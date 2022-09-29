ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Lakes, MN

Comments / 1

Related
People

Minn. Husband, Wife, 2 Dogs Found Dead in Murder-Suicide After Couple Was Diagnosed with Cancer

Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, who just celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Sept. 21, were found dead in their home on Tuesday A Minnesota husband and wife who were each battling cancer were found dead inside their rural home from a murder-suicide on Tuesday, authorities say. Just after 9 a.m., deputies from the Becker County Sheriff's Office were called to a Detroit Lakes home and found the bodies of Steven Alton Stearns, 45, and Stacy Lynn Stearns, 49, and their two dogs inside, the sheriff's office said...
Sasquatch 107.7

Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide

Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Health
Detroit Lakes, MN
Health
Detroit Lakes, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
County
Becker County, MN
valleynewslive.com

Report of shots fired leads to arrest in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest following a report of shots fired in downtown Fargo. Police say on Saturday, Oct. 1 around 1:40 a.m. they were called to the 400 block of University Dr. N. for a report of shots fired. Authorities say two people...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
fox9.com

Deputies: Couple found dead in home near Detroit Lakes ruled murder-suicide

LAKEVIEW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - UPDATE: In a news release on Wednesday afternoon, deputies said the deaths had been ruled a murder-suicide. Deputies also identified the victims as a husband and wife: 45-year-old Steven Stearns and 49-year-old Stacy Stearns. Deputies say the medical examiner ruled Stacy's death as a homicide and Steven's death as a suicide.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Terminal Cancer#Stomach Cancer#Lake View#The Fargo Forum
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man booked for murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
FARGO, ND
KFIL Radio

Missing Person Alert Issued for Minnesota Teen (Update)

Update 9-28 11:40 a.m. The BCA says Tahlia Poitra has been located safe. Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The BCA has issued a Missing Person Alert for an 18-year-old woman in Bemidji. The alert says Tahlia Poitra was last seen on September 21. She is described as 5’06”, 125 pounds with...
BEMIDJI, MN
KNOX News Radio

Man, woman found dead in home near Detroit Lakes

The bodies of a man and a woman have been found in a residence near Detroit Lakes. Shortly after 9: 00 AM today (Tue), the Becker County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Lakes Police responded to a call on County Road 6 east of U-S Highway 59. Officers entered the...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes High School Homecoming Royalty Announced

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes High School is celebrating Homecoming week this week. Monday, the school introduced their Homecoming Royalty. Amaya LeCleir and Ethan Carrier were named the Senior Queen and King, while Elle Bettcher and Brandton Marsh were named Junior Princess and Prince; Nick Bubolz was named Sophomore Prince with Paige Lindberg as Sophomore Princess; Freshman Princess, Marian Martin and Freshman Prince Coye Braton.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KARE 11

'Same-Day' licenses now available at 2 Minnesota locations

The long wait for an "official" drivers license will be a thing of the past, at least temporarily, as the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) embarks on a pilot program that will instantly provide licenses at two state locations. DPS on Monday announced that same-day licenses and IDs will...
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

LISTEN: Coffee With The Coaches, October 1

(KDLM) – Charlie Newland is joined by Detroit Lakes football coach Reed Hefta, Detroit Lakes boys soccer coach Justin Weigleitner, Frazee football coach Russ Hackel and Detroit Lakes Swim and Dive coach Dave Voller, Detroit Lakes Cross Country coaches Bill Kvebak and Ryan Zunich, and Detroit Lakes volleyball coach Lynnsey Machakaire at Burger King in Detroit Lakes for the weekly Coffee With The Coaches program, which airs on Saturdays at 9 am.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy