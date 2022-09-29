ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Ukraine is 'making progress' on the battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers and strategic use of supplied weapons, Defense secretary says

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine is "making progress," in the Kherson region of the country as they continue to counter Russia's invasion, adding there has been a "kind of change in the battlefield dynamics." Austin attributed the change to the skill of Ukrainian soldiers and their...
MILITARY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oath Keepers January 6 trial tests DOJ's case for seditious conspiracy

The Justice Department's response to the January 6 US Capitol assault meets one of its biggest tests yet with prosecutors presenting their case for why the alleged plotting of several far-right militia members ahead of the attack amounted to a seditious conspiracy. The charge has rarely been brought in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela

President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media

The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms' recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

National Archives says it still doesn't have all Trump White House records

The National Archives has told the House Oversight Committee that certain presidential records from the Trump administration remain outstanding, citing information that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business. In a Friday letter to the panel's chairwoman, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the National Archives...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate Democratic Caucus#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#House#Republicans#Capitol Hill
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

A UN agency wants the Fed to slow its interest rate hikes

The Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy has led the US dollar to appreciate to multi-decade highs, squashing currencies around the world. Now, a United Nations agency is warning that its actions, along with those of other central banks, risk pushing the global economy into recession. What's happening: In a new...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

5 Signs the world is headed for a recession

Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
BUSINESS
The Guardian

Iranian schoolgirls take up battlecry as protests continue

High school girls have become the latest Iranians to join anti-government protests in large numbers, as the country mourned a teenager killed in the first days of protests. Nika Shahkarami, who lived in Tehran and would have turned 17 on Sunday, vanished in September. Her family found her body in a detention centre’s morgue 10 days later, BBC Persian reported.
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy