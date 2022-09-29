Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Death Toll Climbing Rapidly
As Florida continues to try and recover from Hurricane Ian, the total number reported dead is continuing to ascend rapidly. The southwest corner of the state was hit the hardest, with 42 dead in Lee County alone according to Reuters. 39 more are reported dead in nearby counties. After impacting...
Volusia Schools Set to Resume Classes Wednesday
Volusia Schools Superintendent Carmen Balgobin announced on Sunday that classes would resume on Wednesday, October 5th. It represents one of the most significant steps to returning to normal following the impact of Hurricane Ian. Balgobin also announced that school-based shelters had been closed and cleared out, with those displaced by...
