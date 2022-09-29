Read full article on original website
WOWT
Monday Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department reports 6 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Omaha Metro increases bus route frequency
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro is increasing the frequency of several bus routes. According to Metro, starting Sunday, Oct. 2, riders will notice some big changes as the frequency of many bus routes is increased. It’s part of the MetroNEXT plan, a long-term initiative to upgrade transit services. “We...
WOWT
Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
WOWT
Omaha Red Cross heads to Florida for hurricane relief
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Red Cross has sent a second wave of help to hard-hit parts of Florida. People in that state are just beginning to clean up after Hurricane Ian wrecked parts of the state. Red Cross officials in Omaha were preparing to help before the hurricane...
WOWT
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.
WOWT
Suspect search, apartments evacuated in La Vista
WOWT
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Nebraska football center Mark Pelini died following a car crash in Indiana Sunday night. Pelini was 31. According to our sister station WNDU, the crash took place on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in western St. Joseph County around 8 p.m. A preliminary investigation...
WOWT
One more day of Summer warmth
WOWT
Tire mess may prompt higher fines for illegal dumping
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A location in south Omaha known for illegal dumping has been piled on again. Some living in the area say it’s time for tougher penalties. Not long ago south Omaha neighborhood leaders showed 6 News an empty lot near 24th and J that attracts the wrong kind of night moves.
WOWT
Omaha 42nd Street bridge to close until late 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd Street bridge will close, just south of Interstate 80. The city says the 42nd Street bridge between the I-80 East exit ramp and D Street will close on the morning of Oct. 17. It’s a well-traveled...
WOWT
6 First Alert Traffic: Ramp from Douglas Street to eastbound I-480 closed
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major traffic route from Omaha to Council Bluffs will see some traffic disruptions over the next two weeks. The on-ramp from Douglas Street to I-480 eastbound closed Monday morning and will remain blocked off for traffic until the evening hours of Oct. 14. During that...
WOWT
Rusty's Morning Forecast
WOWT
Douglas, Sarpy Counties begin to mail early voting ballots
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Early ballots are in the mail in Douglas and Sarpy Counties. The Douglas and Sarpy County Election Commissions began mailing out early voting ballots Monday. Ballots are mailed daily as new requests are received. Nebraska residents have until Friday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. to...
WOWT
Butterfly Bakery donates money to help those affected by Hurricane Ian
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A local bakery combined sweet treats with helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. Butterfly Bakery donated 10% of their proceeds to the Red Cross to help those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida and other parts of the country. Those who visited the bakery Saturday morning enjoyed a sweet treat for a good cause.
WOWT
Douglas County officials, residents remind community of new false alarm ordinance
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents about a new false alarm ordinance that went into effect this summer, after reporting the office has received numerous phone calls from confused residents. In June — Douglas County adopted a new false alarm ordinance for those...
WOWT
Large amount of smoke produced from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded Sunday morning at 8:55 a.m. to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. The dispatch was in response to a still alarm of...
WOWT
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
WOWT
CHI Health responds to IT security incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health is dealing with an IT security issue. According to CHI Health, the organization’s parent company Common Spirit Health is managing what they called an IT security incident Monday. CHI Health says the incident has impacted some of its facilities, and they have taken...
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple’s Florida restaurant destroyed
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - A Nebraska couple who moved their Waterloo restaurant to Fort Myers is slowly picking up the pieces. Now it’s nothing but rubble. Tj gave an account of what the destruction was like. ”The road, it’s anywhere to three-to-six feet of sand so you...
WOWT
Omaha Chingona Fest supports small business
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first ever midwest Chingona Fest at Stinson Park is supporting small businesses. Chingona means a tough, empowered woman. More than 70 tough and empowered women were out in Stinson park Saturday promoting their small businesses. They’re selling unique clothing, jewelry, handbags, decorations and more. And...
