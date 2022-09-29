Read full article on original website
Tremendous Potential – Vitamin K Found To Prevent Cell Death
Scientists discover a new function for a long-known molecule. A team of researchers from Helmholtz Munich has discovered a new function for vitamin K, which is generally known for its role in blood clotting. The scientists found that vitamin K in its completely reduced form functions as an antioxidant by efficiently inhibiting ferroptotic cell death. Ferroptosis is a natural type of cell death in which cellular iron plays a major role and is characterized by the oxidative breakdown of cellular membranes. Furthermore, the researchers identified FSP1 as the warfarin-insensitive enzyme decreasing vitamin K, the identity of which had been speculated but remained unknown for more than a half-century.
A Single Protein Could Reveal the Secrets of Age-Related Vision Loss
The researchers found that vitronectin is a promising target for macular degeneration. Francesca Marassi, Ph.D., a professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys, is leading research that is shedding light on the molecular mechanisms behind macular degeneration, which accounts for over 90% of all age-related vision loss. The flexible structure of a key blood protein involved in macular degeneration and other age-related disorders, such as Alzheimer’s and atherosclerosis, is described in the research, which was published in the Biophysical Journal.
Bad Dental Health Linked to a Greater Risk of Dementia
New research indicates tooth loss and poor periodontal health could raise the risk of both cognitive decline and dementia. According to a review of all relevant studies in the medical literature, having poor periodontal health and losing teeth may raise your chance of developing dementia and cognitive decline. 47 studies...
New Antibody Demonstrates Therapeutic Benefits Against Alzheimer’s
Scientists have developed a new promising potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. According to a team of researchers from the University of Texas Health Houston, a newly created agonistic antibody decreased amyloid pathology in mice with Alzheimer’s disease, indicating its promise as a possible treatment for the condition. TREM2...
Does Marijuana Make You Lazy? Scientists Find That Cannabis Users Are Just As Likely To Be Motivated
The study demonstrated that cannabis users are no less likely to be motivated or able to enjoy life’s pleasure. According to a new study, cannabis users of all ages are no more likely than non-users to lack motivation or be unable to appreciate life’s pleasures, showing that the stereotype often depicted in the media has no scientific basis.
Giant “Super Neurons” Discovered in SuperAger Brains
SuperAger neurons are even larger than those in individuals 20 to 30 years younger. These neurons do not have tau tangles that are a hallmark of Alzheimer’s. Larger neurons in the brain’s memory region are a biological signature of SuperAging trajectory. Neurons in the entorhinal cortex, an area...
Super-Recognizers – Scientists Reveal the Mechanism Behind Their Fascinating Superpower
According to a new study, super-recognizers spread their gaze more evenly than average observers. A face is never forgotten by super-recognizers. They can see their childhood acquaintance in the rearview mirror and immediately recognize them. They help police departments and security organizations in identifying suspects. They are also effective as both private and unofficial investigators.
Scientists Discover Key Brain Differences in Suicidal Youth
A new study has discovered subtle structural brain changes in young people with suicidal behaviors. Suicide is the second greatest cause of mortality among young people aged 10 to 33 in the United States. Tragically, despite local, national, and worldwide preventative efforts, the number of attempts at suicide among kids and teenagers has continued to rise. Collaborative research involving professionals from throughout the globe is required to increase our knowledge of the complex nature of suicidal thoughts and actions, and, ultimately, to create better interventions and preventions.
Groundbreaking Method “Starves” Highly-Lethal Cancer Tumors of Energy, Eradicating Them
New breakthrough in treating glioblastoma, a currently incurable type of cancer. Ground-breaking research at Tel Aviv University successfully eradicated glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer. The researchers achieved the result by developing a strategy based on their finding of two crucial mechanisms in the brain that promote tumor growth and survival: one shields cancer cells from the immune system, while the other provides the energy needed for rapid tumor growth. The research discovered that astrocytes, which are brain cells, regulate both methods, and that when they aren’t there, tumor cells die and are eliminated.
The Fountain of Life: Scientists Uncover the “Chemistry Behind the Origin of Life”
Water Droplets Hold the Secret Ingredient for Building Life. Chemists uncover key to early Earth chemistry, which could unlock paths to speed up chemical synthesis for drug discovery. Purdue University chemists have discovered a mechanism for peptide-forming reactions to occur in water — something that has baffled scientists for decades....
1,000,000 Times Thinner Than a Single Strand of Hair – Scientists Develop Leak-Free Nano-Pipes
The world’s tiniest plumbing could potentially funnel drugs to individual human cells. Working on microscopic pipes just a millionth the width of a single strand of human hair, Johns Hopkins University researchers devised a method to protect these tiniest of pipelines against even the smallest of leaks. Leak-free pipe...
Which Grains You Eat Can Impact Your Risk of Premature Heart Disease
A new study found eating refined grains was associated with an increased risk of premature heart disease and whole grains consumption with reduced risk. Researchers found a higher intake of refined grain was associated with an increased risk of premature coronary artery disease in an Iranian population, while eating whole grains was associated with reduced risk. The study was one of the first to examine the relationship between different types of grain intake and premature coronary artery disease in the Middle East. It will be presented at the American College of Cardiology (ACC) Middle East 2022 Together with the 13th Emirates Cardiac Society Congress, taking place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, during October 7-9, 2022.
Our Immune System Is No Match – Coronavirus Protein Caught Severing Critical Immunity Pathway
Powerful X-rays from the SLAC synchrotron show that the fundamental wiring of our immune system seems to be no match for the vicious SARS-CoV-2 protein. Scientists have examined the SARS-CoV-2 virus in great depth over the last two years, laying the foundation for COVID-19 vaccines and antiviral treatments. Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have now seen one of the virus’s most crucial interactions for the first time, which might aid in the development of more precise treatments.
Advancing Structural Biology With Novel Cell-Free Protein Crystallization Method
Tokyo Tech developed a new cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method that includes direct protein crystallization and is a major advancement in the field of structural biology. This technique will enable the analysis of unstable proteins that couldn’t be studied using conventional methods. Analyzing these will increase our knowledge of cellular processes and functions.
New Method Converts Fish Waste Into Valuable Nanomaterial in Seconds
Researchers create a simple, quick, and energy-efficient approach for synthesizing quality carbon nano-onions from fish scales. Carbon-based nanomaterials are increasingly being used in electronics, energy conversion and storage, catalysis, and biomedicine due to their low toxicity, chemical stability, and extraordinary electrical and optical properties. CNOs, or carbon nano-onions, are by no means an exception. CNOs, which were first described in 1980, are nanostructures made up of concentric shells of fullerenes that resemble cages inside cages. They have several desired qualities, including a large surface area and high electrical and thermal conductivities.
Scientists Successfully Create Diamonds Out of Bottle Plastic
A research team utilizes laser flashes to replicate the interior of ice planets, which inspires a new method of creating tiny diamonds. What transpires inside planets like Uranus and Neptune? An innovative experiment was carried out to find out by a global team led by the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR), the University of Rostock, and France’s École Polytechnique. They used intense laser flashes to study what occurred when they shot a laser at a thin sheet of simple PET plastic.
“Electric Pill” Shown To Help Patients With Severe COVID-19
Activating the auricular vagus nerve provides anti-inflammatory effects in severe Covid-19 cases. When a virus – such as SARS-CoV-2 – triggers an inflammatory response in the body, this information is transmitted to the brain via the sensory nervous system. The Vagus nerve, which extends from the brain to most organs in the human body, responds in a regulatory way with an anti-inflammatory reflex. However, if the anti-inflammatory response is too weak, excessive inflammation may negatively affect the body’s own regeneration. To restore the balance between the initially protective inflammatory response and the regenerative processes, aVNS systems can be used.
Ancestry of Three Major Animal Groups Revealed by 518-Million-Year-Old Armored Worm
A well-preserved fossilized worm dating from 518-million-years-ago resembles the ancestor of three major groups of living animals. An international team of scientists has discovered that a well-preserved fossilized worm dating from 518-million-years-ago resembles the ancestor of three major groups of living animals. The research team included scientists from the University of Bristol, the University of Oxford, and the Natural History Museum.
New Air Filter Features Excellent Performance and Endurance in Harsh Environments
A high-performance composite sponge that works effectively to filter particulate matter in high temperature and high humidity environments has been designed by a team of researchers. Featuring excellent mechanical properties, the sponge is made of environmentally friendly materials. This filter has great potential for helping to fight air pollution in automobiles and in industry.
“Really Impressive” – Astronomers Capture the First Wide-Field Snapshots of X-Ray Universe
EP-WXT Pathfinder has released its first results. EP-WXT Pathfinder, an experimental prototype of a module that will ultimately be part of the wide-field X-ray telescope (WXT) on the astronomical satellite Einstein Probe (EP), recently released its first results. These results include an 800-second X-ray time-lapse photo of a section of the Galactic center, a dense area in the core of our own galaxy, the Milky Way.
