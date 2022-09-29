ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill

MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. TPD continues to investigate...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Fire crews investigating overnight fire in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A home caught fire overnight in central Toledo. The fire broke out in the 8-00 block of Avondale Ave. near Ewing St. around 1:45 a.m. Neighbors say someone just recently moved into the home. Nobody was home when the fire started. The cause is still unknown.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio EPA awards grants for electric vehicle charging station statewide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio EPA has awarded $7.9 million in grants to install more than 150 publicly accessible electric vehicle DC Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 32 locations in 25 counties. Among the selected counties state-wide are Lucas County which will receive a total of $179,410 in grants; Erie...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Tomorrow, TPS to hold annual College Fair

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Tomorrow and Toledo Public Schools have partnered to host the district’s annual College Fair on Monday. The College Fair will take place on Oct. 3 at the University of Toledo Student Union. According to TPS, more than 600 TPS high school students will attend...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo bank robbed Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years

TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 38-year-olds were arrested at Cedar Point after a 17-year-old recorded them engaged in a sex act while waiting in line for the Freak Show haunted house attraction Friday night. The witness showed the video to Sandusky Police officers, who arrested the two for public indecency.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Structure fire on April Drive

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m. According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Driver splits car and pole in half

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledoan runs into issues during citywide water meter upgrade

TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced plans back in July to upgrade thousands of home water meters to a new smart system to prevent inaccurate water bills. The installation was promised to be free, quick and unintrusive. However, Brittni Riggs, a mother of five in west Toledo,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Northview grad dots OSU’s script “I”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northview High School graduate received one of the highest honors possible in the Ohio State University’s marching band. Sousaphone player and Buckeye Noah Jockett dotted the script “I” during the Oct. 1 halftime show. It is a tradition that dates back over...
TOLEDO, OH

