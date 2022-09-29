Read full article on original website
Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf got carted off the field so he could make it to the bathroom
DK Metcalf had an emergency, and the Seahawks staff quickly came to his rescue to ensure things didn't get too messy.
Seahawks WR DK Metcalf Backs Up Lions Trash Talk with Monster Game
Bathroom break and all, Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf helped lead an explosive offensive showcase in a win over the Detroit Lions.
msn.com
Look: Matt Rhule's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral
Baker Mayfield struggled Sunday to the tune of less than 200 passing yards, two interceptions and nine batted balls. The Panthers offense even got booed off the field at one point. On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule fielded questions from reporters, telling them that Baker will remain the starter and...
msn.com
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Emotional Press Conference
This week's health scare seems to have put things in perspective for Cardinals star pass rusher JJ Watt. During Sunday's postgame press conference, an emotional Watt spoke on the juxtaposition of seeing ultrasounds of his soon-to-be son vs. his own heart examination days prior. For months we've been looking at...
Tae Crowder, Jaylon Smith provided a winning inside linebacker combination for Giants defense
Jaylon Smith, despite being released twice last season and uninvited to any NFL training camp this summer, remains confident that he is among the league’s elite inside linebackers. Tae Crowder, despite playing by far his best game of the season Sunday at MetLife Stadium, remains quietly reserved about his...
Yardbarker
49ers WR Deebo Samuel's mentality: 'One guy is not going to tackle me'
Safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel made the plays of the game during Monday night's San Francisco 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hufanga showed off his elite instincts with a pick-six off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Samuel showed off his elite elusiveness with an impressive 57-yard touchdown run that made the Rams defenders look downright silly.
Detroit News
Monday's NFL: 49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams
Santa Clara, Calif. — A dominant defense and Deebo Samuel. The formula that has been so successful for the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams delivered another convincing win. Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score...
NBC Sports
Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams
SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
CBS Sports
WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play
Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
Deebo Samuel’s net worth in 2022
Deebo Samuel is an American football player currently signed to the San Francisco 49ers. He is widely considered as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Deebo Samuel’s net worth in 2022. Deebo Samuel’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $7 million Deebo Samuel’s net […] The post Deebo Samuel’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PFF Grades: Henry, Autry Among Top Perfomers at Indianapolis
Tackle Dennis Daley and the rest of the offensive line were much better run blockers than pass protectors. Cornerback Caleb Farley had another tough day in coverage.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Not Part of Offense in Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Velus Jones Jr.'s NFL debut came and went with a whimper. Had it not been for a costly muffed punt, you'd have hardly noticed the third-round pick was active Sunday in the Bears' 20-12 loss to the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Given the Bears'...
Amani Oruwariye has the lowest PFF grade of any CB through Week 4
Last season, Lions CB Amani Oruwariye was one of the few feel-good stories in Detroit. In his third season with the Lions, Oruwariye led the team with six interceptions and was generally the most reliable defensive back on the field. Unfortunately, Oruwariye’s solid play from 2021 has not carried over...
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'Best of Both Worlds,' Boasts Micah Parsons - Lockdown & Playmaker
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is hitting new heights in Year 3, showing true elite status at the position.
