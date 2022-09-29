Read full article on original website
Related
Kearney Hub
Abortion ruling intensifies fight over state supreme courts
Surrounded by states with abortion bans that took effect after Roe v. Wade fell, Illinois is one of the few places where the procedure remains legal in the Midwest. Abortion-rights supporters are worried that might not last. Their concern is shared in at least a half-dozen states, and this year it's not just about state legislatures. In Illinois, Democrats hold a supermajority, and the governor, a Democrat, is expected to win re-election.
Kearney Hub
Judge who voided Minnesota abortion limits blocks appeal bid
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge who struck down key restrictions on abortion in the state has rejected a bid by a county prosecutor who hopes to appeal the ruling. Ramsey County District Judge Thomas Gilligan ruled Tuesday night that Traverse County Attorney Matthew Franzese is not entitled to intervene in the case. Franzese had hoped to pursue an appeal after Attorney General Keith Ellison declined to challenge Gilligan's previous ruling that Minnesota's restrictions were unconstitutional.
Kearney Hub
Candidates turn to TikTok 'for better or worse'
Wade Herring didn't know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok's precision-guided ability to reach young voters — the very...
Kearney Hub
Gavin Newsom impressing Dems with blasts at GOP
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s public slugfests with the governors of Texas and Florida over immigration and abortion is generating national attention. But perhaps even more importantly — assuming he has further aspirations — his more aggressive demeanor is endearing him to influential Democratic insiders. “I’m glad he’s speaking...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kearney Hub
3 physicists share Nobel Prize; Supreme Court hears voting rights case; Oath Keepers trial underway
Today is Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'. By SEUNG MIN KIM, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and DANICA COTO - Associated Press. Updated 5 hrs...
Building diverse campuses requires race-conscious admissions
Courtroom 17 in the U.S. Courthouse in Boston is decorated in ways that the city’s Puritan forbearers would appreciate—simple, quiet, and respectful. A place where disputes are resolved, some of significance only to those most directly involved, others of profound reach and consequence. For 15 days in 2018,...
Kearney Hub
Nonprofits help fund immigrants' legal fights on deportation
As the number of immigrants seeking court permission to avoid deportation grows, foundations in Los Angeles have joined with local governments to direct millions of dollars to pay for lawyers to represent the immigrants, an effort they hope will be copied across the country. Unlike defendants in a criminal case...
Football star in crucial US Senate race rocked by abortion scandal
Former US football star Herschel Walker, a Republican candidate for the Senate and a vocal abortion opponent, was facing allegations Tuesday that he paid for his then-girlfriend to terminate her pregnancy in 2009. "I never paid for an abortion, it's a lie," he told Fox News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
States spend federal COVID aid on infrastructure
Standing 14 stories tall, the Docking State Office Building is one of Kansas' largest and oldest state workplaces. It's also largely vacant, despite a prime location across from the Capitol. So Kansas officials are planning to spend $60 million of federal pandemic relief funds to help finance its demolition and...
Kearney Hub
Transgender athletes case back in court
Cisgender runners suing to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut were in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday. Former Connecticut high school track and field runners Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule, appeared with their attorney Christiana Kiefer from the group called Alliance Defending Freedom. They are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees scholastic sports in the state, allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity. In the suit, the cisgender athletes and their lawyers argued they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood. All the student-athletes in the case have since graduated from high school. A panel of judges will release a decision sometime in the next several months on whether or not to uphold the dismissal of the lawsuit.
Kearney Hub
Biden pledge for federal electric fleet off to slow start
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden, a self-described "car guy,'' often promises to lead by example on climate change by moving swiftly to convert the sprawling U.S. government fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. But efforts to eliminate gas-powered vehicles from the fleet have lagged. Biden last year directed the U.S....
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 12:21 p.m. EDT
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind. LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. He declared that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Green Bay taxpayers group sues Biden administration over student loan forgiveness plan
A conservative Wisconsin law firm on Tuesday sued to overturn President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers, the latest in a flurry of lawsuits nationally that allege the move is unfair and unwise. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, also known as WILL, filed the lawsuit against...
Comments / 0