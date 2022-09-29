ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

How to help victims of Hurricane Ian

By Will Gonzalez, Haley Townsend
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eucTE_0iFNtTIn00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. Millions were left without power , homes flooded from storm surge , roofs were ripped apart and some roads were impassable due to debris and downed power lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4enHgQ_0iFNtTIn00
Brenda Brennan sits next to a boat that pushed against her apartment when Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers, Florida. Mrs. Brennan said the boat floated in around 7pm. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

WFLA and our parent company Nexstar are partnering with The American Red Cross in Florida to help with relief efforts for those recovering from the damage, and help in the form of donations is especially important as they respond to the devastation.

Donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts

People looking to donate to the American Red Cross as they assist Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian can do so by clicking here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
KLFY News 10

Authorities searching for female suspect in Baton Rouge area

Disclaimer: All persons are innocent until proven guilty. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A female suspect from LaPlace could be in the Baton Rouge area, officials with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the area of East 21st Street regarding a homicide on Oct. 1. […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The American Red Cross#Floridians#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
KLFY News 10

St. Landry Parish issues burn ban effective immediately

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Landry Parish Government has issued a burn ban in the parish effective immediately. The ban includes anything with an open flame that produces an ember, according to a news release from Van Reed, the parish’s director of emergency preparedness. “This order will assist our first responders by […]
SAINT LANDRY PARISH, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana SNAP benefits increasing in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — SNAP benefits in Louisiana will be increasing starting Oct. 1 as the cost of food increases. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is increasing monthly allotments after reviewing data on food expenditures. A single-member household’s maximum benefit is increasing from $250 to $281 per month, according to the Louisiana Department […]
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy