London's Trafalgar Square won't host late queen's statue in 'foreseeable future'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan reportedly confirmed that a statue of Queen Elizabeth II will not be featured in Trafalgar Square anytime soon.

"The fourth plinth will continue to showcase new works by world-class artists for the foreseeable future," a spokesperson for the mayor said, according to the Daily Mail. "There are planned fourth plinth exhibits for the next four years."

London recently unveiled a statue on the square's last available plinth, that of Malawian activist John Chilembwe, sculpted by Samson Kambalu. Chilembwe is depicted next to white missionary John Chorley, with both men wearing hats, alluding to a time when the law prohibited black men from wearing hats in the presence of white men.

Malawi-born artist Samson Kambalu's statue entitled "Antelope" is unveiled on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square, London, Wednesday Sept. 28, 2022. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

The square's statues also include British generals Henry Havelock and Charles James Napier, as well as King George IV. The fourth plinth was at one point intended to hold a statue of King William IV, but it never happened, with the city instead having opted to display temporary sculptures on the plinth since 1999.

Kambalu's sculpture will remain on the square until 2024. The next sculpture to go up will be 850 Improntas by Teresa Margolles, a piece featuring casts of the faces of 850 transgender sex workers.

Queen Elizabeth II died earlier this month, with her cause of death revealed Thursday as old age, according to her death certificate, per the National Records of Scotland.