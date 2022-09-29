US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government

Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oath Keepers January 6 trial tests DOJ's case for seditious conspiracy
The Justice Department's response to the January 6 US Capitol assault meets one of its biggest tests yet with prosecutors presenting their case for why the alleged plotting of several far-right militia members ahead of the attack amounted to a seditious conspiracy. The charge has rarely been brought in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia's war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ron Johnson again says January 6 was not an 'armed insurrection,' adds 'protesters did teach us' how to use flag poles as weapons
Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an "armed insurrection," adding however, that protesters "did teach us how you can use flag poles, that kind of stuff, as weapons." "There weren't thousands of armed insurrectionists. I...
US announces new $625M security package for Ukraine
The U.S. announced its providing an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, a package that includes additional advanced rocket systems credited with helping the country's military gain momentum in its war with Russia
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
American citizen held in Iran for more than six years released to seek medical treatment, UN spokesperson says
An elderly American wrongfully held in Iran for more than six years has been permitted to leave the country "to seek medical treatment abroad," according to a statement from UN Secretary General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. Baquer Namazi, 85, was released from detention, along with his son Siamak Namazi, Dujarric...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Russian journalist who protested on live television escapes house arrest
Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian journalist who staged a daring protest live on state-run television, has been declared a fugitive after going on the run, Russian media reported. Ovsyannikova was placed under house arrest in August. She had been charged with disseminating false information about the Russian military after participating in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Schumer urges FTC and DOJ to increase protections against cybersecurity hacks
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged federal officials to increase their efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for such hacks. "I am calling on the Federal Trade Commission, first, to ensure that companies do everything they can to protect consumer data, and on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers 'load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm'
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers "load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm." "Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That's the key," the senator...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ukraine is 'making progress' on the battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers and strategic use of supplied weapons, Defense secretary says
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine is "making progress," in the Kherson region of the country as they continue to counter Russia's invasion, adding there has been a "kind of change in the battlefield dynamics." Austin attributed the change to the skill of Ukrainian soldiers and their...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden to meet with Hurricane Fiona victims and announce $60 million in infrastructure funding for Puerto Rico
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell are set to travel to Ponce, Puerto Rico, weeks after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US territory, where the President will meet with those impacted by the storm and announce new infrastructure aid for the island.
Biden to meet with DeSantis and tour hurricane damage in Florida on Wednesday
President Joe Biden will meet with Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday when he and first lady Jill Biden travel to Florida to survey the devastation wrought last week by Hurricane Ian.White House Press Secretary confirmed that the two leaders will meet at Tuesday’s daily press briefing. She said Mr DeSantis, Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) administrator Deanne Criswell, and “other state and local officials” will provide Mr Biden with “an operational briefing on the current response and recovery efforts”.She also said the visit to Fort Myers by Mr Biden will serve to “reaffirm his commitment to supporting the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says state’s migrant crisis needs ‘federal solution’
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says a "federal solution" is needed to address the influx of migrants being bused into her state from Texas and Arizona.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again
The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
Elon Musk is abandoning his legal battle to back out of buying Twitter by offering to go through with his original $44 billion bid for the social media platform. The mercurial Tesla CEO made the offer in a letter to Twitter, Musk disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Curtain lifts on another historic Supreme Court term in the new normal
Chief Justice John Roberts is looking forward to the start of the Supreme Court's new term on Monday, especially now that the public will be able to attend oral arguments in person and the metal barricades erected to ward off protestors on the plaza have been removed. "I think the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
National Archives says it still doesn't have all Trump White House records
The National Archives has told the House Oversight Committee that certain presidential records from the Trump administration remain outstanding, citing information that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business. In a Friday letter to the panel's chairwoman, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the National Archives...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The number of US job openings fell by more than 1 million in August
The tight US labor market started to show signs of loosening in August. The number of job openings dropped to just under 10.1 million, down from 11.2 million in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's the lowest total since June 2021. The latest...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court allows defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to proceed
Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Lindell's attempt to block the case. No vote count was made public. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not take part in consideration of the case. Dominion is seeking...
Comments / 0