Windsor, CO

2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
NORTHGLENN, CO
KJCT8

2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
NORTHGLENN, CO
CBS Denver

Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings

A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect

An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

2 found dead in Loveland home

LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Good Samaritan Medical Center lockdown lifted, no threat found

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A lockdown at Good Samaritan Medical Center has been lifted after no threat was found on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple police agencies responded after a report of gunfire outside the hospital, at 200 Exempla Circle, according to the Lafayette Police Department. The hospital was on lockdown as...
LAFAYETTE, CO
CBS News

Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning

Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
BOULDER, CO
wufe967.com

Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death

Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 open after semi rollover causes backup at Highway 7 in Broomfield

A semi-truck rollover shut down all of northbound lanes on Interstate 25 for several hours in Broomfield on Monday morning. The interstate was closed for around three hours before it was back open close to 9:30 a.m. No one was hurt in this crash.According to CDOT, all lanes were closed at Baseline Road (Highway 7) due to the crash. Copter4 was above the scene while it was still active as of 6:30 a.m. A semi-truck appeared to be blocking most lanes on the interstate, and another vehicle that seemed to be carrying large wood sheets was on the right shoulder south of the semi. Many of the wood sheets were scattered on the interstate.Colorado State Patrol confirmed traffic on I-25 was being diverted onto Hwy 7 using the northbound off-ramp before the interstate was clear again.
BROOMFIELD, CO
