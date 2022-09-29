ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

PROPERTY TRANSFERS: Ashland County

By Public Record
The Times-Gazette
The Times-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFfO1_0iFNp3XY00

City of Ashland

1185 E. Main St., Ashland; Rensko Properties Ashland to 160 W. Town Square Way Wisconsin; 1.192 acres; $1,818,000.

1565 Arrow Drive, Ashland; AVLD LLC to Janelle Friesen; $241,900.

511 Pleasant St., Ashland; Elizabeth Sanchez and Antonia Sanchez to Lisa L. Doss; $135,000.

2484 Foxwood Drive, Ashland; Donald J. Webber and Diana M. Webber to Walter Kobisky Jr. and Cheryl A. Kobisky; $315,000.

Green Township

2457 County Road 1075, Perrysville; Carlene S. Beck to Ross Kamenik; 2.008 acres; $80,000.

536 N. Union St., Loudonville; Ted A. Byerly and Patricia A. Byerly (trustee) to James Martin and Candie Martin; $395,900.

Hanover Township

1098 Township Road 2916, Perrysville; The Deborah Hamilton Revocable Trust to Healing Hearts Properties; $250,000.

122 Pine Ave., Loudonville; Kathy A. Cates to Tyler C. Schonauer; $85,000.

Mohican Township

2182 County Road 175, Jeromesville; David L. and Rosibel M. Raubenolt to Bryan A. Raubenolt; $40,000.

Milton Township

1542 Township Road 1153, Ashland; Norma J. McVey, Sole Surviving Trustee of The McVey Family to Michael James Chill and Michelle Dawn Chill; 7.405 acres; $295,000.

1321 Ohio 603, Ashland; Donald E. Crist Jr. and Mark P. Crist to Mary Yoder; $390,445.

Orange Township

1054 Ohio 302, Ashland; Helen M. Ewbank to James L. Fulk and Linda L. Fulk; $414,000.

Sullivan Township

265 County Road 281, Sullivan; Linda L. Kahelin to Robert Bort and Judy Bort; $226,000.

576 Township Road 462, Sullivan; James Sas and Lucinda B. Sas to Lauren Walker; $239,900.

349 Township Road 350, Sullivan; Richard R. Barnes and Tammy Barnes to Philip Scarbrough and Whitney Scarbrough; 1.678 acres; $245,500.

Comments / 0

Related
wktn.com

Scam Reported in Wyandot County

A telephone scam continues to target Wyandot County citizens. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office stated that the caller will sometimes identify themselves as a deputy and tell the person they called that they did not show for a court hearing. The caller may say they have a warrant for...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

When will Ohioans get answers on income tax refunds from the pandemic era? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I’m one of thousands of Northeast Ohioans waiting months for a 2021 income tax refund from the city of Cleveland. During the pandemic, we had income taxes deducted from our paychecks based on our office locations, even if we never entered them.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Loudonville, OH
City
Ashland, OH
County
Ashland County, OH
City
Hanover, OH
Local
Ohio Real Estate
Local
Ohio Business
cleveland19.com

2 dead after Avon Lake house fire

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Avon Lake Fire Department said two people are dead following a Sunday morning house fire. The blaze broke out around 7:20 a.m. at a home in the 33000 block of Redwood Boulevard. Firefighters said part of the residence collapsed during the fire, which took...
AVON LAKE, OH
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Buckeye State has to offer along the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Walker
27 First News

Lake Erie’s water temperature – Why should you care?

(WKBN) -As the temperature turns colder this fall, you can expect the Great Lakes to continue to cool down, too. The water temperature on the lake is closely watched by meteorologists as it is used as a guide to figure out if the lake will be able to produce lake effect clouds and precipitation.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#County Road#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rensko Properties#Arrow Drive#Pleasant St#Foxwood Drive#Mohican#Orange Township
whbc.com

McDonald’s Franchisee Handing Out Naloxone Kits

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Mondays mean Naloxone distribution days at local McDonalds locations owned by the Locke family. The life-saving kits will be given out Monday afternoon between 2 and 4 at the McDonalds on Mahoning Road near Harmont Avenue NE. It’s in cooperation with Canton...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Times-Gazette

The Times-Gazette

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
236K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ashland, OH from Ashland Times Gazette.

 http://times-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy