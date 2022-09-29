ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Witness LA

“Unconscionable” Jail Conditions Spur LA County Supervisors to Explore Building Locked Mental Health Facilities

On Tuesday, September 13, after hearing about persistent, inhumane conditions at Los Angeles County’s jail intake center, the LA County Board of Supervisors used a spur-of-the-moment motion to reintroduce the possibility of building a brand new locked medical facility—or facilities—to replace the dilapidated and dungeon-like Men’s Central Jail.
2urbangirls.com

Compton College faculty union makes endorsements for Nov. 8 election

COMPTON, Calif.– Compton Community College Federation of Employees (CCCFE) Local 3486, which represents the Compton College faculty members, have announced their endorsement and full support of candidates for the upcoming Nov. 8 election. CCCFE Local 3486 has been critical over the direction of the college, and its dwindling enrollment.
2urbangirls.com

Cedars-Sinai sued for discrimination by fired Armenian employee

LOS ANGELES – A former Cedars-Sinai Medical Center employee is suing the hospital, alleging she was wrongfully fired in June after 24 years at the facility on a pretext of stealing a Russian tea set in order to hide management’s discriminatory reasons. The Los Angeles Superior Court suit...
2urbangirls.com

Hackers release LAUSD data after ransom demand denied

LOS ANGELES – Hackers have released some data stolen in a cyberattack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, according to a newspaper report Sunday. The data were released Saturday — two days before a deadline previously given by the hackers — in an apparent response to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s stated refusal to pay ransom to an international hacking syndicate, the Los Angeles Times reported.
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff’s department awarded $1.95 million traffic safety grant

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded a $1.95 million grant for traffic safety programs and patrols, authorities said Monday. “This grant funding allows us to support our ongoing traffic safety efforts in the community,” sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Our intent is to stop the most unlawful and dangerous behaviors that put people at risk and create an environment where everyone feels safe traveling.”
californiaexaminer.net

If Demands Are Not Met By Monday, Hackers Threaten To Leak LAUSD Data

Los Angeles Unified School District has until Monday to pay a ransom demanded by an international hacking ring it says is responsible for the cyberattack that shut down district computers. Vice Society, a hacking syndicate, named the LAUSD as one of “our partners” and claimed that “the papers will be...
HeySoCal

LA County reports 2,600 new COVID infections for three-day period

Reflecting continued drops in virus transmission, Los Angeles County reported 2,615 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period that ended Monday. Daily case numbers reported by the county have been steadily falling for weeks, although health officials have conceded that the official figures could be misleading due to residents primarily using at-home tests that aren’t reported to the county.
2urbangirls.com

Man arrested in stabbing death of girlfriend in East LA

LOS ANGELES – A man was in custody Monday for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in East Los Angeles. Sergio Villalobos-Jimenez, 54, was arrested Sunday and booked on suspicion of murder, and was being held on $2 million bail, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
2urbangirls.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of breaking into San Marino home

SAN MARINO, Calif. – A 42-year-old woman suspected of breaking into a San Marino home Monday was arrested after being found sitting in the den. San Marino Police Department officers responded about 10:10 a.m. to the home in the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue, between Los Robles and Oak Knoll avenues, after an alarm was tripped, according to Sgt. Danny Guttierez.
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID store owner stabbed to death in LA Fashion District

LOS ANGELES – Officials Sunday released the name of a 56-year-old man who was stabbed to death in downtown Los Angeles. The victim was identified as Du Lee, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. A representative from the office could not be reached to disclose Lee’s city of residence.
2urbangirls.com

Woman stabbed in Santa Ana, suspect sought

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect. The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, according to the Santa Ana police department. The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her...
2urbangirls.com

Suspect in alleged assault of deputy eludes capture in Lakewood l

LAKEWOOD, Calif. – Authorities Saturday continued the search for a man who allegedly assaulted a sheriff’s deputy in Lakewood and fled to a nearby home. The deputy was not hospitalized for his injuries, according to a watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lakewood station.
2urbangirls.com

Man pleads not guilty in 5-year-old son’s death

LOS ANGELES – A man pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and assault in connection with the death of his 5-year-old son, who was found unconscious in a bathtub in July. Darwin Reyes, now 33, was charged July 27 with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death involving his son, Mason, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
