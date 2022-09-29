Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
As we enter another bear market, many investors are feeling the pressure. Pulling your money out of the market may seem safer, but it has serious risks. Despite falling prices, the stock market isn't as dangerous as it may seem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
Roth IRAs can be incredible wealth-building and management tools. Index funds typically beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. Making regular investments can help you get over the fear of a falling market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%
I savings bonds aim to protect investors from inflation. October may be the best time to buy these bonds in recent memory. They make a good alternative to cash over the next year, and this unique opportunity won't last long. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October
Security doors and locks company Allegion has plenty of long-term growth prospects. Over the long term, Watsco -- and its healthy dividend -- has generated market-beating returns for its investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Says to Steer Clear of Debt Settlement Companies for These 3 Reasons
Should you avoid these companies if you're in debt?. Debt settlement companies promise to help you get out of debt, but finance expert Dave Ramsey recommends avoiding them. He believes your financial situation will get worse for several reasons if you work with a debt settlement company. Some are scam...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Sell-Off: 3 Fantastic Choices to Buy Ahead of the Recovery
Stocks are in bear market territory, and now could be the time for investors to pounce. Johnson Controls and Deere are introducing technologies that could lead to surprising growth. Watsco dominates a highly fragmented industry for air-conditioner replacement parts. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
InterDigital, Inc.
Prev. Close $47.81 Div. (Yield) $1.40 (3.5%) 52-Wk Range $40.23 - $74.27 Avg. Daily Vol. 290,272. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Dkaner99 (86.98) Submitted November 22, 2018. When tech comes back in favor, this is one those you wised you had bought...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP Are Rising This Morning
The Reserve Bank of Australia just raised its benchmark rate by 0.25 percentage points -- a smaller hike than experts had been expecting. The Federal Reserve is still expected to raise rates two more times this year, but if it doesn't, that would be good for stocks. XRP continued to...
Motley Fool
Does This News Make Solana a Buy Now?
To support its growing demand, the Helium community decided to move to the Solana blockchain. While the jury is still out on Helium, Solana is proving that it can become the primary blockchain for even more projects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Where Will Shopify Stock Be in 3 Years?
The earnings outlook is weak over the next few quarters. Shopify's main challenge is to scale back on spending without sacrificing future growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have an incredible track record of success. In addition to buying Berkshire Hathaway stock, investors may be able to score wins by owning shares of companies held in the conglomerate's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
Here's the Lowest Your Social Security Increase Is Likely to Be
The lowest your Social Security increase could be in 2023, theoretically, is zero. However, the most likely lowest COLA is in the ballpark of 8.5% to 8.6%. Social Security recipients will know for sure how much additional money they'll receive later this month. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Beating the Bear Market
UnitedHealth has seen triple-digit revenue and EPS growth over the past 10 years. McKesson's long-term contracts give the medical supply company stable growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Down 40%, Is Bank of America a Buy Right Now?
Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Bank of America. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
My 3 Stock Market Predictions for October
Most data suggests that difficult market conditions are still ahead. A negative outlook during earnings season could drastically impact results. Value stocks don't look like the safe haven that we saw earlier this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy in October
The Trade Desk is benefiting from automated online ad selling. Amazon's use of AI is helping the company stay ahead of the competition. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's Why I'll Keep Buying Tesla Stock Hand Over Fist
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about why...
Motley Fool
Early Social Security Claimers, Prepare for This Big Change in 2023
The government assigns everyone a full retirement age (FRA) based on their birth year. Claiming Social Security under your FRA is considered claiming early. Early claimers are subject to restrictions that those who claim later don't have to worry about. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Peloton's Latest Partnership: What Growth Investors Need to Know
Peloton is selling through third parties like Amazon and Dick's Sporting Goods. Its hardware segment has a negative gross margin over the past 12 months. Management may be aiming to grow subscribers, but profitability will likely remain challenged. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Comments / 0