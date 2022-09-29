ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

msn.com

Look: Matt Rhule's Comment On Baker Mayfield Is Going Viral

Baker Mayfield struggled Sunday to the tune of less than 200 passing yards, two interceptions and nine batted balls. The Panthers offense even got booed off the field at one point. On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule fielded questions from reporters, telling them that Baker will remain the starter and...
msn.com

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Emotional Press Conference

This week's health scare seems to have put things in perspective for Cardinals star pass rusher JJ Watt. During Sunday's postgame press conference, an emotional Watt spoke on the juxtaposition of seeing ultrasounds of his soon-to-be son vs. his own heart examination days prior. For months we've been looking at...
Yardbarker

49ers WR Deebo Samuel's mentality: 'One guy is not going to tackle me'

Safety Talanoa Hufanga and wide receiver Deebo Samuel made the plays of the game during Monday night's San Francisco 49ers win over the Los Angeles Rams. Hufanga showed off his elite instincts with a pick-six off Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Samuel showed off his elite elusiveness with an impressive 57-yard touchdown run that made the Rams defenders look downright silly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit News

Monday's NFL: 49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams

Santa Clara, Calif. — A dominant defense and Deebo Samuel. The formula that has been so successful for the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams delivered another convincing win. Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kinlaw, Armstead injury status updated ahead of 49ers-Rams

SANTA CLARA — A few 49ers players returned to participate in the final practice before the Los Angeles Rams come to town, but there is still no guarantee that they will be cleared to play in the contest. Both Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw were seen in the first...
CBS Sports

WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play

Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
EL PASO, TX
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel’s net worth in 2022

Deebo Samuel is an American football player currently signed to the San Francisco 49ers. He is widely considered as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Deebo Samuel’s net worth in 2022.  Deebo Samuel’s Net Worth in 2022 (Estimate): $7 million Deebo Samuel’s net […] The post Deebo Samuel’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
