Hurricane Ian Forces Reschedule, Phillies to Play Doubleheader Friday
As the remnants of Hurricane Ian ravage the east coast, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies have rescheduled their Saturday doubleheader to Friday.
Hurricane Ian has forced hundreds of thousands, if not million, of evacuations throughout Florida and the south east United States, but the Philadelphia Phillies are flying into the eye of the storm for a crucial four-game series against the Washington Nationals this weekend.
Ian has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm and will likely be downgraded further before the weekend's games in D.C., but heavy rain will undoubtedly linger.
The brunt of the weather is expected to hit Washington D.C. on Saturday, the initial date for the Phillies' doubleheader against the Nationals. Thus, the clubs have announced that Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game has been rescheduled to Friday at 1:05 p.m.
The clubs now intend to play a doubleheader Friday, rain-permitting. Yet that still leaves a 1:05 p.m. game on both Saturday and Sunday, but the crafty scheduling of these games for an early time means that the clubs will play whenever the rain lifts throughout the day, whether that is at the scheduled game time of 1:05 p.m., or as late as allowable.
Given the playoff implications of these contests, they will be nigh impossible to reschedule. However, there is one day between game 162 and the beginning of the playoffs. In a worst-case scenario, the clubs could play a doubleheader on that Thursday, Oct. 6.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
- Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !
Comments / 0