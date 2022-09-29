Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
coladaily.com
Prisma Health invests and partners with colleges to help counter nursing shortage
Prisma Health is investing $5 million in a pilot nursing recruitment program at five SC universities and colleges, including two schools in the Midlands. The Prisma Health Nursing Scholars program is intended to help counter the state's critical nursing shortage by initially providing up to 120 scholarships to students at University of South Carolina, Clemson University, University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College and Midlands Technical College. Prisma Health's program is estimated to benefit as many as 210 nursing students in the state and is set to expand to additional schools in the future.
wach.com
LIST: Midlands school Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — This list will update as more information on school closures becomes available. Friday: virtual learning for all students. General campus operations suspended. Calhoun County School District:. Thursday: Early dismissal for all schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning for all students. All activities are...
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
WIS-TV
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
On Thursday, Sandy Run K8 and St. Matthews K8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Calhoun County Public Schools will have an eLearning day for all students and faculty and staff will work from home. CLARENDON COUNTY. CLARENDON COUNTY...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
Business, government office closings, and event cancellations due to possible severe weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Several businesses, government offices, and events have announced cancellations and closings due to possible severe weather. So far, the following organizations have decided to close due to the possibility of heavy wind and rain from Hurricane Ian:. Blythewood Chamber of Commerce’s Oktober Fest— Event rescheduled for Saturday...
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
coladaily.com
One person in critical condition after downtown Columbia shooting
One person is in critical condition after a shooting Saturday night off Main Street in downtown Columbia. Columbia police said, two male acquaintances argued inside Sky Lounge Bistro at 1120 Washington St., between Main and Assembly. Sky Lounge security escorted the men outside the business, where one of the two shot the other.
coladaily.com
Lexington County woman charged with tax evasion, more than $370K not reported
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Lexington County woman Tuesday and charged her with three counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Serena Marie Olivi, 31, of Cayce, failed to report a total of $373,178 of income on her tax returns between tax years 2019 and 2021. The warrants allege that she also received fraudulent tax refunds for each of those tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266.
IN THIS ARTICLE
coladaily.com
Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Titus Andronicus highlight return of Jam Room Music Festival
For the first time since 2019, Main Street echoed with the sounds of the Jam Room Music Festival. With the festival canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was the ninth edition… or perhaps not. “This would have been the 11th. We're still going...
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday.
Strong winds, heavy rainfall expected in Aiken area from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Even though the powerful tropical cyclone was expected to lose some steam as it headed toward South Carolina, Aiken and the surrounding area still were bracing for strong winds and heavy rains based on Ian’s projected path.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to the scene of a structure fire
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews responded Thursday morning to a fire at an abandoned structure on Dobson Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 4:34 a.m. No injuries were reported, according to a firefighter on the scene. Beech Island, Jackson and Sliver Bluff fire departments...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Friend responds to woman's death at Belk
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
WIS-TV
Suspect arrested in Sumter after bomb threats
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department said a man is facing charges related to several bomb threats in the city. Antwan Cleveland Alexander, 24, of Bethune was taken into custody Wednesday. He is charged with six counts of making a bomb threat. Police said several of the threats took place this month and at least one was made a year ago.
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In South Carolina
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in South Carolina.
Comments / 0