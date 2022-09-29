Free Metro System-wide Oct 7-9 to Mark Opening of K-Crenshaw Line. After years of delays, Metro announced that the official opening of the K Line will be on October 7. The light rail line will initially serve seven stations through several LA communities, including Leimert Park and Baldwin Hills, as well as the city of Inglewood. In recognition of the accomplishment, Metro will suspend fares across the entire transit system October 7-9.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO