Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers 'load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm'
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers "load it up with stuff that's unrelated to the storm." "Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That's the key," the senator...
Ukraine is 'making progress' on the battlefield thanks to skill of soldiers and strategic use of supplied weapons, Defense secretary says
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he believes Ukraine is "making progress," in the Kherson region of the country as they continue to counter Russia's invasion, adding there has been a "kind of change in the battlefield dynamics." Austin attributed the change to the skill of Ukrainian soldiers and their...
Biden to meet with Hurricane Fiona victims and announce $60 million in infrastructure funding for Puerto Rico
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell are set to travel to Ponce, Puerto Rico, weeks after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US territory, where the President will meet with those impacted by the storm and announce new infrastructure aid for the island.
Oath Keepers January 6 trial tests DOJ's case for seditious conspiracy
The Justice Department's response to the January 6 US Capitol assault meets one of its biggest tests yet with prosecutors presenting their case for why the alleged plotting of several far-right militia members ahead of the attack amounted to a seditious conspiracy. The charge has rarely been brought in the...
Biden announces return of seven American detainees from Venezuela
President Joe Biden on Saturday announced the return of seven Americans he said were wrongfully detained in Venezuela for "years." "Today, after years of being wrongfully detained in Venezuela, we are bringing home Jorge Toledo, Tomeu Vadell, Alirio Zambrano, Jose Luis Zambrano, Jose Pereira, Matthew Heath, and Osman Khan. These individuals will soon be reunited with their families and back in the arms of their loved ones where they belong," the President said in a statement.
Chinese hacking group targeting US agencies and companies has surged its activity, analysis finds
An elite Chinese hacking group with ties to operatives indicted by a US grand jury in 2020 has surged its activity this year, targeting sensitive data held by companies and government agencies in the US and dozens of other countries, according to an expert at consulting giant PricewaterhouseCoopers. The findings...
AP Explains: Voting systems reliable, despite conspiracies
Former President Donald Trump and his allies have whipped up a relentless campaign of attacks against voting equipment since his loss in the 2020 election
Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media
The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms' recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
Daughter of American released from Venezuela rips Rubio over criticism of detainee swap
The relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela tore into GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday over his criticism of the exchange, blasting his comments as "unpatriotic and unhelpful" and questioning his support for the seven wrongfully detained US citizens. "I find that those...
Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again
The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
How this year's Supreme Court cases could shape the 2024 election and beyond
A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. The US Supreme Court kicked off its new term this week and will hear two cases this year with potentially significant implications for voting rights and the conduct of future elections.
National Archives says it still doesn't have all Trump White House records
The National Archives has told the House Oversight Committee that certain presidential records from the Trump administration remain outstanding, citing information that some White House staff used non-official electronic systems to conduct official business. In a Friday letter to the panel's chairwoman, New York Democrat Carolyn Maloney, the National Archives...
US considering responses to possible Russian escalation in Ukraine, including its potential use of tactical nuclear weapons
With concerns growing that Vladimir Putin will escalate Russia's war in Ukraine, the US is considering how to respond to a range of potential scenarios, including fears that Russians could use tactical nuclear weapons, according to three sources briefed on the latest intelligence. The US has since the start of...
American citizen held in Iran for more than six years released to seek medical treatment, UN spokesperson says
An elderly American wrongfully held in Iran for more than six years has been permitted to leave the country "to seek medical treatment abroad," according to a statement from UN Secretary General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric. Baquer Namazi, 85, was released from detention, along with his son Siamak Namazi, Dujarric...
A UN agency wants the Fed to slow its interest rate hikes
The Federal Reserve's aggressive tightening policy has led the US dollar to appreciate to multi-decade highs, squashing currencies around the world. Now, a United Nations agency is warning that its actions, along with those of other central banks, risk pushing the global economy into recession. What's happening: In a new...
JD.com's billionaire founder settles rape lawsuit two days before planned US trial
A Chinese billionaire and a former University of Minnesota student who accused him of rape have reached an undisclosed agreement in the US, bringing an abrupt end to a case closely watched -- and now hailed as a minor victory -- by women on the other side of the world.
New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
'It's never, ever OK to be a racist,' Rick Scott says when asked about Trump's personal attack on Elaine Chao
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Sunday that "it's never ever OK to be a racist" when asked about former President Donald Trump's personal attack on Elaine Chao, his onetime Transportation secretary. Scott offered a measured response to Trump's mocking of a notable Asian American in the GOP. Trump,...
5 Signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge. The question of a recession is no longer if, but when. Over the past week, the pulse of those flashing red lights quickened as markets grappled with the reality — once speculative, now certain — that the Federal Reserve will press on with its most aggressive monetary tightening campaign in decades to wring inflation from the US economy. Even if that means triggering a recession. And even if it comes at the expense of consumers and businesses far beyond US borders.
Iranian schoolgirls take up battlecry as protests continue
High school girls have become the latest Iranians to join anti-government protests in large numbers, as the country mourned a teenager killed in the first days of protests. Nika Shahkarami, who lived in Tehran and would have turned 17 on Sunday, vanished in September. Her family found her body in a detention centre’s morgue 10 days later, BBC Persian reported.
