Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry advises vigilance, warns flooding could persist over weekend

Jacksonville residents could experience flooding in certain parts of the city as late as Sunday, Mayor Lenny Curry advised Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning, but upgraded again to a Category 1 around 100 miles off the Jacksonville coast. Still, Curry warned against returning to normal during both of his Thursday press conferences at the city's Emergency Operations Center.

"I want to make clear we're not out of the woods, and you should not let your guard down," Curry said.

Coastal and river flooding are still of concern, especially during times of high tide, Curry said. High tides Thursday at the Beaches will be at noon and midnight while high tides along the St. Johns River will be at 12:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe explained at the press conference that although the city will see much less rain than expected, water from Central Florida "is going to channel down and up through downtown." This, combined with the tides, could cause river flooding through Sunday.

The Beaches could see coastal flooding through Saturday, Boothe said. Because of continued damage at the beaches, Curry said, they will remain closed to the public Thursday night into Friday.

"Large signs have been blown down trees have toppled and there's standing water in some areas," Curry said of beach conditions. "You're putting yourself at risk to be in these conditions. If you get stuck or injured, you're taking away the valuable resources of our first responders. So please, stay inside until the storm moves through."

Mayor Lenny Curry: 'Stay home and stay safe'

Curry advised residents to continue to stay off the roads until the storm passes, especially as more trees fall and cause damage throughout the city.

As many as 22,000 people lost power at a given time, JEA CEO Jay Stowe said Thursday. While the number Thursday afternoon was closer to 6,000, it grew to around 10,000 by the evening. As windy conditions, downed trees and rain persist, the amount of customers without power will fluctuate, Stowe said.

Crews will stay out making repairs unless wind speeds reach 30 miles per hour – as is currently happening at the Beaches, stalling reconnections until the winds slow, Stowe said.

For those without power or reliable shelter, emergency shelters are still available and have only reached about 5% capacity. Curry has not yet decided when they will close and will likely decide Friday.

Trash, recycling and roadside pick-up services will stay suspended until Monday in order to protect workers, as well as ensure the Trail Ridge Landfill has sufficient time to dry out after the rains.

Other services will return to normal starting Friday, including fixed bus routes.

Jacksonville's response to Central Florida damage

As the majority of storm damage has affected other areas of Florida, Curry announced 50 Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officers were dispatched to Tampa on Thursday morning.

The officers will go door-to-door, Curry said, looking for lost, missing or trapped individuals.

"I want to continue to share my thoughts and prayers for those in Southwest Florida," Curry said. "It's hard to watch, loss of life and lives destroyed. As we get through this, we've already deployed some people and we stand ready to help our neighbors."

