Looking to get a breather from the chaos of your daily life, but can't afford to get off the grid altogether? Portable power stations are a great way to stay connected when you're off the grid for a bit, and right now you can pick one up at a bargain. Today only, Woot is offering up to 61% off select GoLabs power stations and solar panels so you can stay charged up while you're on the go. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and some models have already sold out. Be sure to get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of these discounts.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO