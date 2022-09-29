Read full article on original website
Cate Blanchett on Learning How to Play Piano and Conduct for ‘Tár,’ How Movie Depicts the ‘Corrupting Nature of Power’
Cate Blanchett stunned audiences on Monday night at the New York Film Festival with her commanding performance as Lydia Tár — a fictional celebrity composer who experiences a grand fall from grace after her past comes back to haunt her. When writer-director Todd Fields premiered “Tár” last month...
Bob Dylan Audiobook’s Celebrity Readers and Their Chapters Revealed, From Helen Mirren on ‘Pump It Up’ to Alfre Woodard on ‘Tutti Fruitti’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The question is no longer just what Bob Dylan will have to say about Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up” or the Clash’s “London Calling” when he writes about them in his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Now we can wonder how Helen Mirren or Renée Zellweger will sound giving voice to Dylan’s prose as they read those chapters, respectively, in the audiobook version, which, like the hardback, arrives Nov. 1.
Florence Pugh Challenges Belief Systems in First Trailer for Psychological Period Drama ‘The Wonder’
Psychological thriller savant Florence Pugh has geared up for another twisted story, this time starring in Sebastian Lelio’s The Wonder, the forthcoming psychological period drama adapted from Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name. In the first trailer for the film arriving to Netflix on Nov. 16, the Midsommar and Don’t Worry Darling actress travels back to 1862.
Jennifer Lopez Is A Grenade-Toting Bride In New 'Shotgun Wedding' Trailer
She and Josh Duhamel play a couple who take "till death do us part" literally in the upcoming rom-com, which also stars Jennifer Coolidge.
Velma Is Officially A Lesbian In "Trick Or Treat Scooby-Doo!," And FINALLY
Scooby-Doo fans are ecstatic that Velma is finally being outright portrayed as a lesbian: "I never thought I'd live to see the day when Velma is very clearly having gay thoughts on-screen."
Melinda French Gates says MacKenzie Scott's 'trust-based' approach to philanthropy is 'a great model' that could inspire others to give
MacKenzie Scott has donated over $12 billion since signing the Giving Pledge, vowing to give away most of her wealth to philanthropy in her lifetime.
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Getting The Documentary Treatment
Michael Jackson’s estate has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller with an official documentary. Directed by music historian Nelson George, the film—that’s currently in production—focuses on the making of the iconic album and its short films that paved the way for a new music video format.More from VIBE.comAkon Says He And Michael Jackson Discussed Opening Music Schools In AfricaMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Babyface Questions What It Means To Be The King Of R&B George, 65, expressed in a statement, “The release of Thriller redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar,...
This Former Nanny Worked With A Wealthy Family For Years — Here's What The Life Of The Rich Is Like Behind The Scenes
"They made me follow their rich friends at house parties to make sure they didn’t stealing anything..."
Loretta Lynn sang of unflinching womanhood in country, rising to greatest of genre’s women
If anyone argues that Loretta Lynn doesn’t stand on the pedestal of the greatest woman of country music, they should be taken to fist city. | Opinion
Show Us Your Most Random Halloween Costumes That Literally No One Understood
The girls who get it, get it.
This Week's "House Of The Dragon" Had A Huge Twist Everyone Is Talking About
Even book fans weren't expecting that.
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
