ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Marvel’s Avengers: Secret Wars Movie Has Taken An Exciting Step Forward As Development Continues

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is already preparing for its next two “culmination” films. The first of the two, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, has landed a director in Destin Daniel Cretton, who helmed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. And the film is set to be written by Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania scribe Jeff Loveness. Not much has been said about its follow-up, Avengers: Secret Wars but, now, it would seem that the production has taken an exciting step forward. Not only is a writer attached, but they’re already a part of the MCU family.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Star Wars Fandom#Jedi Order#Clones

Comments / 0

Community Policy