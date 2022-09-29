Read full article on original website
NME
Elton John announces final 2023 UK arena dates of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour
Elton John has added two more dates to the final leg of his global ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour. The pop legend will now play new dates at the The O2 Arena in London on May 30, 2023 and the Utilita Arena Birmingham on June 8, 2023. His...
NME
Suede announce extra dates for 2023 UK headline tour
Suede have added new dates to their 2023 UK headline tour – find all the details below. The band are due to hit the road next March in support of their ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which came out on September 16. Today (October 4), Suede have announced...
NME
Depeche Mode announce new album ‘Memento Mori’, detail 2023 world tour
Depeche Mode have announced their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, and detailed a world tour for 2023. During a press conference in Berlin today (October 4), frontman Dave Gahan and main songwriter Martin Gore previewed a piece of music from their upcoming LP, which they’ve been recording in Santa Barbara, California.
NME
Girl In Red announces new Aaron Dessner-produced single ‘October Passed Me By’
Girl In Red has announced details of a new single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The new track, ‘October Passed Me By’, was recorded with Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and will be released on October 14, following the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
NME
Lindsey Buckingham cancels rest of UK and European tour due to “ongoing health issues”
Lindsey Buckingham cancelled the remainder of his UK and European tour dates due to “ongoing health issues”. The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and singer was currently midway through a run of rescheduled UK gigs, which were due to be played earlier this year before he was forced to postpone the tour after he and members of his live band and crew contracted COVID.
NME
Corey Taylor talks to schoolkids about Slipknot: “It all stemmed from me just loving to sing”
Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently spoke to schoolchildren about Slipknot’s music, answering questions posed by ten and 11 year-olds. Appearing on BBC Sounds with host Craig Charles last Thursday (September 29), Taylor was grilled by US fifth-graders. When asked whether Slipknot have songs that change time signatures, Taylor replied:...
NME
Watch Billie Eilish perform ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’ live in London
Last week, Apple Music streamed a concert that Billie Eilish performed in London earlier this year. Now, two clips from the stream have been made available to watch on YouTube. Filmed at London’s O2 Arena in June – when Eilish toured the UK in support of last year’s ‘Happier Than...
NME
The Avalanches cancel remaining North American tour dates due to “serious illness”
The Avalanches have cancelled their remaining North American tour dates due to “serious illness”. The Australian duo have been on tour behind their 2020 album ‘We Will Always Love You’, and were set to wrap up with US and Canada headline shows this month. These dates...
NME
Here’s what Liverpool would look like if they win Eurovision bid
The UK host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is soon to be announced – and the shortlisted Liverpool has already put plans into motion if it clinches the title. According to the Liverpool Echo, the city council is working on plans for a full cultural programme that would celebrate UK music, Eurovision and Ukrainian culture. This year’s contest was won by the Ukrainian entrants Kalush Orchestra but due to the war, runners-up (the UK) are hosting the 2023 edition on Ukraine’s behalf.
NME
Fatboy Slim remembers having Paul McCartney as a neighbour: “He’s like the dad I always wanted”
Fatboy Slim has shared an anecdote from his time living next door to Paul McCartney, joking that it was “bizarre” because of his fandom for The Beatles. Slim (aka Norman Cook) recently caught up with NME to appear in the column Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! For the chat, he was quizzed on various happenings from throughout his own career – he forgot that Arctic Monkeys covered ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ at their first-ever gig, and that he produced the Blur song ‘Gene By Gene’, but did correctly recall that he once snorted cocaine off the London-to-Brighton train line.
NME
Watch Machine Gun Kelly cover Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’
Machine Gun Kelly performed an acoustic rendition of Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ during an intimate London show yesterday (October 3). The rapper-turned-punk rocker performed three shows at Kingston nightclub Pryzm to celebrate the release of his sixth studio album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ earlier this year.
NME
Ian Brown dedicates Manchester gig to the late Paul Ryder
Ian Brown played a homecoming Manchester gig this weekend (September 30), and dedicated the set to late Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder. Brown is currently on his first UK headline tour in a decade, and played the O2 Victoria Warehouse in his hometown on Friday night. As reported by the...
NME
Dreamcatcher announce European dates for ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’ world tour
K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have shared new tour dates in Europe for November 2022. On October 4 at Midnight KST, Dreamcatcher and concert organisers MyMusicTaste took to Twitter to share a new tour poster for the European leg of the girl group’s ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’ tour. The news comes a week ahead of their forthcoming mini-album release of the same name, out October 11 at 6PM KST.
NME
Watch Beyoncé’s glitzy disco visuals for ‘Summer Renaissance’ Tiffany & Co. campaign
Beyoncé has shared a short visual for her latest campaign with Tiffany & Co., which is soundtracked by her ‘Renaissance‘ song ‘Summer Renaissance’. The pop behemoth, who last year starred in the jewellery brand’s ‘About Love’ campaign with her husband Jay-Z, appears in the one-minute clip directed by Grammy Award winner Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo, Never Let Me Go) that sees her command a busy downtown nightclub.
NME
Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 North American tour with Fontaines D.C.
Arctic Monkeys have shared details of a North American tour for 2023 with Fontaines D.C. on support – see dates below as well as how to purchase tickets. The Sheffield band first head stateside next summer, kicking the tour off at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on August 25. They wrap the tour at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in California, US on September 29.
NME
Coldplay postpone Brazil shows after Chris Martin comes down with “serious lung infection”
Coldplay have postponed their forthcoming shows in Brazil until 2023 due to illness. The band are currently on the South American leg of their mammoth ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour in support of their ninth album of the same name. Chris Martin and co’s most recent gig took place in Santiago, Chile on September 24.
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ episode seven recap: a family falling apart
Things are massively dour at the beginning of this episode, given the immolation of Laena (Nanna Blondell) at the end of the previous. We begin at her funeral, where the Velaryons fire disgusted looks at Daemon (Matt Smith). The ever-perceptive Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) thinks that Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) staring at Alicent is suspicious. In the wake of Larys’ uncle’s death, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) has been restored as the King’s Hand, and kicks a half-comatose Aegon (Ty Tennant) after he gets pissed at the funeral. Reaching out a hand of solidarity to Daemon, Viserys (Paddy Considine) invites his brother back to Dragonstone. “I need nothing,” says the King of the Stepstones, who doesn’t seem all that upset by the death of his wife.
NME
Nick Cave changed ‘Waiting For You’ on advice of Chris Martin
Nick Cave changed a song on his 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’ on the advice of Chris Martin. The Australian musician recorded his 17th album at the Coldplay frontman’s Malibu studio, where Martin would occasionally drop in to sessions after recording music for Coldplay nearby. Revealed in the new...
NME
SHINee’s Key to broadcast upcoming solo concert on Beyond Live
SHINee member Key will be making his upcoming ‘G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) in The Keyland’ concert available to online audiences. On October 3, concert streaming platform Beyond Live announced that it would be selling tickets to the online broadcast of the second day of Key’s live concert on October 23 at 4PM KST. It is the singer’s fourth solo concert of his career, following last year’s ‘Groks in the Keyland’ online show.
NME
Ed Sheeran announces North American ‘Mathematics’ tour for 2023
Ed Sheeran has shared details of a North American tour for 2023 – see dates below including how to buy tickets. The pop star will bring his ongoing ‘Mathematics’ world tour to the US and Canada next year, with support from Khalid, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Russ on differing dates. It’s in support of his latest album, 2021’s ‘=‘ and will also hear him play songs from his back catalogue.
