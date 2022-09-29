OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
03-10-11-27-30, Lucky Ball: 5
(three, ten, eleven, twenty-seven, thirty; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 355,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
8-9-6
(eight, nine, six)
Pick 3 Midday
3-9-3
(three, nine, three)
Pick 4 Evening
1-2-0-8
(one, two, zero, eight)
Pick 4 Midday
6-2-7-3
(six, two, seven, three)
Pick 5 Evening
5-4-4-1-2
(five, four, four, one, two)
Pick 5 Midday
8-2-8-5-5
(eight, two, eight, five, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 322,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
04-08-10-11-19
(four, eight, ten, eleven, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
