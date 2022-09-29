Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl Street on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
Heavy police activity at Lafayette hospital after report of shots fired
Lafayette Police and other agencies quickly descended on the Good Samaritan Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle, in Lafayette about 3 p.m. Monday. Turned out it was a report of shots fired outside the hospital, according to a hospital spokesperson. "Lafayette Police received a 911 call of gunshots outside of the...
Juvenile seriously injured in hit-and-run, police looking for suspect vehicle
DENVER — Authorities are trying to locate the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run in Denver last month that left a juvenile seriously injured. Denver Police Department said a pickup hit the victim while they were in the crosswalk on South Clay Street at the intersection with West Asbury Avenue. The juvenile suffered serious injuries.
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
Police investigating CSU student’s death
A student died at a Colorado State University residence hall and police are investigating the circumstances of their death, the university said.
Suspect arrested after shoplifter fired shots at Lakewood Police
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Denver man was arrested Friday night after reports of shoplifting at a Walmart turned into a foot pursuit with the suspect, who's accused of firing shots at Lakewood Police officers. The suspect, Richard Lee Arellano, 29, was in custody in the Jefferson County jail on...
Community activists draw attention to recent Colorado police shootings
A group at the state capitol gathered Monday to draw attention to the recent shootings by Colorado police officers.Those who were out there say that too often they can't get the information they need regarding the death of their loved ones.And they don't feel like officers are often held accountable. "As these atrocities continue, we can no longer be stamped out as if we no longer exist," said community activist Candice Bailey.The group wants the state's attorney general to make public more information about the investigations and officers involved.The Denver metro area has seen four police shootings in four days, as...
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
Man accused of shooting at Lakewood police
A 29-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly shot several rounds at Lakewood police Friday night, the department said.
2 found dead in Loveland home
LOVELAND, Colo. — Police said there is no known threat to the public after two people were found dead in a Loveland home Monday morning. The Loveland Police Department said around 8:30 a.m., a relative asked officers to conduct a welfare check at a home on Lincoln Avenue. When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home. The victims were a 67-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman. Their names have not yet been released.
Officers shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus
An alleged armed suspect was shot and killed by police on an RTD bus Sunday night, Interim Aurora Police Chief Dan Oates said.
Man sentenced to 42 years for shooting veteran in home invasion
A 22-year-old was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting a veteran during a home invasion.
Video appears to show moment shots were fired in Boulder
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the corner, and they encountered armed suspects involved actively shooting," said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. One of the officers fired their weapon, striking one of the suspects in the arm during the melee, but no officers were hurt.Just across the street at Alpha Kappa Lambda, party-goers were heading home for the night when...
Good Samaritan Medical Center lockdown lifted, no threat found
LAFAYETTE, Colo. — A lockdown at Good Samaritan Medical Center has been lifted after no threat was found on Tuesday afternoon. Multiple police agencies responded after a report of gunfire outside the hospital, at 200 Exempla Circle, according to the Lafayette Police Department. The hospital was on lockdown as...
Video shows moment shooting breaks out in Boulder early Sunday morning
Video being shared among students, and circulating on social media, seems to show a shootout on The Hill in Boulder near the University of Colorado campus early Sunday morning. At the time Boulder Police were responding to a disturbance call nearby and rushed to the scene. "They came around the...
Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death
Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
I-25 open after semi rollover causes backup at Highway 7 in Broomfield
A semi-truck rollover shut down all of northbound lanes on Interstate 25 for several hours in Broomfield on Monday morning. The interstate was closed for around three hours before it was back open close to 9:30 a.m. No one was hurt in this crash.According to CDOT, all lanes were closed at Baseline Road (Highway 7) due to the crash. Copter4 was above the scene while it was still active as of 6:30 a.m. A semi-truck appeared to be blocking most lanes on the interstate, and another vehicle that seemed to be carrying large wood sheets was on the right shoulder south of the semi. Many of the wood sheets were scattered on the interstate.Colorado State Patrol confirmed traffic on I-25 was being diverted onto Hwy 7 using the northbound off-ramp before the interstate was clear again.
2 juveniles killed in 'gunfire exchange' after trespassing in backyard, police say
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Two juveniles were shot and killed after trespassing into the backyard of a home Sunday afternoon, the Northglenn Police Department said. Police said officers responded about 2 p.m. on the report of a trespass and felony menacing to the 11600 block of Pearl Street, which is south of the intersection of 120th Avenue and Washington Street.
'It's terrifying' | CU students warn of escalating violence on University Hill
BOULDER, Colo. — Several University of Colorado (CU) students and the owner of a security guard company said a shootout on University Hill early Sunday morning was just the latest incident in a concerning trend of escalating violence perpetrated by armed groups of people who come to the area.
Denver, CO
