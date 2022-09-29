Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fall Festival soup contest brings crowds to Beulah
Beulah Park was filled with pumpkins and hungry visitors looking to see what soups area cooks were presenting during the first weekend of Benzie County Fall Festival.
Benzie orchestra honors former member at last concert of season
The final performance for the Benzie Area Symphony Orchestra will feature the music of Bob James and other musical selections.
Celebrate fall in Frankfort with parades, giant pumpkins
Visitors to Frankfort's Fall Festival can see a giant pumpkin crush a car, costumed dogs on parade and participate in a cornhole tournament.
Benzie County calendar for events for Oct. 5-21
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Benzie County and beyond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Interested in a construction career? Free training is available
Interested in a construction career? Attend an information session on Oct. 6 to learn about the free 12-week Heavy Highway Construction Training Program.
Q&A with Benzie County Central Schools new teachers
It's been almost a month since school has started at Benzie County Central Schools and some new instructors are easing into the school-year routine.
Don't miss the last Star Party this year at Sleeping Bear Dunes
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore announces the last in-person Star Party of the year.
Q&A with Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools' new teachers
The Benzie County Record Patriot reached out to the new teachers at Frankfort-Elberta Area Schools to find out more about them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking back in Benzie: Agricultural films, TB and prohibition efforts
What was in the news 100 years ago today?
Beulah farm provided celery, onions for northern Michigan, Wisconsin
It might not be obvious when driving through Beulah or walking through the Trapp Farm Nature Preserve that it was once home to one of the biggest farms in northern Michigan.
Fall Festival set to warm up Beulah on Oct. 1
It will soon be time to celebrate fall in Benzie County with the first weekend of Benzie County Fall Festival bringing a day's worth of autumn-themed activities to downtown Beulah.
See the best in show at Oliver Art Center's 2022 All-Media exhibit
Visitors to the Elizabeth Lane Oliver Center for the Arts will get the chance to see unique works of art created by artists from Benzie County and beyond.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Benzie County Habitat seeks $850,000 for housing project
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners heard a request for American Rescue Plan Act funding to support a housing project proposed by Habitat for Humanity of Benzie County in partnership with Graceland Fruit.
Ironman makes positive impact on economy in Benzie County, beyond
The Ironman 70.3 Michigan triathlon brought over 2,000 competitors from all over the world to the city of Frankfort to compete on Sept. 11.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building demolished
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors' old building is coming down as the finishing touches are put on the new building.
Interlochen man pronounced dead after Inland Township Crash
An Interlochen man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash after they failed to stop at an intersection.
Converting Benzie County Jail to juvenile detention center 'unfeasible'
The Benzie County Board of Commissioners decided against any further investigation into the possibility of turning the Benzie County Jail into a juvenile detention center.
Benzie County commits $500,000 to Frankfort housing project
The memo also outlined that the $500,000 could be made up of American Recovery Plan Act money, funds from the delinquent tax revolving fund or funding from the Benzie County Land Bank.
'It was so much fun, I didn't want to miss a day'
Two former Frankfort residents were among a group who met in June at the Clarke Historical Library at Central Michigan University in Mt. Pleasant to reminisce about their days as freight train engineers.
Michigan Shores resident set to turn 100 in Benzie County
Muriel Williams traveled the country and the globe before settling down in Benzie County.
Benzie County Record Patriot
Benzie County, MI
363
Followers
534
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
The Benzie County Record Patriot provides local news, sports, events and other community interests for the Benzie County Areahttps://www.recordpatriot.com/
Comments / 0