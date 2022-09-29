Hurricane Ian Forces Reschedule, Phillies to Play Doubleheader Friday

As the remnants of Hurricane Ian ravage the east coast, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies have rescheduled their Saturday doubleheader to Friday.

Hurricane Ian has forced hundreds of thousands, if not million, of evacuations throughout Florida and the south east United States, but the Philadelphia Phillies are flying into the eye of the storm for a crucial four-game series against the Washington Nationals this weekend.

Ian has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm and will likely be downgraded further before the weekend's games in D.C., but heavy rain will undoubtedly linger.

The brunt of the weather is expected to hit Washington D.C. on Saturday, the initial date for the Phillies' doubleheader against the Nationals. Thus, the clubs have announced that Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game has been rescheduled to Friday at 1:05 p.m.

The clubs now intend to play a doubleheader Friday, rain-permitting. Yet that still leaves a 1:05 p.m. game on both Saturday and Sunday, but the crafty scheduling of these games for an early time means that the clubs will play whenever the rain lifts throughout the day, whether that is at the scheduled game time of 1:05 p.m., or as late as allowable.

Given the playoff implications of these contests, they will be nigh impossible to reschedule. However, there is one day between game 162 and the beginning of the playoffs. In a worst-case scenario, the clubs could play a doubleheader on that Thursday, Oct. 6.

