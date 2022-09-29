GA Lottery
ATLANTA (AP) _ These Georgia lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Cash 3 Evening
0-4-0
(zero, four, zero)
Cash 3 Midday
8-1-6
(eight, one, six)
Cash 3 Night
9-2-7
(nine, two, seven)
Cash 4 Evening
4-8-7-7
(four, eight, seven, seven)
Cash 4 Midday
9-4-4-2
(nine, four, four, two)
Cash 4 Night
8-4-2-9
(eight, four, two, nine)
Cash4Life
01-03-26-44-59, Cash Ball: 3
(one, three, twenty-six, forty-four, fifty-nine; Cash Ball: three)
Fantasy 5
02-08-26-27-40
(two, eight, twenty-six, twenty-seven, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $125,000
Georgia FIVE Evening
0-2-7-3-6
(zero, two, seven, three, six)
Georgia FIVE Midday
3-0-2-2-4
(three, zero, two, two, four)
Jumbo Bucks Lotto
01-17-23-32-34-45
(one, seventeen, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $7,200,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
Comments / 0