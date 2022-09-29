Florida Highway Patrol: Skyway Bridge Has Reopened

The Skyway Bridge has been reopened to traffic in both directions as wind speeds have dropped to 30 MPH.

Motorists may cross the span but are asked to use caution due to debris along the highway shoulders.

When winds were between 50 to 60 MPH, the Florida Highway Patrol closed the Skyway Bridge in both directions as Hurricane Ian was nearing the Gulf coast of Florida.

