ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

ANDERSON COUNTY, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO