Bridgeport man charged with armed robbery in holdup of party store
SAGINAW, MI — A Bridgeport man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a local party store with a BB gun. Dillion C. Payne, 28, on Monday, Oct. 3, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on one count of armed robbery. The charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment.
WNEM
Cash reward offered for fugitive considered armed, dangerous
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help in finding a dangerous fugitive. Joshua Lynn Sylvester, 30, has been charged with assault with intent to kill causing serious injury and felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators said the charges come from an incident that occurred...
abc12.com
Body found in burned Flint garage not identified
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Authorities have not identified the body of a man found after a garage fire in Flint on Sunday evening. The Flint Police Department says no further information on the identity, how the body ended up in the garage or possible suspects in the death were available Monday morning.
Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
Report of 2 shot in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
wsgw.com
Bridgeport Teen Arrested for Possessing Stolen Firearm
Another Bridgeport High School student has been arrested after police found a stolen gun at the scene of a stabbing incident September 22 which left two 17 year olds injured. Investigators say the stolen firearm was discovered in a backpack dropped by a separate student who had fled the scene. Last Friday, police acquired a juvenile pick-up order, and within 90 minutes, the 16 year old suspect was taken into custody and lodged at the Saginaw County Juvenile Center.
abc12.com
Flint firefighters find body in garage
FLINT, Miich. (WJRT) - An investigation is underway after Flint firefighters found a body in a garage. Fire crews were called to a structure fire around 8:45 p.m. Sunday evening at East Lorado Avenue and Industrial Avenue. When they arrived on scene, they found the detached garage of a vacant home on fire.
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
Police identify Ohio man killed in rural Saginaw County crash
BLUMFIELD TWP, MI — Police have identified an Ohio man killed in a recent traffic crash in rural Saginaw County. Damon A. Frantz, 54, died from injuries he sustained in a crash that occurred around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, said Saginaw County Undersheriff Mike Gomez. Frantz hailed from Wooster, Ohio, and was in the area for work, Gomez added.
Bay City mom gets probation for whipping son with belt in Wenonah Park
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City mother has received probation for whipping her son with a belt in a downtown park, while her friend and codefendant has accepted a plea deal. Bay County District Judge Mark E. Janer on Sept. 22 sentenced Tiffany M. Kuhn, 42, to eight months’ probation and ordered her to pay $355 in court costs and fines. The prior month, Kuhn pleaded guilty to fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence, both of which are misdemeanors.
Person shot by police in Lansing, incident under investigation
LANSING, MI -- A unnamed subject was shot by a Lansing Police Department officer, officials said Tuesday morning. The shooting took place in the 800 Block of Buffalo Street, police announced at about 6:40 a.m. Oct. 4. The area is considered an active crime scene, and residents are advised to avoid the area, police said.
abc12.com
Shooting near University of Michigan-Flint campus
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A active investigation is underway after two people were shot under a mile away from the University of Michigan-Flint campus. Flint Police responded to shots fired at 907 Root Street at 7:11 p.m. Monday night. A automated call was sent out to Mott Community College students...
Lansing police investigating 'active scene' of officer-involved shooting
Authorities in Lansing are currently investigating the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday morning, officials said. The Lansing Police Department said the scene in the 800 block of Buffalo Street is “active” after a shooting
Judge denies jury chance to see Family Dollar shooting scene, will allow gun evidence at trial
FLINT, MI – Jurors hearing the case of four people charged in connection with the shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in May 2020 will not be able to be taken to the scene to inspect the site of the shooting or the route the accused allegedly took in leaving the area, a Genesee County Circuit judge has ruled.
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Jackson County woman
LANSING, MI -- A man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Jackson County woman has been charged with several felonies, officials said. Gabriel Dixon, 28, faces seven criminal charges related to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Arianna Reed, who was found dead by officers from the Lansing Police Department Sept. 30.
Saginaw bus service adds county’s top employer as stop, along with three new routes
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw Transit Authority Regional Services (STARS) routes now reach one of the region’s largest employers and stretches down a busy commercial district. STARS officials announced the updated route map as bus fares returned this month for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in March 2020.
nbc25news.com
Crews respond to commercial structure fire in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a commercial structure fire that started around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday at Saginaw Street near McClellan in Flint. Officials say they do not suspect that anyone was inside, and with the walls buckling when firefighters arrived, it made the building unsafe for crews to enter. Because of this, crews will let the fire burn.
Teen charged with bringing gun into Bridgeport High School same day as two students injured in stabbing
BRIDGEPORT TWP, MI — The same day a stabbing within Bridgeport High School left two students injured, a fellow student allegedly brought a stolen handgun into the building. As a result, he’s now facing a criminal charge. The morning of Sept. 22, police from numerous agencies responded to...
Flint & Genesee Group to salute excellence in business and hospitality
FLINT, MI - The Flint & Genesee Group are opening nominations for leaders of the business community and exemplars of service in the hospitality industry in Genesee County. Winners will be announced at the eighth annual Art of Achievement Awards set to take place from 6-8 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Capitol Theatre, 140 E. 2nd St., in downtown Flint.
Prosecutor rules Bay County sheriff’s deputy’s killing of homicide suspect a justified shooting
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay County Sheriff’s deputy is returning to work after having killed a homicide suspect at the scene of a woman’s killing, with prosecutors having ruled the matter a justified shooting. Deputy Christopher VanHorn is to resume his normal road patrol shift on...
MLive
