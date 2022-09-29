Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in California
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff's officials in central California released photos of a possible suspect in the kidnapping of four members of a family, including an 8-month-old child. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said the child's mother, father and uncle were taken against their will at gunpoint from a...
Idaho State Journal
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in...
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead, it will be covered by Corizon Correctional Healthcare under a separate agreement with the state. Adree Edmo, who is from Bannock County, sued...
Idaho State Journal
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and hundreds of thousands of people without power in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officials vowed Sunday to unleash a massive amount of federal disaster aid as crews scrambled to rescue people stranded by the storm.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho's iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival returns this week
KETCHUM — Sheep have been trailing through the Wood River Valley of Idaho for well over a century and are an integral part of Idaho’s heritage. The iconic Trailing of the Sheep Festival, which will take place Wednesday through Sunday this week, celebrates the sheep, herders, history and food of this unique cultural tradition, with the event recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fall Festivals in the World” by msn.com.
SUPERMAN: Trooper critically injured when struck by car on I-84 returns home
Idaho State Police Sgt. Mike Wendler's shirt declared him to be a "warrior" upon his release from a local hospital after being critically injured when struck by a car on Interstate 84 last month. The shirt could have also said "Superman" considering the life-threatening nature of his injuries and the...
Idaho State Journal
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
Idaho State Journal
Beautification, recreation grants totaling $52K+ coming to Southeast Idaho
SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling more than $52,000 for landscaping, beautification and public recreation in Bannock, Bingham, Caribou and Power counties through the Ifft Foundation Fund. The Ifft Fund was established at the community foundation by Nick Ifft, the former publisher of the...
Idaho State Journal
Election 2022-Redistricting-Alabama
African Americans account for about 27% of Alabama's population but are the majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts. This map shows Alabama's congressional districts and areas with larger Black and white populations within them.
Idaho State Journal
$500M-plus from opioid deal starts heading to Washington
SEATTLE (AP) — The first payments from a $518 million settlement with the nation's three largest opioid distributors will begin reaching Washington communities in December, providing much-needed cash officials can use to hire first responders or direct toward prevention, treatment and other services, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Monday.
Idaho State Journal
Moda Health brings innovative health insurance options to Idaho
BOISE — Idahoans soon will have exciting new options for their medical insurance as Moda Health brings to the Gem State a wide range of its evidence-based plans, innovative programs and signature customer service. “We’re delighted to offer Idaho access to our high-quality health plans, all backed by our...
