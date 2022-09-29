Read full article on original website
Biden promises help for Puerto Rico; Apple Music reaches milestone; Supreme Court welcomes new justice | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden promises to “rebuild it all” after visiting Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. Biden says he’s “committed to this island,” and acknowledges that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years.
Biden heads to Florida; 3 chemists win Nobel Prize; Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene | Hot off the Wire podcast
President Joe Biden is traveling to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives. Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour Wednesday afternoon of Fort Myers, Florida.
President Biden was 'extremely gracious' during bill signing, Walorski's brother says
A brief White House press release issued Friday was the only indication President Joe Biden had signed a bill renaming a Mishawaka veterans affairs clinic in honor of the late U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski. The intimate, as far as Oval Office meetings go, nature of the signing didn’t surprise Keith Walorski — Jackie...
Former CIA official says it would be 'terribly irresponsible' for the West's leaders to treat Putin's threats of nuclear war as 'empty' or mere 'saber-rattling'
Former CIA official Rolf Mowatt-Larssen said that, with the Ukrainians gaining ground, Putin may see nuclear weapons as his "only good option."
U.S. believes Ukrainians behind killing of Dugina in Russia - NYT says
LONDON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - United States intelligence agencies believe parts of the Ukrainian government approved a car bomb attack near Moscow in August that killed Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian nationalist, the New York Times reported, citing unidentified officials.
Herschel Walker denies in ‘strongest possible terms’ report he paid for abortion
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in Georgia’s Senate race, on Monday said a report that he paid for an abortion more than a decade ago was a “flat-out lie” and a “repugnant hatchet job.”. Walker’s denial came shortly after the Daily Beast reported he had paid...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
Court orders Dutch state to bring asylum centers up to EU standard
THE HAGUE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Thursday ordered the government to bring conditions in Dutch emergency asylum centers up to European Union standards and said vulnerable refugees should no longer be housed there.
Russia-Ukraine war live: more explosions after missile strikes hit residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia
Russia hits southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with seven rockets, flattening apartment building
