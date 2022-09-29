Read full article on original website
Wheeler, Harvey earn weekly honors
MADISON, Wis. — Two Badgers are being recognized for their play in Wisconsin’s home opener series with Lindenwood last week. Maddi Wheeler is named the WCHA Forward of the week after totaling seven points in the series. And Caroline Harvey earned Rookie of the Week as she had five assists during game two with the Lions. These conference honors are the first for Wheeler and Harvey,
Ann M. Moran
FITCHBURG – Ann Moran died peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, due to complications associated with advanced Parkinson’s disease. She courageously battled this devastating disease for the past 25 years, as it progressively robbed her of her ability to care for herself and took away parts of her warm personality and mental acuity. Ann’s life and her disease sometimes brought difficulties and struggles, but she always met these challenges with feistiness and determination.
Report: Chryst to receive reduced $11M buyout following firing
MADISON, Wis. — Former Wisconsin Badgers head football coach Paul Chryst will reportedly receive a reduced $11 million buyout following his sudden firing over the weekend. ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg, who first broke the news of Chryst’s ouster Sunday evening, said the now-former coach will get the buyout to be paid no later than Feb. 1. The money, Rittenberg tweeted, will come from the University of Wisconsin Foundation.
Norman James Thede
STOUGHTON – Norman James Thede, age 92, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Stoughton Hospital. He was born on Oct. 3, 1929, in Town of Main, Wis., the son of Lonson and Esther (Freeman) Thede. Norman received his master’s degree from UW-Whitewater in education. He...
Paul Harold Evans
MCFARLAND – Paul H. “Skip” Evans, age 76, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at the UW Hospital in Madison, with his family by his side. His battle with medical conditions in recent years showed his courage in the face of challenging circumstances. Skip was...
John Nelson Dickson
BLACK EARTH / MONONA – John Nelson Dickson, age 82, of Monona and formerly of Black Earth, died on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the Community Living Center of the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. John was born on Oct. 30, 1939, in Madison, to Allan and Emma (Gregg) Dickson. He graduated from University of Wisconsin High School in 1958.
WATCH: What are the Badgers next steps after firing Paul Chryst?
ESPN Madison's Jim Rutledge joins News 3 Now This Morning to discuss how Wisconsin moves forward after firing Paul Chryst.
Badgers stomped by Illinois in Bielema’s return to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Bret Bielema did a lot of winning at Camp Randall Stadium during his time as Badger head coach, and he got another win on Saturday, this time from the visitors’ sideline. Wisconsin had no answer for Bielema’s Illinois squad, falling 34-10. The Badger defense that...
Michelle Marie George
Michelle Marie George passed away at home on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 26, 1968, the daughter of Jean Howe and Kenneth Mecum. She married John George on May 18, 1994, and he preceded her in death on April 27, 2016. Michelle became...
William Wesley Buchanan, Jr.
STOUGHTON – William Wesley Buchanan, age 80, of Stoughton, formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Nov. 25, 1941, in Chicago, Ill., the son of William Sr. and Cora (Mooi) Buchanan. Bill married Cornelia Prince on Jan. 18, 1963, in Chicago, Ill. They were blessed with 59 years of marriage.
Ronald O. Schneider
Ronald O. Schneider, age 86 passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. He was born on December 23, 1935 in Monroe, WI the son of Oswald and Louisa (Blum) Schneider. Ronnie. graduated from New Glarus High School in 1953. On April 30, 1955 he was united in...
Lois Mary Klein
Madison – Lois Mary Klein died peacefully on Friday, September 30th, 2022, at Agrace Hospice in Madison, Wisconsin. She was born in Madison on May 24th, 1924, the younger daughter of Helen and Dr. John Meng. She grew up on S. Carroll St. in downtown Madison, where she spent many happy hours in the public library across the street and developed a love of books and reading that lasted all her life. She and her friends entertained themselves playing hide-and-seek in the State Capitol building, racing up and down the marble stairs and around the rotunda.
Beth Faye Johnson
Beth Johnson, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her sons, on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on July 31, 1943, in Sheboygan, WI to Allan J. and La Verne M. Matthias. She lived in Kiel, WI and graduated from Kiel High School. Beth was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s UCC. She moved to Madison in 1961 to attend Madison Business College. Beth married Jon Budge in 1963. Beth worked as a secretary for the City of Madison Redevelopment Authority, East High School and for Marshall Smith & Associates. In 1972, she adopted two children, Barbara, and Jason. After divorcing, Beth married Richard Johnson and had two sons, Benjamin, and Eric. In 1989 Beth worked at La Follette High School as a clerical educational assistant/special educational assistant until her retirement in 2005. Beth was active in her church, Bashford Methodist (serving on committees, teaching Sunday school, and playing in the Handbell Choir) as well as in other organizations such as Christian Women and Madison Educational Secretaries Assoc. She enjoyed being a member of the Red Hat Society. Beth had a love of anything British, books, movies, TV shows, etc. and fulfilled her life-long dream to visit England with a trip to London in 2005. In the later years of her life, she moved into her condo where she was surrounded by many special neighbors and friends.
Margaret (Peggy) Mary Wussow
Verona – Margaret (Peggy) Mary Wussow, 85, passed away September 23, 2022. Peggy was born to John L. and Catherine M. (Crowley) McIlhone, a chemical engineer and a nurse, in Waukesha, WI on September 3, 1937. After raising her children, and earning her Bachelor of Science degree from Marquette University, and a Master’s degree in Educational Rehabilitation Counseling from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Peggy worked for more than 20 years at Kewaunee County Community Program. She counseled clients and was an instrumental force in finding better ways to serve the community and the State of Wisconsin. Later in life she became a Benedictine Oblate through Holy Wisdom Monastery. Peggy was a contemplative thinker, a lifelong learner, a great listener, and a peaceful presence.
Behind the Wheel with Harvey Briggs: 2022 Jaguar F-Type Convertible
MADISON, Wis. — While Jaguar plans to pivot to a fully electrified lineup by 2025, they're still currently making some powerful gas-powered vehicles. Harvey Briggs goes behind the wheel of the 2022 Jaguar F-Type Convertible.
David F. Dahms
David F. Dahms, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Fort Memorial Hospital. David was born on July 26, 1937 in Fort Atkinson, son of Francis and Alice (Pruefer) Dahms. He attended Cambridge High School and was salutatorian of his 1957 graduating class. He then attended Milton College for 2 years and later worked for Nasco for more than 30 years.
