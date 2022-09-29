LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a $1.95 million grant for traffic safety programs and patrols, authorities said Monday. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”

