Read full article on original website
Only Facts
4d ago
I know there have been several sources who confirmed that this incident happened in LOS ANGELES. So I'm not sure why Newsbreak is still reporting that it happened in Inglewood.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
5 Tasty Places to Get Pizza Delivery in LALet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
County Administrator resigns from Inglewood Unified School District
INGLEWOOD – County Administrator Dr. Erika Torres will be resigning from Inglewood Unified School District effective Oct. 31. Citing her health as a factor she discloses she was diagnosed with breast cancer ten years ago and had a recurrence that she must focus on. My health is preventing me...
2urbangirls.com
Compton College faculty union makes endorsements for Nov. 8 election
COMPTON, Calif.– Compton Community College Federation of Employees (CCCFE) Local 3486, which represents the Compton College faculty members, have announced their endorsement and full support of candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. CCCFE Local 3486 has been critical over the direction of the college, and its dwindling enrollment.
2urbangirls.com
Metro to offer free rides Wednesday for California Clean Air Day
LOS ANGELES – Metro will offer free rides on all trains and buses Wednesday for California Clean Air Day. California Clean Air Day is an effort by the Coalition for Clean Air to encourage people to improve community health by using public transit. “The best way for residents of...
change-links.org
Metro Public Transit Free Oct. 7-9; Why Not Always?
Free Metro System-wide Oct 7-9 to Mark Opening of K-Crenshaw Line. After years of delays, Metro announced that the official opening of the K Line will be on October 7. The light rail line will initially serve seven stations through several LA communities, including Leimert Park and Baldwin Hills, as well as the city of Inglewood. In recognition of the accomplishment, Metro will suspend fares across the entire transit system October 7-9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
USC receives $8.8 million in funding for sustainability research projects
LOS ANGELES – USC will receive nearly $9 million in funds for three sustainability research projects, including an initiative to plant 400 trees in East and South Los Angeles communities, the university announced Monday. The university said the $8.8 million in funding was the result of a settlement from...
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Understanding What California’s New ‘Jaywalking’ Bill Really Does (And Doesn’t Do)
The goal is to reduce the often inequitable police enforcement of crossing the street. In Los Angeles, nearly a third of citations each year are written to Black pedestrians, who make up about 9% of the city’s population.
LAUSD agrees in settlement to not appeal ruling in challenge to student COVID vaccine mandate
The Los Angeles Unified School District has agreed not to appeal a ruling challenging its student vaccine mandate.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Ya No Somos Criminales:’ Six L.A. Street Food Vendors Reflect on What It Means to Finally Be Given a Chance to Sell Legally
“Selling food on the street will no longer be a crime!” yelled street vendor Mario Ramos at last Friday’s celebration at Mariachi Plaza, where street vendors from Los Angeles and across Southern California came together to celebrate the signing of SB972. A law that will modernize the CA...
2urbangirls.com
Wastewater testing shows COVID leveling off in LA County
LOS ANGELES – There were 494 COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals, down slightly from 496 the previous day, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 55 were being treated in intensive care, down nine from Friday’s numbers. County officials have...
LA City minimum wage hike for healthcare workers to come before voters
A measure that would raise the minimum wage of some healthcare workers in Los Angeles to $25 an hour will go before voters in 2024, with the City Council opting Friday to place a referendum petition on the ballot. The ordinance raising the health care minimum wage was the result...
2urbangirls.com
Magnitude 3.1 earthquake strikes in Orange County
YORBA LINDA, Calif. – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported near Yorba Linda Monday at 1:24 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The earthquake’s epicenter was 3.1 miles southeast of Yorba Linda and 6.2 miles east of Placentia. It was about 2 miles deep. The quake was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s department awarded $1.95 million traffic safety grant
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a $1.95 million grant for traffic safety programs and patrols, authorities said Monday. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”
2urbangirls.com
Average LA County gas price rises to record high
LOS ANGELES – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent to a record $6.466 Monday, topping the previous high of $6.462 set June 14. The average price has risen 31 consecutive days, increasing $1.22, including 1 cent...
2 new affordable housing facilities for homeless, low-income seniors unveiled in Reseda, Sylmar
The Reseda Theater Senior Apartments and Silva Crossing Apartments will add dozens of permanent supportive housing units for low-income or homeless seniors, the city said.
kcrw.com
Section 8 waitlist opens, will landlords accept the housing vouchers?
The City of LA will open the Section 8 housing voucher waitlist next month. But there will likely be 10 times as many applicants as available vouchers — plus the challenge of finding a landlord who accepts the program. California developers can provide fewer parking spaces in new buildings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2urbangirls.com
Person struck, killed by train in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES – A person was struck and killed by a Union Pacific train in downtown Los Angeles Monday evening. The collision was reported just after 7:45 p.m. in the area of 2192 S. Santa Fe Ave, near the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, according to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Hackers threatening to release LAUSD data if demands not met by Monday
A criminal hacking group claims it will release sensitive information it stole from LAUSD if a ransom isn't paid by Monday.
foxla.com
2 in custody after LASD pursuit in Compton area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY - Two people were arrested Sunday night after leading the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a pursuit through Los Angeles County. Reports of the pursuit came in around 8 p.m. Sunday. The driver was wanted for allegedly driving under the influence. After originally being chased by the Los Angeles Police Department, LASD took over the pursuit as the driver entered the Compton area.
Two Prop HHH-Funded Housing Complexes Open in Los Angeles
Two Proposition HHH-funded housing complexes opened in Los Angeles this week, combining to add 132 units of permanent supportive housing.
Comments / 6