ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Emotes Bring Up the Subject of Pay-to-Win

A recent point of contention in Apex Legends has been the subject of 'pay-to-win' emotes. While not pay-to-win in the typical sense, some players have argued that emotes, especially those that can be used in the air, are essentially pay-to-win as they can make it harder for enemies to hit you while using them.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Game Pass#Video Game
DBLTAP

'Pay-to-Win' Flatline Skin Returns to Apex Legends Store

A certain weapon skin for the VK-47 Flatline has re-emerged in the Apex Legends in-game store, stirring up some more debate as to whether or not Respawn Entertainment's handling of the "competitive integrity of iron sights" is warranted. Early on in September, Respawn notoriously nerfed the visibility of the Season...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Community Discuss Whether Overwatch 2 Competitive Changes Should Be Implemented in Apex

A recent tweet by Blizzard highlights an interesting change to the competitive requirements for Overwatch 2 and has sparked debates amongst the Apex Legends community. Overwatch 2 is the latest entry in the beloved Overwatch franchise and is quickly approaching its Oct 4 release date. This new title will be launching on most platforms and it will be free to play so everyone can partake in its thrilling team-based matches. Overwatch 2 will be introducing brand new heroes, changes to classic characters, and the implementation of 5v5 combat.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Nessie Easter Egg Spotted in Apex Legends Gun Run LTM

An Apex Legends Easter egg dedicated to the fan-favorite Nessie has been discovered in the Gun Run limited-time mode. Stretching back to the original Titanfall, the Loch Ness Monster has routinely appeared in Respawn Entertainment games. In Apex Legends, that's meant jokes, Easter eggs and actual merch. With the recent...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy