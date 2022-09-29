ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Brass & Jazz Presented by ArtsBridge in Zaragoza Park

Brass & Jazz is presented by ArtsBridge-Powered by Toyota, the nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center program, in Zaragoza Park in West Dallas. The program is a partnership between the Center, Michelle N. Gibson, and The New Orleans Original BuckShop. Brass and Jazz in the Park is a free, family-friendly outdoor event.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Children’s Aquarium Dallas At State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — Looking for the best activities and adventures for kids at the State Fair of Texas 2022? The Children’s Aquarium Dallas brings animals from the oceans and rivers of the world to families visiting Fair Park along with plenty of hands-on, hands-wet animal adventures. The historic Aquarium...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian Chamber Annual Auction On October 15

Midlothian, TX, September 27, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce proudly announces its annual auction fundraiser event, presented by Leasing Impressions. “An Evening of Jazz” will take place on October 15th at the Midlothian Conference Center and will feature a cocktail hour, live jazz performances, a catered meal, a silent auction, and a live auction sponsored by Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
CandysDirt

The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Public Invited to Celebrate Electric Vehicles on Oct. 2

Sept. 27, 2022 (ARLINGTON, Texas) – Are you thinking about making the switch to an electric vehicle? Do you have question about how this fast-growing form of transportation may fit your lifestyle? What about the range of EVs?. Get these and other questions answered by people who drive electric...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter storm updates: Power outages, downed trees, flights

DALLAS — The newest updates for Friday will be discovered right here. The wintery precipitation that fell in a single day into Thursday morning has come to an finish, because the winter storm pushes out of North Texas. The climate system, which introduced freezing rain, sleet, ice and snow,...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Vagrants Disrupt South Dallas Neighborhood’s High Hopes

What began as a transportation project to save lives and bring more unity to a neighborhood has turned sour due to an increasing number of homeless camps and vagrants in the area. For years, state and local officials have worked together to address what has become known as the “Dead...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disadvantaged Families May Get Dallas Cash

Dallas is considering a plan to give monthly cash directly to disadvantaged families. Better than expected sales tax revenue is a source to help make the payments. It’s part of an equity plan that had overwhelming support from the Dallas City Council in August. The initial suggestion for the...
DALLAS, TX
blackchronicle.com

COVID: Texas sets pandemic record for cases reported in one day

DALLAS — Texas set a brand new record Wednesday for COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, with 75,817 complete new cases. It comes because the state offers with a wave introduced on by the fast-spreading omicron variant, in response to the state well being division. According to the...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

“Night Must Fall” Thrills Duncanville Community Theatre Audiences

“Night Must Fall,” a classic thriller written by Emlyn Williams, is thrilling audiences at Duncanville Community Theatre Sept. 29-Oct. 8. Equal parts sinister and captivating, the play is set in a sitting room at Forest Corner in Essex in the mid-1930s. “Night Must Fall” delivers a chilling evening of suspense as detectives search for a brutal killer. So many unanswered questions…who is the murderer, who is the next victim, and what is in that hat box?
DUNCANVILLE, TX
easttexasradio.com

Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete

Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
