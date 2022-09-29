ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

British MMA star Brendan Loughnane to fight America’s Bubba Jenkins for $1m PFL prize on same day as England vs USA

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

BRENDAN LOUGHNANE will be hoping to do the double for England when he fights America's Bubba Jenkins with $1milion at stake.

Loughnane is into the final of the Professional Fighters League 2022 season and faces Jenkins on November 25 in New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25J00D_0iFNoilz00
American Bubba Jenkins with Britain's Brendan Loughnane

Not only will the $1m prize cheque and featherweight title belt be on the line but so will bragging rights.

Manchester's Loughnane, 32, will fight Jenkins, 34, just hours after Gareth Southgate's England take on the USA in the Qatar World Cup.

It will be the Three Lions' second group stage match, having kicked off their campaign against Iran four days prior.

So Loughnane will be hoping for back-to-back wins for England when he contends for the life-changing cheque.

The PFL is MMA's only league format, consisting of a regular season and playoffs.

Stars in each weight division have two qualifying bouts, where points are earned per method of victory.

The top four then progress into the knockout stages, resulting in a finale fight between the last two.

Loughnane beat rival Chris Wade, 34, in August in London to book his place in the winner-take-all showpiece.

Headlining at the Hulu Theatre is two-time Olympic champion Kayla Harrison, 32, looking for her THIRD $1m PFL cheque, against Larissa Pacheco, 28.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

It will also mark PFL's inaugural pay-per-view event Stateside.

New signings in former UFC pair Shane Burgos, 31, and Marlon Moraes, 34, also fight in a showpiece undercard bout.

And Muhammad Ali's grandson Biaggio, 24, also makes his PFL debut after penning a deal with the promotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bSSEs_0iFNoilz00
Kayla Harrison and Mike Tyson with PFL CEO Peter Murphy

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Jenkins
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Marlon Moraes
Person
Kayla Harrison
Person
Shane Burgos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfl#England#Boxing#Combat#British#Mma#The Three Lions#The Hulu Theatre#Stateside#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

‘Pass to the blue T-shirts!’ – Pep Guardiola slams Man City for failing to do ‘simple things’ despite 6-3 Man Utd win

PERFECTIONIST Pep Guardiola was still not completely satisfied with his Manchester City players despite their derby day demolition on Sunday. Guardiola's men thrashed their fiercest rivals 6-3, but the Spaniard still wants more from side. Despite dominating Manchester United in every department, Guardiola has urged his team to stop being...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table after Man Utd are mauled by Man City and Arsenal’s win vs Tottenham

MANCHESTER UNITED have been tipped to miss out on Champions League football AGAIN... although Arsenal could finally return to Europe's premier competition. That's according to a supercomputer tasked with using data and betting market analysis to predict how the season will play out. Boffins and brainiacs over at OLBG reckon...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
788K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy