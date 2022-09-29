ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

CBS19

Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KLTV

Rusk County crews respond to multiple fires

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County fire departments have responded to several fires throughout the county today according to an Office of Emergency Management post on social media. Church Hill VFD is currently on scene off CR 262 at an approximate five acre quick-moving fire through timber cut off.
CBS19

1 dead, 2 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
KETK / FOX51 News

Fatal crash leaves 1 dead on Highway 110 in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – David Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, died Sunday when his vehicle was struck by a car that lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that Nicholas Agustin, 19 of Tyler, lost control of his […]
KWTX

Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital

TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
