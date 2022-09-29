OH Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

03-10-11-27-30, Lucky Ball: 5

(three, ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: five)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

8-9-6

(eight, nine, six)

Pick 3 Midday

3-9-3

(three, nine, three)

Pick 4 Evening

1-2-0-8

(one, two, zero, eight)

Pick 4 Midday

6-2-7-3

(six, two, seven, three)

Pick 5 Evening

5-4-4-1-2

(five, four, four, one, two)

Pick 5 Midday

8-2-8-5-5

(eight, two, eight, five, five)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000

Rolling Cash 5

04-08-10-11-19

(four, eight, ten, eleven, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

