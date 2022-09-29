Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho8.com
Russia and China are promoting US voting misinformation ahead of midterms, FBI warns
Russian and Chinese government-affiliated operatives and organizations are promoting misinformation about the integrity of American elections that originated in the US ahead of November’s midterms, senior FBI officials said Monday. The FBI assessment underscores how the explosion of voting conspiracy theories in the US has been fertile ground for...
Idaho8.com
Takeaways from the dramatic first day and opening statements of the Oath Keepers trial
With the historic case that they had brought against Oath Keepers accused of plotting to attack the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, prosecutors framed up how the jury should think about the allegations with an hour-plus opening statement that kicked off the trial in earnest. Five alleged members of...
The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant, which is occupied by Russian troops, to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster prompted its shutdown, the facility operator’s head said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has emerged as one of the most worrying flashpoints in Russia’s occupation of Ukraine. It has been damaged in fighting, prompting international alarm, and its head was detained by occupying forces through the weekend before his release Monday. Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom shut down the last of the plant’s six reactors on Sept. 11 because Russian military activity had cut reliable external power supplies for cooling and other safety systems, threatening a potentially catastrophic meltdown. But now the company faces a different problem.
Idaho8.com
Supreme Court will hear challenge to key section of the Voting Rights Act in redistricting case
Almost a decade after effectively gutting a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court is setting its sights on a different provision of the law on Tuesday in a case that could make it much more difficult for minority voters to challenge redistricting maps. At issue is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho8.com
Republicans largely stay away from abortion issue in their ads. But not all of them.
Not many Republican candidates want to talk about abortion in their campaigns, especially in their costly paid television or digital ads. But the few who are taking on the issue are doing so with a familiar message: We aren’t the extremists, Democrats are. It’s a theme playing out across...
Idaho8.com
Supreme Court justices skeptical of EPA’s authority to protect wetlands from pollution
A majority of the Supreme Court seemed skeptical of the Biden administration’s defense of the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to protect wetlands from pollution under the Clean Water Act on Monday, in the first session of oral arguments in the court’s new term. At the same time,...
Idaho8.com
Herschel Walker denies in ‘strongest possible terms’ report he paid for abortion
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race, on Monday said a report that he paid for an abortion more than a decade ago was a “flat-out lie” and a “repugnant hatchet job.”. Walker’s denial came shortly after the Daily Beast reported he had paid...
Ukraine's central bank governor tenders resignation, citing health reasons
KYIV, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Ukrainian Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, he said in Facebook post, citing health reasons. "Due to health-related issues that can no longer be ignored, I have made a difficult decision for myself. I am leaving the post of the head of Ukraine's National Bank," he said.
RELATED PEOPLE
Idaho8.com
Top US regulators say crypto poses financial stability risks
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top regulators are recommending a series of new safeguards to ensure that a growing and unregulated cryptocurrency market doesn’t imperil U.S. financial stability. Regulators are calling on Congress to pass legislation that would address the systemic risks caused by the growth of stablecoins, which are a form of cryptocurrency pegged to the price of another financial asset, like the U.S. dollar or gold. Recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market, especially in stablecoins, has made regulators particularly wary about the need for regulation as usage of the digital asset continues to grow. Members of the Financial Stability Oversight Council met Monday.
Idaho8.com
Minnesota GOP nominee for governor claimed kids are using litter boxes in schools — it’s an internet hoax
The Republican candidate for governor of Minnesota repeated last week a bizarre hoax claim which has been debunked that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and are being allowed to use litter boxes to urinate in schools. Scott Jensen, the Republican candidate and a former state...
Idaho8.com
Former Sec. of State Rex Tillerson testifies at foreign lobbying trial of Tom Barrack
Former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified that he never asked former Donald Trump adviser Tom Barrack to conduct any diplomacy of behalf of the United States or pass any information on to a foreign government. Tillerson was called by prosecutors to buttress their allegations that Barrack was serving...
Idaho8.com
Lawyer refused Trump instruction to tell Archives all records had been returned
Soon after former President Donald Trump returned 15 boxes of presidential records to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, he instructed one of his lawyers to tell the agency that all of the materials the Archives had requested had been returned from his Mar-a-Lago estate, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Idaho8.com
Fact check: Attack ad dishonestly edits 2017 comments from Utah candidate Evan McMullin
Evan McMullin’s campaign says a new television attack ad egregiously distorts comments McMullin made on CNN in 2017. McMullin’s campaign is correct. The deceptive ad is from Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC that is supporting Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in his re-election campaign. McMullin is Lee’s top opponent; the Utah Democratic Party decided to endorse McMullin, a former Republican and former CIA officer who is running as an independent, instead of nominating its own candidate.
Idaho8.com
Jan. 6 committee argues Trump election attorney John Eastman ‘consistently unreliable’ as he’s tried to protect emails from investigators
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, argued to a federal judge Monday night that Trump election attorney John Eastman has been “consistently unreliable” as he’s tried to protect his communications from the ongoing probe and that the investigators should now get access to more emails from one of his work email accounts.
Idaho8.com
North Korea fired a missile over Japan for the first time in five years. Here’s what you need to know
North Korea fired a ballistic missile without warning over Japan on Tuesday for the first time in five years, a highly provocative and reckless act that marks a significant escalation in its weapons testing program. The missile traveled over northern Japan early in the morning, and is believed to have...
Idaho8.com
Source: Ukraine to join Spain-Portugal 2030 World Cup bid
GENEVA (AP) — Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup. A person familiar with the project told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid. The revitalized bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
UEFA・
Comments / 0