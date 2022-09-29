Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Amid rising seas, island nations push for legal protections
APIA, Samoa — When and if an island nation fully submerges due to rising seas, what happens to the nationalities of its citizens?. This and other related questions are being considered by island nations advocating for changes to international law as climate change threatens their existence. "Climate change-induced sea...
Kearney Hub
Iranian security forces crack down on students in Mahsa Amini protest
Iranian security forces cracked down on a student protest overnight at a top Tehran university amid the wave of women-led demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, rights groups said Monday. Kurdish Iranian Amini, 22, was pronounced dead on September 16, days after the notorious morality police detained her for allegedly breaching rules forcing women to wear hijab headscarves and modest clothes.
Kearney Hub
Feds warn of efforts to sway US voters
WASHINGTON — Federal officials warned that Russia is working to amplify doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections while China is interested in undermining American politicians it sees as threats to Beijing's interests. An unclassified intelligence advisory, newly obtained by The Associated Press, says China is probably seeking to...
Kearney Hub
Candidates turn to TikTok 'for better or worse'
Wade Herring didn't know the teenage voter who approached him at a restaurant. But she knew Herring, a Democrat running for Congress in Georgia, from his campaign videos on TikTok. To Herring, a 63-year-old Savannah attorney, it was proof of TikTok's precision-guided ability to reach young voters — the very...
Kearney Hub
AP News Summary at 12:21 p.m. EDT
Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind. LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. He declared that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.
