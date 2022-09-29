ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oath Keepers January 6 trial tests DOJ's case for seditious conspiracy

The Justice Department's response to the January 6 US Capitol assault meets one of its biggest tests yet with prosecutors presenting their case for why the alleged plotting of several far-right militia members ahead of the attack amounted to a seditious conspiracy. The charge has rarely been brought in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ron Johnson again says January 6 was not an 'armed insurrection,' adds 'protesters did teach us' how to use flag poles as weapons

Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson repeated his claim Tuesday that the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was not an "armed insurrection," adding however, that protesters "did teach us how you can use flag poles, that kind of stuff, as weapons." "There weren't thousands of armed insurrectionists. I...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Russian journalist who protested on live television escapes house arrest

Marina Ovsyannikova, a Russian journalist who staged a daring protest live on state-run television, has been declared a fugitive after going on the run, Russian media reported. Ovsyannikova was placed under house arrest in August. She had been charged with disseminating false information about the Russian military after participating in...
PROTESTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela

President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Schumer urges FTC and DOJ to increase protections against cybersecurity hacks

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged federal officials to increase their efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for such hacks. "I am calling on the Federal Trade Commission, first, to ensure that companies do everything they can to protect consumer data, and on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Veteran#The Us Army#Russian#Fbi#Cnn
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ukraine is 'making progress' on the battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers and strategic use of supplied weapons, Defense secretary says

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine is "making progress," in the Kherson region of the country as they continue to counter Russia's invasion, adding there has been a "kind of change in the battlefield dynamics." Austin attributed the change to the skill of Ukrainian soldiers and their...
MILITARY
The Independent

Biden to meet with DeSantis and tour hurricane damage in Florida on Wednesday

President Joe Biden will meet with Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday when he and first lady Jill Biden travel to Florida to survey the devastation wrought last week by Hurricane Ian.White House Press Secretary confirmed that the two leaders will meet at Tuesday’s daily press briefing. She said Mr DeSantis, Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) administrator Deanne Criswell, and “other state and local officials” will provide Mr Biden with “an operational briefing on the current response and recovery efforts”.She also said the visit to Fort Myers by Mr Biden will serve to “reaffirm his commitment to supporting the...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter

Elon Musk is abandoning his legal battle to back out of buying Twitter by offering to go through with his original $44 billion bid for the social media platform. The mercurial Tesla CEO made the offer in a letter to Twitter, Musk disclosed in a filing Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

National Archives says it still doesn't have all Trump White House records

The National Archives has told the House Oversight Committee that certain presidential records from the Trump administration remain outstanding, citing information that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business. In a Friday letter to the panel's chairwoman, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the National Archives...
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The number of US job openings fell by more than 1 million in August

The tight US labor market started to show signs of loosening in August. The number of job openings dropped to just under 10.1 million, down from 11.2 million in July, according to data released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That's the lowest total since June 2021. The latest...
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy