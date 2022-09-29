Read full article on original website
This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 7
The Center Roughriders varsity football team fell to the Rusk Eagles by a 40-35 score at Eagles Stadium last Friday. Center is now 4-2. They have a 1-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. The ‘Riders have an open week for October 7, 2022. They will play the Van Vandals in two weeks.
Every Veteran Has a Story: Simeon Norris Bridges
©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) Simeon was enrolled at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas when the United States entered the World War on April 6, 1917. He registered for the military draft in Center, Shelby County the following month on May 29, 1917. His registration card (Form 1, draft # 2405) noted: he was a natural born citizen; student; single; Caucasian; no prior military service; and no exemption to the draft was claimed. Physically he was described as of medium height and built with blue eyes and red hair.(2)
Roads reopened in Tyler after major crash
UPDATE: Officials said as of 1 a.m. the scene is clear and all lanes of traffic are open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said there was major traffic crash in the city on Sunday. The wreck is at Highway 64 West and Loop 323. Officers said they are working to clear the […]
Chuy’s to open first Longview location
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
Don’t Miss Draggin’ & Pullin’ In The Pines Near Lufkin, Texas
October 21-22, Draggin' & Pullin' in the Pines is back at Pine Valley Raceway near Diboll, Texas at 3427 FM 2497. It's two full days and nights of tractor pulls, semi drag races, car and truck shows, live music, and much more. This year's event is presented by Kelly's Truck...
Here’s when to sign up for Toys for Tots in Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s almost time for the season of giving, and Smith County residents will be able to sign-up for Toys for Tots this month. Families will need to bring their child’s birth certificate to organizers and have proof of residency in Smith County. East Texans can sign up at the Tyler Armed […]
Henderson officials to host National Night Out on Oct. 4
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson officials are inviting people to National Night Out on Oct. 4. This is a time when community members can meet with elected officials and first responders. The event is going to be hosted from 5:30 p.m.- 8:30 p.m. at the Henderson Fair Park. It is going to be open to […]
October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX
Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
Long John Silvers in Lufkin, Texas is Long Gone
When I heard the rumors earlier this week, I was hoping they were just fishcious rumors, and the posts I saw on social media were just a lot of carp. But, unfortunately, it's ofishal. Long John Silver's in Lufkin is Long Gone. I drove by their location on Timberland Drive...
Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas
Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
East Texans encourage voters to turn out at the polls during rally
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A rally took place on Sunday to raise awareness on various issues affecting our community. Call for Action ETX hosted the event at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. They covered many topics such as human rights and the importance of voting. “We want them to be more educated on the […]
April Julissa Cavazos-Guzman
Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 2pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 12PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. April attended Center High School. She was a dedicated, loving stay...
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of East Texas are in desperate need of rain. Dry, low humidity and windy conditions are causing wildfires to increased. And as a result, more burn bans have been issued. “They’ve (fires) increased as a product of the lifting of the burn bans which happened...
Officials: Avoid MLK and East Birdsong in Longview due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department are directing traffic on Martin Luther King and East Birdsong in Longview due to a crash. According to a LPD's Facebook post, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD is asking drivers to avoid this area and seek another route. CBS19 will...
Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas police officer has reached a settlement in a dispute over his late father’s will. Tyler Pride’s dad was Charley Pride, the first black superstar of country music. After Pride died in 2020, his biological son, who works as a Tyler police officer, said he contested his late father’s will in an effort to protect the place he and his family call home.
Gifted and Talented Program Referrals Open
October 3, 2022 - The Counseling Department of Center ISD is accepting referrals for the Gifted and Talented program until Friday, October 28, 2022 for our annual assessment period. Referral forms can be found on the District website and in the front office of each campus and should be returned...
Jerry "Perch" Bass
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin with Thomas Spurlock officiating. Born February 12, 1953, Jerry is the son of Fay Woods Bass and Clarence Emmitt Bass Sr. He is survived by:. Children:. Shelly Bass and Michael Bass of Joaquin.
Inflation sending more East Texas families to Salvation Army Angel Tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Inflation has impacted many families this year, and the Longview Salvation Army said they have seen more people sign up. Since 1982, the Angel Tree has helped families across the country have a merrier Christmas, and the need keeps rising these past two years. “There’s been a lot more people. Different […]
Overturned chicken truck causing traffic delays in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Department of Transportation issued a traffic alert Saturday afternoon for a crash involving an overturned chicken truck on SH 21. According to a press release, DPS is clearing the scene of a crash on SH 21 East outside of Nacogdoches. Motorist should choose alternate routes until the scene is […]
