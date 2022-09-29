ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
cnyhomepage.com

Hochul urges COVID boosters as October begins

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the weather gets colder, strains of COVID-19 virus may begin to get bolder. On Monday, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul put out a statement on the state of New York’s fight against the virus as it continues to linger in communities. “As...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cnyhomepage.com

New York drivers ranked among most polite in the nation

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Despite the many stereotypes about it’s largest city, New York drivers have been ranked as among the most polite in the nation, according to a new Forbes Advisor survey. Using ten different metrics to quantify aggression among 5,000 drivers, New York came in at...
POLITICS
cnyhomepage.com

Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina’s Wayne County, had to intervene via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy