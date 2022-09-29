Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Passengers ditch car, woman rushed to hospital following crash
NEAR DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman was rushed to the hospital and everyone else in the car ran after a crash near Detroit Lakes, MN. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2 along Hwy. 59 near Co. Rd. 131.
Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer
Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
kvrr.com
Baby found unresponsive at Carrington daycare, dies at Fargo hospital
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A baby’s death is under investigation in Foster County. Carrington Ambulance and police responded to an in-home daycare for an unresponsive 5-month-old on Monday. A GoFundMe set up for the family identifies the baby as Reed Nelson. The baby was air flighted to Sanford...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
valleynewslive.com
Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
valleynewslive.com
Mental health experts hope DL murder-suicide doesn’t ‘inspire’ others
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A local suicide prevention activist is speaking out in hopes of saving at least one life in light of the tragic murder-suicide earlier this week in Becker County. Scott Geiselhart wasn’t close friends with Steve and Stacy Stearns, but saw them several times over...
kfgo.com
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
fox9.com
Deputies: Couple found dead in home near Detroit Lakes ruled murder-suicide
LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - UPDATE: In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, deputies said the deaths had been ruled a murder-suicide. Deputies also identified the victims as a husband and wife: 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns. Deputies say the medical examiner ruled Stacy's death as a homicide and Steven's death as a suicide.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for possession of stolen vehicle, drugs near Fargo mall
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest after police caught up with a stolen vehicle near West Acres Mall in Fargo. Police say around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, they responded to the 3900 block of 13th Ave. S. for a stolen vehicle report. Officers...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man booked for murder
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen (Update)
Update 9-28 11:40 a.m. The BCA says Tahlia Poitra has been located safe. Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old woman in Bemidji. The alert says Tahlia Poitra was last seen on September 21. She is described as 5’06”, 125 pounds with...
KNOX News Radio
Man, woman found dead in home near Detroit Lakes
The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a residence near Detroit Lakes. Shortly after 9: 00 AM today (Tue), the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police responded to a call on County Road 6 east of U-S Highway 59. Officers entered the...
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Lakes High School Homecoming Royalty Announced
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes High School is celebrating Homecoming week this week. Monday, the school introduced their Homecoming Royalty. Amaya LeCleir and Ethan Carrier were named the Senior Queen and King, while Elle Bettcher and Brandton Marsh were named Junior Princess and Prince; Nick Bubolz was named Sophomore Prince with Paige Lindberg as Sophomore Princess; Freshman Princess, Marian Martin and Freshman Prince Coye Braton.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations
The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
lakesarearadio.net
Swatting Calls Sent to Multiple Minnesota Schools Linked to Phone Number in Ethiopia
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KFGO) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent said he believes the ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Alexandria, Fergus Falls, and St. Paul last Wednesday came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. “We were able to capture the number that came in,” Kent...
Two Injured in Semi-Involved Crash on Highway 52 Near Zumbrota
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured after an SUV and semi collided Thursday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a Semi-Hauler and a GMC Envoy were traveling north on Highway 52 just north of 490th Street when they collided near Mile Marker 74 just after 3:30 p.m.
lakesarearadio.net
LISTEN: Coffee With The Coaches, October 1
(KDLM) – Charlie Newland is joined by Detroit Lakes football coach Reed Hefta, Detroit Lakes boys soccer coach Justin Weigleitner, Frazee football coach Russ Hackel and Detroit Lakes Swim and Dive coach Dave Voller, Detroit Lakes Cross Country coaches Bill Kvebak and Ryan Zunich, and Detroit Lakes volleyball coach Lynnsey Machakaire at Burger King in Detroit Lakes for the weekly Coffee With The Coaches program, which airs on Saturdays at 9 am.
Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a local farmer reported a yearling heifer had been shot and butchered in his pasture. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Authorities in Clearwater County are investigating after a local farmer reported a heifer had been killed and butchered in his pasture this month.
