ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scttx.com

This Week in Shelby County Football: Week 7

The Center Roughriders varsity football team fell to the Rusk Eagles by a 40-35 score at Eagles Stadium last Friday. Center is now 4-2. They have a 1-1 record in District 8 4A-2 conference action. The ‘Riders have an open week for October 7, 2022. They will play the Van Vandals in two weeks.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Every Veteran Has a Story: Simeon Norris Bridges

©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) Simeon was enrolled at Southern Methodist University, Dallas, Texas when the United States entered the World War on April 6, 1917. He registered for the military draft in Center, Shelby County the following month on May 29, 1917. His registration card (Form 1, draft # 2405) noted: he was a natural born citizen; student; single; Caucasian; no prior military service; and no exemption to the draft was claimed. Physically he was described as of medium height and built with blue eyes and red hair.(2)
CENTER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Roads reopened in Tyler after major crash

UPDATE: Officials said as of 1 a.m. the scene is clear and all lanes of traffic are open. TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Tyler Police Department said there was major traffic crash in the city on Sunday. The wreck is at Highway 64 West and Loop 323. Officers said they are working to clear the […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Chuy’s to open first Longview location

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Chuy’s, an Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant, is set to open it’s first Longview location in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281 across from Longview High School. “We’re so excited to be opening in Longview,” Brandon Hurdle, local owner and operator for Chuy’s Longview said. “We’ve received so […]
LONGVIEW, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Garrison, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Shelbyville, TX
101.5 KNUE

89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific

Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Game Change#American Football
Classic Rock 96.1

October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX

Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
TYLER, TX
KICKS 105

Long John Silvers in Lufkin, Texas is Long Gone

When I heard the rumors earlier this week, I was hoping they were just fishcious rumors, and the posts I saw on social media were just a lot of carp. But, unfortunately, it's ofishal. Long John Silver's in Lufkin is Long Gone. I drove by their location on Timberland Drive...
LUFKIN, TX
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the Latest Scam That Can Steal Your Money in Longview, Texas

Thieves are the lowest of the low. Those thieves don't always have to be breaking into your home or car either. Some thieves like to be tricky and offer a great deal or a nice gift. Others will present an issue that is not there that needs your attention. That's what is happening in Longview, Texas as residents have reported to police of getting a text message asking to check a non-existent bank account.
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
scttx.com

April Julissa Cavazos-Guzman

Funeral service will be held at Mangum Funeral Home, on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at 2pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, beginning at 12PM until service time at Mangum Funeral Home. April attended Center High School. She was a dedicated, loving stay...
CENTER, TX
KTRE

Son of country singer Charley Pride says agreement has been reached in will dispute

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas police officer has reached a settlement in a dispute over his late father’s will. Tyler Pride’s dad was Charley Pride, the first black superstar of country music. After Pride died in 2020, his biological son, who works as a Tyler police officer, said he contested his late father’s will in an effort to protect the place he and his family call home.
TYLER, TX
scttx.com

Gifted and Talented Program Referrals Open

October 3, 2022 - The Counseling Department of Center ISD is accepting referrals for the Gifted and Talented program until Friday, October 28, 2022 for our annual assessment period. Referral forms can be found on the District website and in the front office of each campus and should be returned...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Jerry "Perch" Bass

Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin with Thomas Spurlock officiating. Born February 12, 1953, Jerry is the son of Fay Woods Bass and Clarence Emmitt Bass Sr. He is survived by:. Children:. Shelly Bass and Michael Bass of Joaquin.
JOAQUIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy