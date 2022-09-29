Prisma Health is investing $5 million in a pilot nursing recruitment program at five SC universities and colleges, including two schools in the Midlands. The Prisma Health Nursing Scholars program is intended to help counter the state's critical nursing shortage by initially providing up to 120 scholarships to students at University of South Carolina, Clemson University, University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and Midlands Technical College. Prisma Health's program is estimated to benefit as many as 210 nursing students in the state and is set to expand to additional schools in the future.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 19 HOURS AGO