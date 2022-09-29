ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

coladaily.com

Prisma Health invests and partners with colleges to help counter nursing shortage

Prisma Health is investing $5 million in a pilot nursing recruitment program at five SC universities and colleges, including two schools in the Midlands. The Prisma Health Nursing Scholars program is intended to help counter the state's critical nursing shortage by initially providing up to 120 scholarships to students at University of South Carolina, Clemson University, University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and Midlands Technical College. Prisma Health's program is estimated to benefit as many as 210 nursing students in the state and is set to expand to additional schools in the future.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

LIST: Midlands school Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

LIST: School closings in the Midlands

On Thursday, Sandy Run K8 and St. Matthews K8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Calhoun County Public Schools will have an eLearning day for all students and faculty and staff will work from home. CLARENDON COUNTY. CLARENDON COUNTY...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
coladaily.com

One person in critical condition after downtown Columbia shooting

One person is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night off Main Street in downtown Columbia. Columbia police said, two male acquaintances argued inside Sky Lounge Bistro at 1120 Washington St., between Main and Assembly. Sky Lounge security escorted the men outside the business, where one of the two shot the other.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Lexington County woman charged with tax evasion, more than $370K not reported

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Lexington County woman Tuesday and charged her with three counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Serena Marie Olivi, 31, of Cayce, failed to report a total of $373,178 of income on her tax returns between tax years 2019 and 2021. The warrants allege that she also received fraudulent tax refunds for each of those tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Friend responds to woman's death at Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.
SUMTER, SC

