ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NHS 111 failures led to early Covid deaths, investigation finds

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NWFFZ_0iFNpAdO00
A sign directs patients to an NHS 111 coronavirus testing site in London in March 2020.

Multiple failures by the NHS 111 telephone advice service early in the pandemic left Covid patients struggling to get care and led directly to some people dying, an investigation has found.

The Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB) looked into the help that NHS 111 gave people with Covid in the weeks before and after the UK entered its first lockdown on 23 March 2020.

It identified a series of weaknesses with the helpline, including misjudgment of how seriously ill some people with Covid were, a failure to tell some people to seek urgent help, and a lack of capacity to deal with a sudden spike in calls.

It also raised concerns that the government’s advice to citizens to “stay at home” to protect NHS services deterred people who needed immediate medical attention from seeking it from GPs and hospitals, sometimes with fatal consequences.

HSIB’s investigation was prompted by a series of reports in the Guardian in 2020 about inadequacies in 111 operations in the initial weeks of the pandemic, and claims by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice that many callers with Covid received inadequate advice and died after being wrongly told to stay at home.

HSIB’s 15-month investigation uncovered an array of failings, including some key flaws in the Coronavirus Response Service (CRS), a telephone triage service set up on 5 March 2020 to which 111 call handlers were to transfer queries from anyone concerned about the virus.

Mistakes identified by HSIB included that:

  • The CRS algorithm did not allow for the assessment of any life-threatening illness a caller had – such as obesity, cancer or lung disease – to establish whether they should undergo a clinical assessment.
  • When many callers reached the core 111 service, there was no way to divert them as intended to the CRS, which was operationally independent of 111.
  • Although patients who had Covid-19 symptoms as well as underlying health conditions, such as diabetes, were meant to be assessed when they spoke to the core 111 service, some were not.
  • The number of extra calls to 111 in March 2020 meant that only half were answered.

To illustrate its findings, HSIB published four short anonymised accounts provided to them by the families of deceased Covid patients’ families about their experience of 111 early in the pandemic. All four were advised to stay at home, did not receive in-person medical help until they were gravely ill, and later died. In one case, calls from a sick man and his relatives went unanswered. In another, a man – a 45-year-old doctor – was misdiagnosed as having a chest infection, prescribed an inhaler and antibiotics, and died 16 days after being admitted to hospital.

Of the advice to stay at home and call 111, which was widely promoted at the time, HSIB concluded: “The decision to redirect the public to call NHS 111 rather than access healthcare advice in other ways, for example through their GP, shifted the immediate burden of managing patients with Covid-19 in the community. This increased capacity in the wider healthcare system, but risked disrupting continuity of care for patients with complex health needs.”

The Department of Health and Social Care declined to comment on that advice.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said: “While we appreciate that NHS 111 was working under new and very challenging circumstances, and knowledge of the effects of Covid-19 was in its infancy, the report … supports our own calls for the NHS to improve and standardise the level of service provided by NHS 111 across the country.”

Its own research in 2021 found that some 111 users “felt badly let down” by it, she added.

NHS England highlighted the “vital role” NHS 111 had played in the response to Covid, fielding 2m calls in March 2020 alone and referring more than 500,000 people for assessment.

A spokesperson said: “Call handlers followed guidance set out by Public Health England, which was regularly updated as the understanding of Covid-19 improved, and the NHS has captured learning throughout the last two years to contribute to the response to any future pandemics.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Nhs England#Uk#Nhs#Hsib
The Independent

Covid: Top five symptoms after vaccination and signs you might have it

There are fears that Covid cases are already increasing in parts of the UK as Scotland has recorded spikes in infections, according to the latest figures.In Scotland, 113,500 people were likely to have tested positive for Covid in the latest week, or one in 45 – up from 104,400, or one in 50, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). Meanwhile, trends in both Wales and Northern Ireland were described by the ONS as “uncertain”.The ONS estimated there were 881,200 people with coronavirus in private households across the UK in the week ending 5 September. That is down...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
The Independent

‘I have never seen so many cases’: Volunteer doctors tackle horror of Pakistan flooding aftermath

Hungry children surviving by drinking contaminated water, pregnant women waiting for treatment in relief camps and elderly people unable to find life-saving medicines – these are some of the heartbreaking scenes described by the volunteers helping millions of victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan.Speaking to The Independent, those struggling to help at the epicentre of the disaster rued the minuscule amount of aid received so far compared with the massive scale of the crisis the vulnerable South Asian nation is suffering.Official figures say the climate crisis-induced disaster has led to hundreds of thousands being forced from their homes, with...
ASIA
The Guardian

The Guardian

459K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy