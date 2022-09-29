Read full article on original website
Haunted Military Hospital: Fort Wolters, TexasNick Summers - ExplorerDallas, TX
Gov. Abbott Chooses Dallas Secret Service Agent to Head Texas School Security EffortsLarry LeaseTexas State
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Dallas Baseball Fans Seeing Rangers Tickets Spike as Aaron Judge Closing in on HistoryLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cooper Rush Secures Dallas a Third Straight WinLarry LeaseDallas, TX
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan
Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
Brass & Jazz Presented by ArtsBridge in Zaragoza Park
Brass & Jazz is presented by ArtsBridge-Powered by Toyota, the nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center program, in Zaragoza Park in West Dallas. The program is a partnership between the Center, Michelle N. Gibson, and The New Orleans Original BuckShop. Brass and Jazz in the Park is a free, family-friendly outdoor event.
Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas
DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
Renters Can Add Another Apartment Bedroom For $118 a Month in This North Texas City
Maybe you got a slight bump in your paycheck. Or if you didn’t, maybe you can cut down on pizzas. It might not be much, but if you’re a renter here’s an idea of where to spend any extra cash: How about a whole bedroom?. RentCafé crunched...
Midlothian Chamber Annual Auction On October 15
Midlothian, TX, September 27, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual auction fundraiser event, presented by Leasing Impressions. “An Evening of Jazz” will take place on October 15th at the Midlothian Conference Center and will feature a cocktail hour, live jazz performances, a catered meal, a silent auction, and a live auction sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP.
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
Public Invited to Celebrate Electric Vehicles on Oct. 2
Sept. 27, 2022 (ARLINGTON, Texas) – Are you thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle? Do you have question about how this fast-growing form of transportation may fit your lifestyle? What about the range of EVs?. Get these and other questions answered by people who drive electric...
DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights
DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
Vagrants Disrupt South Dallas Neighborhood’s High Hopes
What began as a transportation project to save lives and bring more unity to a neighborhood has turned sour due to an increasing number of homeless camps and vagrants in the area. For years, state and local officials have worked together to address what has become known as the “Dead...
Disadvantaged Families May Get Dallas Cash
Dallas is considering a plan to give monthly cash directly to disadvantaged families. Better than expected sales tax revenue is a source to help make the payments. It’s part of an equity plan that had overwhelming support from the Dallas City Council in August. The initial suggestion for the...
City of Lancaster Holds Annual National Night Out This Tuesday
Lancaster, TX –The City of Lancaster welcomes residents to participate in the 2022 National Night Out event on Tuesday, October 4 at the Lancaster Public Safety Building, 100 Craig Shaw Memorial Parkway, Lancaster TX, 75134. The event begins at 6:00 pm and concludes at 8:00 pm. National Night Out...
Study: 3 Texas suburbs among best & most affordable to live in near large U.S. city
DALLAS (KDAF) — Oh, the suburbs of America; revel in the peace and quiet that suburbs outside of the largest cities in the country give to their residents while a few miles away the hubbub of the big city of hustling and bustling. A study put together by SmartAsset...
COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day
DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
“Night Must Fall” Thrills Duncanville Community Theatre Audiences
“Night Must Fall,” a classic thriller written by Emlyn Williams, is thrilling audiences at Duncanville Community Theatre Sept. 29-Oct. 8. Equal parts sinister and captivating, the play is set in a sitting room at Forest Corner in Essex in the mid-1930s. “Night Must Fall” delivers a chilling evening of suspense as detectives search for a brutal killer. So many unanswered questions…who is the murderer, who is the next victim, and what is in that hat box?
Viral TikTok shows Frisco 'don't know how to act' at first H-E-B
Reports say sales may have been $1 million.
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
