Racine, WI

Meth, fentanyl, heroin among drugs recovered from Racine home, woman arrested

By Julia Marshall
 4 days ago
The Racine Sheriff's Office said a woman has been arrested after deputies found several forms of narcotics in her home and car.

45-year-old Jill Fennell was arrested around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies found about one pound of crystal meth and three cell phones in her car.

As the sheriff's office continued to investigate, deputies learned Fennell was keeping narcotics in her home. The home was searched and sheriff's deputies recovered 29.8 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 53.4 grams of psilocybin, 2.9 grams of fentanyl, 1.6 grams of heroin, 3.6 grams of crack cocaine, digital scales, packaging materials, and identifiers.

Officials say Fennell was taken to the Racine County Jail where she is being held on a cash bail of $775,000. The following charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney's Office:

  • Delivery of Methamphetamine – two counts
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine – two counts
  • Possession of Psilocybin
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Possession of fentanyl
  • Possession of Heroin
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Keeper of a Drug Place

