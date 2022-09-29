ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NME

Suede announce extra dates for 2023 UK headline tour

Suede have added new dates to their 2023 UK headline tour – find all the details below. The band are due to hit the road next March in support of their ninth studio album ‘Autofiction’, which came out on September 16. Today (October 4), Suede have announced...
MUSIC
NME

Depeche Mode announce new album ‘Memento Mori’, detail 2023 world tour

Depeche Mode have announced their 15th studio album, ‘Memento Mori’, and detailed a world tour for 2023. During a press conference in Berlin today (October 4), frontman Dave Gahan and main songwriter Martin Gore previewed a piece of music from their upcoming LP, which they’ve been recording in Santa Barbara, California.
MUSIC
NME

Girl In Red announces new Aaron Dessner-produced single ‘October Passed Me By’

Girl In Red has announced details of a new single, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The new track, ‘October Passed Me By’, was recorded with Dessner at his Long Pond studio in upstate New York and will be released on October 14, following the singer’s 2021 debut album. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
MUSIC
NME

Here’s what Liverpool would look like if they win Eurovision bid

The UK host city for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 is soon to be announced – and the shortlisted Liverpool has already put plans into motion if it clinches the title. According to the Liverpool Echo, the city council is working on plans for a full cultural programme that would celebrate UK music, Eurovision and Ukrainian culture. This year’s contest was won by the Ukrainian entrants Kalush Orchestra but due to the war, runners-up (the UK) are hosting the 2023 edition on Ukraine’s behalf.
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Fatboy Slim remembers having Paul McCartney as a neighbour: “He’s like the dad I always wanted”

Fatboy Slim has shared an anecdote from his time living next door to Paul McCartney, joking that it was “bizarre” because of his fandom for The Beatles. Slim (aka Norman Cook) recently caught up with NME to appear in the column Does Rock ‘N’ Roll Kill Braincells?! For the chat, he was quizzed on various happenings from throughout his own career – he forgot that Arctic Monkeys covered ‘The Rockafeller Skank’ at their first-ever gig, and that he produced the Blur song ‘Gene By Gene’, but did correctly recall that he once snorted cocaine off the London-to-Brighton train line.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch Machine Gun Kelly cover Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’

Machine Gun Kelly performed an acoustic rendition of Ed Sheeran‘s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ during an intimate London show yesterday (October 3). The rapper-turned-punk rocker performed three shows at Kingston nightclub Pryzm to celebrate the release of his sixth studio album ‘Mainstream Sellout’ earlier this year.
MUSIC
NME

Ian Brown dedicates Manchester gig to the late Paul Ryder

Ian Brown played a homecoming Manchester gig this weekend (September 30), and dedicated the set to late Happy Mondays bassist Paul Ryder. Brown is currently on his first UK headline tour in a decade, and played the O2 Victoria Warehouse in his hometown on Friday night. As reported by the...
MUSIC
NME

Dreamcatcher announce European dates for ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’ world tour

K-pop girl group Dreamcatcher have shared new tour dates in Europe for November 2022. On October 4 at Midnight KST, Dreamcatcher and concert organisers MyMusicTaste took to Twitter to share a new tour poster for the European leg of the girl group’s ‘Apocalypse: Follow Us’ tour. The news comes a week ahead of their forthcoming mini-album release of the same name, out October 11 at 6PM KST.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Beyoncé’s glitzy disco visuals for ‘Summer Renaissance’ Tiffany & Co. campaign

Beyoncé has shared a short visual for her latest campaign with Tiffany & Co., which is soundtracked by her ‘Renaissance‘ song ‘Summer Renaissance’. The pop behemoth, who last year starred in the jewellery brand’s ‘About Love’ campaign with her husband Jay-Z, appears in the one-minute clip directed by Grammy Award winner Mark Romanek (One Hour Photo, Never Let Me Go) that sees her command a busy downtown nightclub.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Arctic Monkeys announce 2023 North American tour with Fontaines D.C.

Arctic Monkeys have shared details of a North American tour for 2023 with Fontaines D.C. on support – see dates below as well as how to purchase tickets. The Sheffield band first head stateside next summer, kicking the tour off at The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US on August 25. They wrap the tour at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum in California, US on September 29.
MUSIC
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’ episode seven recap: a family falling apart

Things are massively dour at the beginning of this episode, given the immolation of Laena (Nanna Blondell) at the end of the previous. We begin at her funeral, where the Velaryons fire disgusted looks at Daemon (Matt Smith). The ever-perceptive Ser Criston (Fabien Frankel) thinks that Larys Strong (Matthew Needham) staring at Alicent is suspicious. In the wake of Larys’ uncle’s death, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) has been restored as the King’s Hand, and kicks a half-comatose Aegon (Ty Tennant) after he gets pissed at the funeral. Reaching out a hand of solidarity to Daemon, Viserys (Paddy Considine) invites his brother back to Dragonstone. “I need nothing,” says the King of the Stepstones, who doesn’t seem all that upset by the death of his wife.
TV SERIES
NME

Nick Cave changed ‘Waiting For You’ on advice of Chris Martin

Nick Cave changed a song on his 2019 album ‘Ghosteen’ on the advice of Chris Martin. The Australian musician recorded his 17th album at the Coldplay frontman’s Malibu studio, where Martin would occasionally drop in to sessions after recording music for Coldplay nearby. Revealed in the new...
MUSIC
NME

SHINee’s Key to broadcast upcoming solo concert on Beyond Live

SHINee member Key will be making his upcoming ‘G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) in The Keyland’ concert available to online audiences. On October 3, concert streaming platform Beyond Live announced that it would be selling tickets to the online broadcast of the second day of Key’s live concert on October 23 at 4PM KST. It is the singer’s fourth solo concert of his career, following last year’s ‘Groks in the Keyland’ online show.
MUSIC
NME

Ed Sheeran announces North American ‘Mathematics’ tour for 2023

Ed Sheeran has shared details of a North American tour for 2023 – see dates below including how to buy tickets. The pop star will bring his ongoing ‘Mathematics’ world tour to the US and Canada next year, with support from Khalid, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters and Russ on differing dates. It’s in support of his latest album, 2021’s ‘=‘ and will also hear him play songs from his back catalogue.
MUSIC

