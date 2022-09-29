Police searching for two suspects involved in cruiser fires

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) Pittsburgh Police are calling a fire that destroyed three of their cruisers Wednesday a pre-meditated and a direct attack.

The department is working with ATF to find at least two suspects allegedly responsible for lighting three Police cruisers on fire outside of their North Side training facility.

The two entities are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the two main suspects.

Surveillance footage shows two people approaching the cars around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“It’s clear through from this investigation that the perpetrators of this crime knew exactly what they were doing,” Commander Richard Ford said. “It was a planned event.”

Commander Ford also said that all three cars were set on fire individually and totally destroyed.

“In order to successfully set a vehicle on fire and have that vehicle be a total loss, you have to know what you’re doing.”

According to police, the cruisers will cost about $187,000 to replace.