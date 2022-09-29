Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Washington Building Code Council hears an earful in Yakima about switch from gas to electric
The statewide debate between green energy initiatives and the home construction industry’s preferences moved to Yakima City Hall last week as the Washington State Building Code Council held a public hearing on proposed rule changes for new home construction. The proposed transition from natural gas heating to electric-powered heat...
Yakima Herald Republic
Hispanic Heritage Q&A: Doctor finds a welcoming home in Yakima Valley
Over the course of decades, thousands of Hispanic migrant workers and their families have settled in Yakima County. As the years have passed, the traditions, foods and language of these settlers have helped shape Yakima into the multicultural community it is today. As the county’s Hispanic population has grown, now...
Yakima Herald Republic
Guest column: Don't miss this train, Yakima
In the mid-1980s, the owners of the Central Washington Railroad proposed building a rail marshalling in the Lower Yakima Valley near Mabton. The plan was to have freight trains coming from the east drop their loads in the marshalling yard, then pick up another load to continue to the Puget Sound ports. The trains coming in from the east would be resorted, and then be ready to go dockside, with their loads being prepared to be loaded directly the ships. This would help reduce the number of containers that would need to be stored around the ports waiting to be shipped.
Yakima Herald Republic
Union Gap open house for Yakima Valley job seekers set for Tuesday
WorkSource Yakima will have an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at its location in Union Gap. The free event is intended to connect individuals looking for work, skills training, or career counseling with available resources. WorkSource, located just south of Costco in Ahtanum Ridge Business Park at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Shipping container shelters at Camp Hope offer safe housing for people with trauma
Designed with safety and privacy in mind, new shipping container shelters at Camp Hope in Yakima provide an alternative housing option for those who can’t stay in traditional emergency shelters, according to Camp Hope Director Mike Kay. “I think this will be a game-changer for folks,” he said Thursday...
Yakima Herald Republic
Electric cars and bikes on display at downtown Yakima Farmers Market
Just as no one thinks twice anymore about a farmers market full of locally grown crops and artisans in downtown Yakima, owners and advocates of electric vehicles hope that someday soon their gasoline-free modes of transportation will no longer be unusual. Three cars and an electric-powered bicycle were part of...
Yakima Herald Republic
New efforts shed light on history of Indian boarding school at Fort Simcoe
WHITE SWAN — Sitting on picnic tables at Fort Simcoe Historical State Park, the young ladies of the Iksiks Washanahl’a dance group listened as Patsy Whitefoot spoke about the government-run boarding school for Indigenous children that operated there for about 60 years. Known in English as the Little...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Rickey's right about Newhouse — vote for White
To the editor — I agree with Martha Rickey: “(Dan) Newhouse ludicrously defines himself as a ‘strong conservative’ ... yet stays in lockstep with the RNC’s creepy anti-democratic maliciousness” (“Newhouse’s Jekyll and Hyde act wears thin,” YH-R of Sept. 28). It’s...
Yakima Herald Republic
Indian boarding school buildings at Fort Simcoe State Park no longer standing
Though the day-use property at Fort Simcoe is operated as a state park, the state doesn’t own the site. The land was granted to state parks in 1956 by the Yakama Nation as a 99-year lease for preservation as a historic monument, according to information online. It was established...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: 150 years of Methodism in Yakima Valley
Wesley United Methodist Church’s congregation is celebrating the faith’s sesquicentennial Sunday. Like the community surrounding it, the church has grown with the Valley, from its humble beginnings with a circuit preacher to a congregation that follows a mission to “serve Christ, community and creation.”. A formal Methodist...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jose Herrera
On September 23, 2022 the world lost a true warrior. Jose "Joe" Herrera of Yakima was born December 13, 1958 to Tomas Herrera Sr. and Julia Herrera of Eagle Pass, Texas. Dad grew up in Eagle Pass until the late 60s where in 1974 he met his future wife Ruthie Rodriguez in Toppenish, WA and were married in February 1978. Dad was always a hard worker. On April 11, 1978 he started working for Boise Cascade where he remained until the mill closure in 2006. A proud union man (WCIW local 2739). In September 2008 he went to work for John I Haas Inc., again a proud union man (IBT local 760 Teamsters).
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: For the sake of the 4th District, vote for Newhouse
To the editor — In response to Daniel Smith (Sept. 27 letters page) and others who want to dump Dan Newhouse, please consider this. No one was angrier or more offended than I was at his vote to impeach President Trump. However, he did not vote yea on the second impeachment vote.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bail set for suspect in Garfield Avenue shooting in Yakima
A 24-year-old Yakima man is being held on $150,000 bail after police said he shot a man multiple times Friday night. Yakima police were called to the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for an assault, and found a 42-year-old man had been shot, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima County jail inmate accused of stabbing corrections officer with pencil
A Yakima County jail inmate is accused of stabbing a corrections officer in the neck with a pencil Friday. Erik Anthony Anguiano-Herrera, 25, was going to be transferred to Eastern State Hospital after being deemed incompetent to stand trial on second-degree malicious mischief and criminal trespass charges at the time of the incident.
Yakima Herald Republic
Grandview woman dies in I-82 crash near Prosser
The Washington State Patrol responded to a one-car fatal crash Sunday morning near Prosser that killed a 46-year-old Grandview woman. WSP reported a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Nora Orosco was eastbound on Interstate 82 near milepost 79 at 8:38 a.m. when it left the roadway, entered the median and struck a guardrail. The vehicle spun and came to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Yakima Herald Republic
Two killed in UTV crash following Yakima police pursuit
Two people were killed early Saturday morning when their side-by-side UTV crashed following a high-speed chase. Yakima police saw the Polaris RZR driving east on River Road from 40th Avenue around 1 a.m., appearing to be racing another vehicle, according to a Yakima police news release. An officer pursued, and...
