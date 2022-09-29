ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bob Dylan Audiobook’s Celebrity Readers and Their Chapters Revealed, From Helen Mirren on ‘Pump It Up’ to Alfre Woodard on ‘Tutti Fruitti’ (EXCLUSIVE)

The question is no longer just what Bob Dylan will have to say about Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up” or the Clash’s “London Calling” when he writes about them in his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song.” Now we can wonder how Helen Mirren or Renée Zellweger will sound giving voice to Dylan’s prose as they read those chapters, respectively, in the audiobook version, which, like the hardback, arrives Nov. 1.
Florence Pugh Challenges Belief Systems in First Trailer for Psychological Period Drama ‘The Wonder’

Psychological thriller savant Florence Pugh has geared up for another twisted story, this time starring in Sebastian Lelio’s The Wonder, the forthcoming psychological period drama adapted from Emma Donoghue’s novel of the same name. In the first trailer for the film arriving to Netflix on Nov. 16, the Midsommar and Don’t Worry Darling actress travels back to 1862.
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Getting The Documentary Treatment

Michael Jackson’s estate has partnered with Sony Music Entertainment to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Thriller with an official documentary. Directed by music historian Nelson George, the film—that’s currently in production—focuses on the making of the iconic album and its short films that paved the way for a new music video format.More from VIBE.comAkon Says He And Michael Jackson Discussed Opening Music Schools In AfricaMarva Hicks, Award-Winning Actress And Singer, Dead At 66Babyface Questions What It Means To Be The King Of R&B George, 65, expressed in a statement, “The release of Thriller redefined Michael Jackson, taking him from teen star to adult superstar,...
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
