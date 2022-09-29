ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry advises vigilance, warns flooding could persist over weekend

By Hanna Holthaus, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

Jacksonville residents could experience flooding in certain parts of the city as late as Sunday, Mayor Lenny Curry advised Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm early Thursday morning, but upgraded again to a Category 1 around 100 miles off the Jacksonville coast. Still, Curry warned against returning to normal during both of his Thursday press conferences at the city's Emergency Operations Center.

"I want to make clear we're not out of the woods, and you should not let your guard down," Curry said.

Live Ian updates: "Hurricane Ian Live Updates: Water pouring over seawall in St. Augustine historic district, flood warning issued"

Effects in Jacksonville: "What is the situation with Jacksonville-area hospitals as Hurricane Ian's effects soon to be felt?"

Coastal and river flooding are still of concern, especially during times of high tide, Curry said. High tides Thursday at the Beaches will be at noon and midnight while high tides along the St. Johns River will be at 12:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. Friday morning.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Boothe explained at the press conference that although the city will see much less rain than expected, water from Central Florida "is going to channel down and up through downtown." This, combined with the tides, could cause river flooding through Sunday.

The Beaches could see coastal flooding through Saturday, Boothe said. Because of continued damage at the beaches, Curry said, they will remain closed to the public Thursday night into Friday.

"Large signs have been blown down trees have toppled and there's standing water in some areas," Curry said of beach conditions. "You're putting yourself at risk to be in these conditions. If you get stuck or injured, you're taking away the valuable resources of our first responders. So please, stay inside until the storm moves through."

Mayor Lenny Curry: 'Stay home and stay safe'

Curry advised residents to continue to stay off the roads until the storm passes, especially as more trees fall and cause damage throughout the city.

As many as 22,000 people lost power at a given time, JEA CEO Jay Stowe said Thursday. While the number Thursday afternoon was closer to 6,000, it grew to around 10,000 by the evening. As windy conditions, downed trees and rain persist, the amount of customers without power will fluctuate, Stowe said.

Crews will stay out making repairs unless wind speeds reach 30 miles per hour – as is currently happening at the Beaches, stalling reconnections until the winds slow, Stowe said.

For those without power or reliable shelter, emergency shelters are still available and have only reached about 5% capacity. Curry has not yet decided when they will close and will likely decide Friday.

Trash, recycling and roadside pick-up services will stay suspended until Monday in order to protect workers, as well as ensure the Trail Ridge Landfill has sufficient time to dry out after the rains.

Other services will return to normal starting Friday, including fixed bus routes.

Jacksonville's response to Central Florida damage

As the majority of storm damage has affected other areas of Florida, Curry announced 50 Jacksonville Fire and Rescue officers were dispatched to Tampa on Thursday morning.

Ian's damage: "Tropical Storm Ian expected to become hurricane again as it takes aim at South Carolina"

The officers will go door-to-door, Curry said, looking for lost, missing or trapped individuals.

"I want to continue to share my thoughts and prayers for those in Southwest Florida," Curry said. "It's hard to watch, loss of life and lives destroyed. As we get through this, we've already deployed some people and we stand ready to help our neighbors."

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry advises vigilance, warns flooding could persist over weekend

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Ian still presents dangers as it bids Jacksonville area goodbye

“There's still a chance for flooding, strong winds, power outages, beach erosion, and tornadoes.”. Duval County was spared the worst from Hurricane Ian, tracking northeast off the Florida coast, but that doesn’t mean the impacts are over even as the storm exits the area to the Atlantic. High waves...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville generally spared worst of Ian’s impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There is always a plot twist on how major hurricanes impact when making landfall. A quick preliminary look at how Ian impacted Florida it was the extreme storm surge and not so much the winds. Despite the high winds recorded by Hurricane Hunters (over 150 mph), the reality on the ground was winds that were not even close to those levels.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Dozens of trees downed in Northeast Florida during Ian’s deluge

News4JAX viewers on Thursday shared numerous photos of trees that were knocked down in Northeast Florida as Ian rolled its way across the state. Some landed on power lines, and some on houses. One massive tree went through the roof of a home in the Girvin neighborhood — right into...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tampa, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
News4Jax.com

Monster Ian’s track clarifies details for Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I’ll make this quick, Jacksonville will be impacted, but as we pounded on-air last night, the biggest threats will be for our Southern counties. Putnam, Flagler, Southern St. Johns, and Clay counties will take the brunt of Ian. Jacksonville, Duval County will see much greater impacts along area beaches, but if you live on the Northside or Westside, just a breezy/windy, rainy day coming your way on Thursday. Southside and Beaches will have much worse conditions, these will be highly disruptive conditions and you should avoid getting out of the house.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Curry
Person
St Augustine
Don Johnson

Tropical Storm Ian: What’s open in Clay County

Some stores in Clay County remain closed or with modified hours as Tropical Storm Ian moves over the Atlantic Ocean. Orange Park Mall remains closed Thursday, Sept. 29. Select retailers and restaurants may remain open so mall officials suggest you contact them directly before visiting.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Coastal Flooding#Vigilance#Hurricane Ian#National Weather Service
Zoey Fields

Evacuations in some Clay County areas 'highly recommended'

Hurricane Ian is making its way through Florida. Clay County issues evacuations beginning at noon Wednesday for Zones A, B, C.National Hurricane Center. Clay County Emergency Management Director John Ward issued evacuation orders beginning at noon on Wednesday for zones A, B and C, as well as the North and South prongs of Black Creek.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
WESH

Shocking video shows part of Flagler Pier washed away

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. — A shocking video shared on social media on Thursday afternoon showed part of Flagler Pier washed away.See the moment in the video above. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
PALM COAST, FL
News4Jax.com

East Baymeadows Road closed between Philips & Old Kings due to road blockage

Eastbound Baymeadows Road between Philips Highway and Old Kings Road was closed Wednesday night due to a road blockage, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. JSO said the issue was related to Hurricane Ian. A News4JAX viewer shared a photo from the area that showed a large sign that appeared to be structurally unsafe and leaning.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy