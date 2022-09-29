Read full article on original website
Are scooters becoming a nuisance in Toledo? Locals share concerns
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - They’ve become the new way to get around parts of Toledo, but sometimes they get left in all kinds of areas. We’re talking about those battery-powered scooters, the green and black ones you may have seen around town. There’s some frustration about where they end up when the ride is done.
Maumee resident 'tapped out' over $4,000 water bill
MAUMEE, Ohio — Many Maumee residents continue to complain that they are receiving water bills so outrageous that the bills cannot be accurate and residents cannot afford to pay them. Residents who have reached out to WTOL 11 Investigates report that they are receiving quarterly water bills in the...
TPD: Man shot on Hilltop Blvd. in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot on Monday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, a male was shot in the 3500 block of Hilltop Blvd around 9 p.m. The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. TPD continues to investigate...
Former head of Toledo Humane Society now director of shelter hit by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Florida (WTVG) - Twenty dogs are the only animals left at the Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, Florida. Others were safely evacuated by rescue organizations and volunteers after the dogs and cats rode out Hurricane Ian in the shelter. “We had a 175 dogs and cats...
World of Downtown Restaurants Tour returns to Hancock Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The World of Downtown Restaurants Tour is retuning to Hancock County next month. The event, hosted by United Way of Hancock County, will take place on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to UWHC, the tour is self-guided and celebrates the many...
Fire crews investigating overnight fire in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A home caught fire overnight in central Toledo. The fire broke out in the 8-00 block of Avondale Ave. near Ewing St. around 1:45 a.m. Neighbors say someone just recently moved into the home. Nobody was home when the fire started. The cause is still unknown.
Ohio EPA awards grants for electric vehicle charging station statewide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio EPA has awarded $7.9 million in grants to install more than 150 publicly accessible electric vehicle DC Fast Charging (DCFC) ports at 32 locations in 25 counties. Among the selected counties state-wide are Lucas County which will receive a total of $179,410 in grants; Erie...
Toledo Tomorrow, TPS to hold annual College Fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Tomorrow and Toledo Public Schools have partnered to host the district’s annual College Fair on Monday. The College Fair will take place on Oct. 3 at the University of Toledo Student Union. According to TPS, more than 600 TPS high school students will attend...
West Toledo bank robbed Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police and the FBI are seeking information after a bank was robbed Monday in west Toledo. A male suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank located at 3355 Secor Rd. just before 10 a.m., according to a news release. The suspect entered the bank and verbally demanded money. He fled across Secor with an undisclosed amount of money.
Seafood restaurant in Perrysburg's Levis Commons opens doors Monday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Claude's Prime Seafood opened its doors in Perrysburg's Levis Commons to customers on Monday. Owner Claude Harmon hopes the restaurant and bar will help revitalize the area and give area residents a taste for high-quality seafood. Jeff Dinnebeil, the vice president of operations for the Benchmark...
Old Orchard neighborhood going strong after 100 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was a great day for a party and a neighborhood in west Toledo near the university had the perfect reason to throw one. Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. It has over 1200 households, all within the confines of about...
Two Cedar Point guests charged with public indecency at Halloweekends
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Two 38-year-olds were arrested at Cedar Point after a 17-year-old recorded them engaged in a sex act while waiting in line for the Freak Show haunted house attraction Friday night. The witness showed the video to Sandusky Police officers, who arrested the two for public indecency.
Structure fire on April Drive
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1, Toledo Fire and Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire on April Drive around 5 p.m. According to TFRD Battalion Chief, it was a small exterior fire of a garage. The fire got up into the eves and attics, but there is minimal damage.
GOP U.S. Senate candidate in Ohio campaigning in NW Ohio with Donald Trump Jr.
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The GOP U.S. Senate candidate looking to fill Rob Portman’s seat is making a campaign stop in Northwest Ohio this week with the Trump family’s backing. JD Vance is holding a campaign event in Perrysburg Wednesday with Donald Trump Jr. It’s at the Graystone...
Driver splits car and pole in half
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A car and pole were both split in half near the corner of Hill Avenue and Telstar Drive Saturday night. The driver veered off the side of the road and collided with the pole. TPD told 13abc that the driver was transported with severe but non-life...
Toledoan runs into issues during citywide water meter upgrade
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo announced plans back in July to upgrade thousands of home water meters to a new smart system to prevent inaccurate water bills. The installation was promised to be free, quick and unintrusive. However, Brittni Riggs, a mother of five in west Toledo,...
Vehicle crashes into south Toledo gas station Sunday; plus, one person stabbed, hospitalized Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an alarm from the Sunoco Gas Station on Byrne Road early Sunday. When crews arrived shortly after 2:25 a.m., it appeared a vehicle was used to run into the gas station building. According the a police report, it also appeared someone had attempted to take the ATM from inside the building, but was unsuccessful.
Domestic violence can happen to anyone, local groups say after Toledo man tells police he murdered mother
TOLEDO, Ohio — Representatives for the Bethany House, a domestic violence shelter for northwest Ohio, want people to know domestic violence can happen to anyone, anywhere. On Saturday, 31-year-old Travis Lewton told police he killed his 71-year-old mother in their south Toledo home. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month...
Northview grad dots OSU’s script “I”
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Northview High School graduate received one of the highest honors possible in the Ohio State University’s marching band. Sousaphone player and Buckeye Noah Jockett dotted the script “I” during the Oct. 1 halftime show. It is a tradition that dates back over...
BG construction projects underway on one of the city’s busiest roads
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s one of the busiest roads in Bowling Green. Wooster Street is getting a makeover. But future projects are also on the way near Bowling Green State University’s campus. “There’s a lot of construction in Bowling Green these days,” says Joe Fawcett, Director...
