the explosion of voting conspiracy theories in the US has been fertile ground for...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant, which is occupied by Russian troops, to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster prompted its shutdown, the facility operator’s head said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has emerged as one of the most worrying flashpoints in Russia’s occupation of Ukraine. It has been damaged in fighting, prompting international alarm, and its head was detained by occupying forces through the weekend before his release Monday. Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom shut down the last of the plant’s six reactors on Sept. 11 because Russian military activity had cut reliable external power supplies for cooling and other safety systems, threatening a potentially catastrophic meltdown. But now the company faces a different problem.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Reuters

Ukraine's central bank governor tenders resignation, citing health reasons

KYIV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, he said in Facebook post, citing health reasons. "Due to health-related issues that can no longer be ignored, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of the head of Ukraine's National Bank," he said.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
Idaho8.com

Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top regulators are recommending a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Regulators are calling on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth of stablecoins, which are a form of cryptocurrency pegged to the price of another financial asset, like the U.S. dollar or gold. Recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, especially in stablecoins, has made regulators particularly wary about the need for regulation as usage of the digital asset continues to grow. Members of the Financial Stability Oversight Council met Monday.
MARKETS
Idaho8.com

Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned

Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Democratic Caucus#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Republicans#Capitol Hill
Idaho8.com

Fact check: Attack ad dishonestly edits 2017 comments from Utah candidate Evan McMullin

Evan McMullin’s campaign says a new television attack ad egregiously distorts comments McMullin made on CNN in 2017. McMullin’s campaign is correct. The deceptive ad is from Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC that is supporting Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in his re-election campaign. McMullin is Lee’s top opponent; the Utah Democratic Party decided to endorse McMullin, a former Republican and former CIA officer who is running as an independent, instead of nominating its own candidate.
UTAH STATE
Idaho8.com

Jan. 6 committee argues Trump election attorney John Eastman ‘consistently unreliable’ as he’s tried to protect emails from investigators

The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, argued to a federal judge Monday night that Trump election attorney John Eastman has been “consistently unreliable” as he’s tried to protect his communications from the ongoing probe and that the investigators should now get access to more emails from one of his work email accounts.
POTUS
Idaho8.com

Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid

GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The revitalized bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy