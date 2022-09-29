ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

usf.edu

A Fort Myers Beach business owner focuses on recovery after Ian

Sharon Faircloth owns three businesses on Fort Myers Beach and lives on a canal in the Palm Isles community, a bridge away from the beach town. Her gray home with a tin roof was built on stilts so she turned the bottom floor into an apartment. What once made up that space is now a pile of garbage in front of her home due to flooding from Hurricane Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County hopes to have temporary bridge to Pine Island within 10 days

At least 42 people have died and thousands have been rescued and relocated from the barrier islands, Lee County officials said Saturday, the fourth day after Hurricane Ian tore through Southwest Florida. The exact number of rescues is yet to be known because of the number of different agencies doing...
LEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Five days after Hurricane Ian, flooding, rescue efforts persist in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The city of North Port says floodwater is finally receding, days after Hurricane Ian, but some areas, like North Port Estates, remain under 3-4' of water. "A couple of hurricanes have come through, and it’s gotten pretty bad, but this is unbelievable. For five days since and there’s still this much water," said Robert Scott Thompson.
Click10.com

Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice in effect for Cape Coral

As water is restored in Cape Coral, The City of Cape Coral is reminding residents on city utilities that we are under a precautionary citywide boil water notice. Water is safe for showering, but do not drink or use it to brush your teeth. The City of Cape Coral is...
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

Self storage company offers 1 free month for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida, Georgia

TAMPA, Fla. - Storage Asset Management (SAM) storage facilities are offering a free month of storage to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida and coastal Georgia. Nearly 20 storage locations in Florida will be providing the service, including select locations of ABCD Econo Storage, Elite RV & Boat Storage, Freedom Storage, Hernando Storage, Mini-Maxi Storage, Storage Depot of Gainesville, and Storage Sense.
FLORIDA STATE

