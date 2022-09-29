ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday’s Chiefs-Bucs game will be played in Tampa Bay

By Heidi Schmidt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida Sunday night as scheduled, according to the NFL.

The league notified the Minnesota Vikings it would use U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis as a contingency plan if the game needed to be relocated due to Hurricane Ian.

The Buccaneers released the following statement to say the game will stay in Tampa.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with the many thousands in the Southwest Florida region who have been severely impacted by Hurricane Ian. We are also very thankful that the Tampa Bay area was spared the most damaging consequences of this powerful storm. We have informed the NFL, after consulting with local and state agencies, that we are ready to play Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium as originally scheduled.

We would like to thank all of the local government agencies and the thousands of emergency personnel who worked tirelessly over the past few days to ensure that our area would be ready to respond if needed. We would also like to acknowledge the Miami Dolphins organization for their assistance and hospitality in allowing us to use their practice facilities this week.

We also want to express our sincere appreciation to the first responders and emergency personnel who are already battling the elements, saving lives, and helping our neighbors in those most impacted areas to our south.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Statement

Tampa Bay’s mayor sent a strong message to the NFL on twitter Thursday morning about the game.

“We’re doing our best to keep the @Buccaneers game here Sunday. I have assured the @NFL that the only disturbance here Sunday is when the Bucs kick a**,” Jane Castor tweeted with a picture of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers flag.

Kickoff for Sunday night’s game is at 7:20 p.m. central.

