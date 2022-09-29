A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO