Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami
He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
MLS・
Carlo Ancelotti pledges his future to Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he doesn't plan on leaving Real Madrid any time soon.
Erling Haaland & Phil Foden on 'dream' Manchester derby hat tricks
Erling Haaland & Phil Foden on 'dream' Manchester derby hat tricks.
Alessia Russo still sees herself 'developing' with Man Utd despite expiring contract
Alessia Russo has hinted she wants to stay at Man Utd despite not yet agreeing a new contract with the club.
Douglas Luiz stalls on signing new Aston Villa contract
Steven Gerrard says there has been no progress on a new contract at Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, who is a target for Arsenal.
Michael Owen reveals deal with Newcastle to sell him to Liverpool in 2006
Michael Owen lifts the lid on the three-way transfer saga between Real Madrid, Liverpool and Newcastle.
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point.
Man Utd open to Donny van de Beek exit
Donny van de Beek has been granted permission to leave Manchester United in the January transfer window, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Haaland's wage hike; Barça and Arsenal want Neves
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Erling Haaland, Ruben Neves, Cody Gakpo and more.
Florentino Perez continues to call for Super League & attacks PSG president
Florentino Perez isn't backing down in his desire for the Super League to be introduced.
How Bayern Munich poached Jamal Musiala from Chelsea
Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe has spoken about the club's move to sign Jamal Musiala from Chelsea in 2019.
Frenkie de Jong left out of Barcelona squad to face Inter
Frenkie de Jong has failed to make Barcelona's squad for the Champions League trip to Inter.
Carlo Ancelotti makes Federico Valverde-Steven Gerrard comparison
Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde can become better than Steven Gerrard in the eyes of Carlo Ancelotti.
Embarrassing Man Utd drop further behind Man City in every way
Man United show no signs of improvement as Man City dominate again
Transfer rumours: Martial's Man Utd exit options; Real Madrid unimpressed with Haaland
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Youri Tielemans, Erling Haaland, Manuel Locatelli, Lionel Messi, Phil Foden & more.
Bruno Fernandes says Man Utd attitude 'is causing many problems'
Manchester United are paying the price for poor 'attitude and belief' early in games, claims Bruno Fernandes.
Fikayo Tomori admits frustration at England snubs ahead of Chelsea return
Fikayo Tomori admits he has a point to prove on his return to Chelsea with Milan in the Champions League.
Premier League goalkeepers - 2022/23 power rankings
Here's who we think have been the top 10 goalkeepers of the season so far.
West Ham 2-0 Wolves: Wanderers replace Hammers in Premier League relegation zone
West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against Wolves on Saturday evening, with Bruno Lage's men replacing them in the bottom three.
