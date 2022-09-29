The Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, launched a collaboration with a news app called Spotlight to give MSU students free access to over 200 news publications. "Spotlight is a service that I best describe as a one-stop place for news," ASMSU Chief of Staff Jack Harrison said. "In many ways, it's sort of like the equivalent of Netflix for news." The app is an extension of the ASMSU-provided readership service that gives students free subscriptions to publications like The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today when they sign in with their MSU credentials. The...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 8 MINUTES AGO