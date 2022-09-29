ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, NC

Where, when and how to vote in Madison County

By Johnny Casey, Asheville Citizen Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gAgKV_0iFNp5J000

MARSHALL - The Nov. 8 election will feature a number of potentially power-shifting contests in Madison County, as the sheriff, county commission and school board candidates will square off.

In addition to these county races, there are a number of state offices up for grabs that Madison County voters will help decide, including the next senator.

According to Madison County Board of Elections Director Jacob Ray, District 1 is composed of voters in the Beech Glen, Ebbs Chapel, Grapevine and Mars Hill districts.

District 2 is composed of the rest of the eight precincts - Hot Springs, Laurel, North Marshall, Revere Rice-Cove, Sandy Mush, South Marshall, Spring Creek and Walnut.

2022 election trends

According to the BOE director, the midterm election trends have followed a similar pattern as in years past.

"We've seen, as far as voter registration is concerned, the trend is about normal. There is a typical uptick right before an election," Ray said. "However, we've seen some registration drives at Mars Hill University, and we have had about 100 or so Mars Hill students who have submitted voter registrations.

"For absentee voting, we've actually received an uptick in request for absentee ballots," Ray said. "Obviously 2020 was crazy, and that was unprecedented. But for this election, for us we're seeing an increase in requests in general. ... It's a little unusual for us that we're seeing more of an uptick in student registrations, and this happened in 2018 as well."

Key dates, information

Voters can cast ballots one of three ways: by absentee ballot, early in-person voting, and voting on the day of the Nov. 8 election. No photo ID is needed to vote.

Request absentee ballot: now until Nov. 1.

Absentee ballots are one of three ways voters can cast a ballot. Any registered voter can request an absentee ballot using a form found here: https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/absentee/lookup. Voters can also call and ask for an absentee request form to be mailed to them. Once completed, request forms can be mailed to Madison County Board of Elections, P.O. Box 142, Marshall, NC 28753.

After receiving a ballot, voters can mark ballots and must return them to Election Services by 5 p.m. Nov. 8 or postmarked by Nov. 8 and received in the mail by Nov. 14. They can be hand delivered by the voter, a near relative or a verified legal guardian.

Register to vote: by Oct. 14.

Register using the form found here: https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/online/Pages/voter-registration-application.aspx, or get a form at Board of Elections. Mail completed forms to Madison County BOE, P.O. Box 142, Marshall, NC 28753. Or hand deliver it to Suite E, Room 16, 5707 US 25-70 Hwy, Marshall.

Another option: Voters who plan to cast ballots during early voting can register on that same day.

In-person early voting: Oct. 20-Nov. 5

Early voting will be available at three locations:

  • Beech Glen Community Center, located at 2936 Beech Glen Road in Mars Hill.
  • Madison's A-B Tech campus in Marshall, located at 4646 US-25 #70. Ray said voters should use the side entrance so as to not distract students.
  • Hot Springs Community Center, located at 43 Andrews Ave. North, in downtown Hot Springs.

Early voting hours will be Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Nov. 5, voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Registered and unregistered voters can go to any of the three early voting sites to mark a ballot.

Election Day: Nov. 8

Registered voters can also vote the day of the election at their designated polling places.

Candidates

Ballots differ depending on where voters live. Each ballot will have one N.C. Senate district race and one N.C. House district race. Voters living in some municipalities will get to vote in city or town elections.

U.S. SENATE

  • Matthew Hoh, Wake Forest, Green Party
  • Cheri Beasley, Raleigh, Democrat
  • Shannon W. Bray, Apex, Libertarian
  • Ted Budd, Raleigh, Republican

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 11

  • David Adam Coatney, Fletcher, Libertarian
  • Chuck Edwards, Flat Rock, Republican
  • Jasmine Beach-Ferrara, Asheville, Democrat

NC SUPREME COURT ASSOCIATE JUSTICE, SEAT 05

  • Sam J. Ervin IV, Morganton, Democrat
  • Trey Allen, Hillsborough, Republican

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, SEAT 08

  • Julee Tate Flood, Holly Springs, Republican
  • Carolyn Jennings Thompson, Oxford, Democrat

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, SEAT 09

  • Brad A. Salmon, Sanford, Democrat
  • Donna Stroud, Garner, Republican

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, SEAT 10

  • John M. Tyson, Fayetteville, Republican
  • Gale Murray Adams, Fayetteville, Democrat

NC COURT OF APPEALS JUDGE, SEAT 11

  • Darren Jackson, Raleigh, Democrat
  • Michael J. Stading, Charlotte, Republican

NC STATE SENATE, DISTRICT 47 (Madison, plus parts of McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford and Yancey counties)

  • Ralph Hise, Spruce Pine, Republican

NC HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES, DISTRICT 110 (Madison, Haywood and Yancey counties)

  • Mark Pless, Canton, Republican
  • Josh Remillard, Canton, Democrat

DISTRICT ATTORNEY, DISTRICT 35 (Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey counties)

  • Seth Banks, Burnsville, Republican

N.C. DISTRICT COURT JUDGE, DISTRICT 24 (Avery, Madison Mitchell, Watauga and Yancey counties)

  • Matt Rupp, Boone, Republican

MADISON COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

  • Norris Gentry, Marshall, Democrat
  • Craig Goforth, Marshall, Democrat
  • Jeremy Hensley, Mars Hill, Republican
  • Mark Snelson, Hot Springs, Democrat
  • Alan Wyatt, Mars Hill, Republican
  • Bill Briggs, Mars Hill, Republican

BOARD OF EDUCATION CHAIR

  • Melissa Sluder, Marshall, Republican
  • Karen Blevins, Marshall, Democrat

BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 02

  • Monica Olnhausen, Weaverville, Republican
  • Keith Ray, Marshall, Democrat

CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT

  • Mark Cody, Marshall, Democrat

SHERIFF

  • Buddy Harwood, Marshall, Democrat
  • Robin Lyles, Mars Hill, Republican

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Officials say more than 60 people are now confirmed dead in the wake of Hurricane Ian, with the majority of the fatalities in Florida and some in North Carolina. Officials say they expect the death toll to continue to rise as searchers move through the destruction. More than 600,000 homes and businesses in Florida are still without power, but that’s down from the peak of 2.6 million.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, NC
City
Morganton, NC
City
Canton, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Hillsborough, NC
City
Weaverville, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Burnsville, NC
City
Asheville, NC
City
Boone, NC
City
Mars Hill, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Madison County, NC
Government
City
Madison, NC
tribpapers.com

2022 North Buncombe Homecoming Court

North Buncombe – The 2022 North Buncombe Football Homecoming Courtmembers are (left to right) Lulu Hunter, Gracie Edmonds, Charity Clinedinst, Lorena Alamo, JoJo Cooper (queen), Devon Davis (runner-up), Claire Dewey, Sofia Nave-Ingrao, Christina Harwood and Jasmine Iskandar. Photo by Clint Parker.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing Rutherford Co. man

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. They say 29-year-old Robert “Bobby” Watts was last seen near Harrill Dairy Road in Forest City driving a light blue 2008 Honda CRV with a North Carolina license plate: JFT-3783.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Ralph Hise
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for tractor stolen in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are trying to find a tractor that was reportedly stolen in Rutherford County. Deputies said the Massey Ferguson 283 tractor was supposedly stolen from a location on Sarah Lee Road. Anyone with information regarding the suspect...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
my40.tv

Peer-led recovery center opens in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Love and Respect Community for Recovery and Wellness held its grand opening Friday in Hendersonville. It is the city's first help center to be run and managed by peers. Each person who works for the nonprofit has dealt with substance use and/or mental health issues.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Voting#Early Voting#Midterm Election#Voter Registration#House Of Representatives#Politics Local#School Board Election#Election Local#Boe#Mars Hill University
spectrumlocalnews.com

Audubon North Carolina encourages cities to go lights out for bird migration

RALEIGH, N.C. — Billions of birds are migrating south for the winter, flying through our skies at night and hoping to make a safe trip. In an effort to help, certain cities across the state are encouraging you to turn off your lights at night. Because during migration season, hundreds of millions of birds die by flying into buildings, often confused by their light.
RALEIGH, NC
FOX Carolina

Hit and run crash that killed bicyclist remains unsolved, Asheville PD says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist in late September of 2021 remains unsolved, according to the Asheville Police Department. The department said on Sept. 26, 2021, around 1:54 a.m., Joe Marsh, 46, was riding his bike was hit along Hendersonville Road between Cedarcliff Road and Fairview Street and left in critical condition.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
WCNC

Driver charged in deadly head-on crash in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a head-on crash in Burke County Thursday afternoon, North Carolina state troopers said. North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Miller Board Road near Shoupes Grove Road around 4 p.m. on Sept. 29. When troopers got to the scene, they determined a 2016 Dodge Ram was traveling north when the driver crossed the centerline and hit a 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

2 arrested after shooting in Weaverville area Thursday night

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said two people were arrested following a shooting Thursday night. Deputies responded to a scene near New Stock Road in reference to a gunshot victim a little after midnight on September 29. Deputies say the victim was found with...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
thelaurelofasheville.com

A Tasted of Autumn: WNC’s Vineyards, Breweries & Meaderies

Chasing after all of that summer fun can be exhausting. Taking to the road for a leisurely exploration of vineyards, meaderies or breweries on a beautiful autumn day in the Southern Appalachians—well, that’s more like it. How relaxing to unwind with a glass while our mountains spread out their tapestry of fall colors.
TRYON, NC
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy