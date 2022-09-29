Read full article on original website
51-Year-Old David C. Lewandowski Died, 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County. The officials stated that Nicholas R. Agustin, 19, was traveling south in [..]
East Texas man killed after head-on crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Anderson County on Sunday, said DPS. The wreck happened around 6:09 a.m. on Highway 84 approximately one mile west of Palestine. A 2015 Nissan Sentra was moving east on the highway. Officials said the car was […]
Lindale man dead after two-vehicle wreck in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Lindale man is dead after officials say he was struck while driving on the wrong side on the road on US Highway 84 in Anderson County. Edrey Hernandez Ramirez, 31, was traveling east in a 2015 Nissan Sentra on US 84 on the wrong side of the roadway, not passing in a curve, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KLTV
Rusk County crews respond to multiple fires
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County fire departments have responded to several fires throughout the county today according to an Office of Emergency Management post on social media. Church Hill VFD is currently on scene off CR 262 at an approximate five acre quick-moving fire through timber cut off.
1 dead, 2 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others were injured following a crash in Smith County. According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, troopers were called to a crash on SH 110, just north of Tyler. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Overturned 18-wheeler slowing traffic on I-20 in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — An overturned 18-wheeler is causing a traffic headache on I-20 in Harrison County. According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, deputies are on scene of the overturned semi in the westbound lanes of I-20, near the 612 (Potter's Creek) mile marker. Delays should be expected.
Fatal crash leaves 1 dead on Highway 110 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – David Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, died Sunday when his vehicle was struck by a car that lost control and veered into the northbound side of Highway 110, according to authorities. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that Nicholas Agustin, 19 of Tyler, lost control of his […]
KTRE
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
East Texas animal agencies weigh in on Pit Bull Awareness month. Those who work in East Texas pet rescues say that pit bulls can be sometimes misunderstood and mis-labeled. Deborah Dobbs, president and founder of the SPCA of East Texas has worked in the rescue field for 14 years. She said the breed is sometimes used for the wrong reasons.
Tyler police clear scene of major crash at W Gentry Pkwy, WNW Loop 323
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police have cleared the scene of a Monday morning major crash. According to the Tyler Police Department, around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a wreck at the intersection of WNW Loop 323 and W. Gentry Pkwy. Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time, but...
Officials: Avoid MLK and East Birdsong in Longview due to crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department are directing traffic on Martin Luther King and East Birdsong in Longview due to a crash. According to a LPD's Facebook post, a vehicle crashed into a utility pole. LPD is asking drivers to avoid this area and seek another route. CBS19 will...
KWTX
Central Texas man dies in crash, woman in hospital
TYLER, Texas (KWTX) - Two Central Texas residents were involved in crash in Smith County where one was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday morning. The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110, almost two miles away from Tyler.
POLICE: Person on motorized wheelchair struck, killed in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A person riding a motorized wheelchair is dead after they were struck by a vehicle on Cotton St. in Longview early Tuesday morning. Longview Police Department spokesperson Brandon Thornton says the person was hit by a passenger vehicle in the 2400 block of E. Cotton St. around 5 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-20 reopened after overturned 18-wheeler causes shut down in Harrison County
UPDATE: I-20 has been reopened after a section of it was closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler as of 1:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Travelers are asked to use an alternate route after an 18-wheeler overturned on I-20 on Monday morning, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. […]
5 in custody following multi-county chase that ended at East Texas State Fair
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Five people were taken into custody following a multi-county chase late Sunday night. According to the Tyler Police Dept., around 11:50 p.m., the Smith County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Dept. of Public Safety assisted the Canton Police Dept. in a chase out of Van Zandt County that was headed down Hwy. 31 West into Smith County.
Teen sentenced to 8 years after 2021 Van Zandt County fatal crash
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An East Texas teen was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter on Monday for the December 2021 crash that killed 18-year-old Taylor Raper in Van Zandt County. Alfonso Medina, of Canton, was sentenced to 8 years in prison in the 294th District Court of […]
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
messenger-news.com
Former Houston County Sheriff’s Dispatcher Arrested on Suspicion of Injury to a Child
HOUSTON COUNTY – Former Houston County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher Kathryn Jade Cook, 34, was arrested in Cherokee County Sept. 28, 2022 on a Houston County warrant for injury to a child and impeding a child’s breath. The sheriff’s office was called after a school nurse had noticed...
5 arrested after high speed chase ends near East Texas State Fair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County authorities said a high speed chase that started in Canton ended near the entrance of the East Texas State Fair on Sunday. The five occupants of the vehicle were then arrested by Canton Police Department. The chase started in Van Zandt County and Canton Police Department pursued the suspects […]
KXII.com
Motorcyclist killed, woman flown to hospital after crash in Pushmataha Co.
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Lindale man died and a woman was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash in Pushmataha County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 61-year-old Harris Goodwyn was killed after he ran his bike off Indian Highway and crashed near Albion. Troopers said Goodwyn was pronounced dead...
10-acres on fire in Henderson County, 1 structure burned
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Firefighters are battling an 10-acre grass fire in Henderson County on Sunday. First responders said the blaze is on CR 4613 and it moved into CR 4616. One structure was burned and another structure was scorched in the fire, said the Henderson County Fire Department. Nine fire departments are helping […]
CBS19
