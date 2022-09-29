ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hurricane Ian Forces Reschedule, Phillies to Play Doubleheader Friday

By Ben Silver
Inside The Phillies
Inside The Phillies
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZSyuV_0iFNt9yk00

As the remnants of Hurricane Ian ravage the east coast, the Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies have rescheduled their Saturday doubleheader to Friday.

Hurricane Ian has forced hundreds of thousands, if not million, of evacuations throughout Florida and the south east United States, but the Philadelphia Phillies are flying into the eye of the storm for a crucial four-game series against the Washington Nationals this weekend.

Ian has been downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm and will likely be downgraded further before the weekend's games in D.C., but heavy rain will undoubtedly linger.

The brunt of the weather is expected to hit Washington D.C. on Saturday, the initial date for the Phillies' doubleheader against the Nationals. Thus, the clubs have announced that Saturday's 7:05 p.m. game has been rescheduled to Friday at 1:05 p.m.

The clubs now intend to play a doubleheader Friday, rain-permitting. Yet that still leaves a 1:05 p.m. game on both Saturday and Sunday, but the crafty scheduling of these games for an early time means that the clubs will play whenever the rain lifts throughout the day, whether that is at the scheduled game time of 1:05 p.m., or as late as allowable.

Given the playoff implications of these contests, they will be nigh impossible to reschedule. However, there is one day between game 162 and the beginning of the playoffs. In a worst-case scenario, the clubs could play a doubleheader on that Thursday, Oct. 6.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter !

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies Playoff Dates, Times, Opponent and Pitching Matchups

Phillies playoff dates, times, opponent and potential pitching matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Phillies are headed to the playoffs for the first time in a decade and have their starting rotation lined up exactly how they want. Zack Wheeler in Game 1. Aaron Nola in Game 2.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Big Retirement News

It's the final Sunday of the 2022 MLB regular season. Before the games get underway on Sunday afternoon, we've learned of some major retirement news. Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa is expected to announce his retirement following the end of the regular season. USA TODAY MLB insider Bob...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Legendary MLB Manager Is Reportedly Expected To Retire

A legendary MLB manager is reportedly expected to retire following the 2022 regular season. It's been a tough year for Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The White Sox failed to live up to playoff hype on the field. Off of it, La Russa dealt with some health issues.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Hicks addresses boos, losing job to Oswaldo Cabrera in Q & A: ‘I know what kind of season I’ve had’

NEW YORK — Aside from Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks’ baserunning gaffe last Wednesday night in Toronto — a bad read that cost rookie Oswaldo Cabrera a hit — his last two weeks probably have been his best stretch in about four years. His .440 average over his last eight games, his 3-for-3 night in his last game, his throw from left field to second base the night before that ended a Blue Jays’ rally … all impressive stuff.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Joe Girardi
MLB

Braves put Mets -- and everyone else -- on notice

The Mets can get back control of their destiny in the National League East if they can get a game off the Braves on Sunday Night Baseball, salvaging at least one game out of this series. They can still win the division if they can get out of Atlanta tonight tied with the Braves at 99 victories, heading home to Citi Field for three with the Nationals.
QUEENS, NY
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros Live on Oct 3

On Oct 3 at 8:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros will play the Philadelphia Phillies. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia. TV: AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#The Washington Nationals#Hurricane Ian#The Philadelphia Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Wichita Eagle

Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles persevered through a rough start to top Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. The story of that game was Philadelphia advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by market-correcting the Jaguars' early success in stopping the run and taking care of the football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles finally have returner on 53-man roster

The Eagles on Saturday signed Britain Covey to their active roster. Covey, 25, has been the Eagles’ punt returner for the first three weeks of the season but had been elevated from the practice squad all three times. That’s the limit. So this week, he’s finally been signed to the active roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Inside The Phillies

Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
544K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and notes on the Philadelphia Phillies

 https://www.si.com/mlb/phillies

Comments / 0

Community Policy