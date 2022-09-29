How to help victims of Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida.
The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power , homes flooded from storm surge , roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines.
WFLA and our parent company Nexstar are partnering with The American Red Cross in Florida to help with relief efforts for those recovering from the damage, and help in the form of donations is especially important as they respond to the devastation.Donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
People looking to donate to the American Red Cross as they assist Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian can do so by clicking here.
