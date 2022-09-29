ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNEM

Cash reward offered for fugitive considered armed, dangerous

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding a dangerous fugitive. Joshua Lynn Sylvester, 30, has been charged with assault with intent to kill causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said the charges come from an incident that occurred...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Body found in burned Flint garage not identified

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have not identified the body of a man found after a garage fire in Flint on Sunday evening. The Flint Police Department says no further information on the identity, how the body ended up in the garage or possible suspects in the death were available Monday morning.
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
LANSING, MI
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Flint Journal

Report of 2 shot in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Bridgeport Teen Arrested for Possessing Stolen Firearm

Another Bridgeport High School student has been arrested after police found a stolen gun at the scene of a stabbing incident September 22 which left two 17 year olds injured. Investigators say the stolen firearm was discovered in a backpack dropped by a separate student who had fled the scene. Last Friday, police acquired a juvenile pick-up order, and within 90 minutes, the 16 year old suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.
BRIDGEPORT, MI
abc12.com

Flint firefighters find body in garage

FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
FLINT, MI
MLive

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
FLINT, MI
Person
Pharrell Williams
MLive

Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash

BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police have identified an Ohio man killed in a recent traffic crash in rural Saginaw County. Damon A. Frantz, 54, died from injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez. Frantz hailed from Wooster, Ohio, and was in the area for work, Gomez added.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
MLive

Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
FLINT, MI
#Collectible#Shoes#Merch#Saginaw Twp#Nike Air Foamposite#Nike Air Vapormax#Supreme
MLive

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Jackson County woman

LANSING, MI -- A man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Jackson County woman has been charged with several felonies, officials said. Gabriel Dixon, 28, faces seven criminal charges related to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Arianna Reed, who was found dead by officers from the Lansing Police Department Sept. 30.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
FLINT, MI
MLive

MLive

